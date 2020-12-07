We're Buying Apartment REITs Hand Over Fist

Co-produced by Cashflow Capitalist for High Yield Landlord

In today's article, we present the macro case for investing in apartment REITs, which currently represent ~15% of our Core Portfolio at High Yield Landlord:

Over the coming months, we expect to bring this allocation closer to 20% because we are particularly bullish on the long-term prospects of this sector.

Apartment REITs have been battered like most other REITs during the coronavirus pandemic and offer great bargains right now.

This is especially true of the REITs like AvalonBay (AVB), Equity Residential (EQR), and Essex (ESS) that focus on high-end apartments in coastal cities.

The other apartment REITs like Mid-America (MAA) and Camden (CPT) that focus on sun-belt markets are discounted too, but have fared somewhat better:

While some price pullback may be warranted due to uncertainty and the rich valuations preceding the decline, the fundamental backdrop supporting apartment REITs is still strong.

Consider why someone would choose to rent vs. buy a home.

Affordability of homeownership is by far the main factor for most people. Though homeownership may have slipped somewhat as an element of the American Dream in our cultural psyche, it's still present for most people. But if purchasing a home isn't financially feasible, for one reason or another, then (assuming one doesn't want to live with mom and dad!) renting is the only option. As we'll see, there are multiple reasons why buying a home is not affordable for most people, and that lack of affordability is only likely to grow.

But one might also rent for reasons of personal preference. As we'll see, Millennials as a generation have shown an increasing preference for renting over buying. And since Generation Z (the generation younger than Millennials) takes after their older peers in many ways, it's likely that they will feel the same or even more drawn to renting over buying.

Lastly, we need to remember that choosing to live in a certain place is often a function of the job that one can get there. Even if one could afford a home in one place, one may still choose to live in a more expensive place in which one has to rent for the sake of one's career. As we'll see, recent job market data bears this notion out: Some of the fastest-growing job markets of 2019 were in big, expensive cities. But, at the same time, there also has been a distinct shift in population growth toward middle American cities and especially the Sunbelt region.

People always need a place to live. But that doesn't mean that rents always will go up. Is the fundamental backdrop still conducive to strong growth for apartment REITs going forward? The following three mega-trends at play today would say yes.

Let's start with the issue of homeownership affordability.

1. The Five Economic Factors Of Home Affordability

Five economic factors go into the calculation for home affordability:

Home prices Household incomes Mortgage rates Savings available for down payments Changes in housing supply

Each of these factors are determined by multiple inputs, and there are no simplistic, one-to-one relationships between them. But there are some general points that can be made about the five main factors of home affordability.

For instance, home prices tend to be inversely proportional to mortgage rates in a see-saw pattern. All else being equal, when mortgage rates go up, home prices stagnate or drop. When mortgage rates go down, home prices rise because buyers are able to pay a higher price while maintaining the same monthly payment. Of course, rising mortgage rates are often associated with strong economic growth and high demand for mortgages, which gives banks the space to raise mortgage rates.

Moreover, strong economic growth tends to bring with it at least decent household income growth, which helps offset the higher mortgage rates. That's why home prices don't always fall when mortgage rates rise. A higher income allows buyers to afford a proportionately higher monthly payment, which means that home prices could stay the same or even rise, depending on housing supply growth. But if the supply of new housing rises faster than demand from buyers, then the law of supply and demand from Economics 101 takes effect and home prices, all else being equal, will fall.

Considering that the majority of job losses in the United States were in lower-income service sectors, the incomes of the middle-class households that are more likely to purchase homes were less negatively affected. And as jobs return, some of the fastest job-growing industries are those with predominantly middle-income jobs such as dentists' and healthcare offices, specialty trade contractors, and automobile dealers. Going forward, however, with a weak economic recovery and sluggish capital spending expected, income growth also should be muted.

Mortgage rates also are influenced (though not determined) by the Fed Funds rate. When the Fed drops its overnight lending rate, mortgage rates tend to follow and — eventually — go lower as well. This year, 30-year fixed mortgage rates are expected to average 3.2%, though with the rate currently sitting at 3.0% even an average of 3.2% seems on the high side. With historically low mortgage rates, I would expect the housing market to remain strong over the next few years as home prices are bid up. Even in April and May of this year, home prices were bid up 7.1% and 7.9%, respectively, according to First American.

However, due to the strong likelihood of a weak economic recovery and muted income growth, affordability will deteriorate.

"If household income growth slows and house prices continue to rise, even today’s record-low mortgage rates may not keep affordability from declining," says First American's Mark Fleming.

Furthermore, since bank profitability will be squeezed the further down mortgage rates go, falling mortgage rates can't be counted on to continually raise affordability as home prices rise. Also, demand for mortgages should gradually push rates back up to some degree, although where they'll settle in the medium-term is anyone's guess. This should slightly diminish the "FOMO" that many homebuyers feel when mortgage rates have hit a historic low, but relatively low rates are likely to remain for an extended period.

Remember: Interest rates — and, by extension, mortgage rates — are determined by three factors. In the short term, the Fed has a lot of control over the direction of rates. But in the long term, rates are basically a function of (1) economic growth, (2) wage growth, and (3) inflation. As I've explained elsewhere (see here and here), each of these three is likely to remain weak for the foreseeable future. Thus, mortgage rates are also likely to remain low, to provide a continued tailwind to home price appreciation, and to diminish affordability.

What about the supply?

Already, as we went into 2020, the housing shortage was pronounced. From 1960 to 2000, housing starts averaged 6.75% of the total population. In the 2010s, starts averaged a mere 3.1% of the US population.

Housing permits, starts, and completions were all thrown dramatically off of their previous trend this Spring. Starts declined 19% YoY in March, 26.4% in April, and 23.2% in May. Permits, however, rebounded by a sharp 14.4% MoM, which indicates that construction will be back in full swing by this Fall.

Most of the relatively small rebound in homebuilding is concentrated in the Northeast and on the West Coast.

The crucial question, of course, is whether supply will be able to keep up with demand. Mortgage applications are higher today than their pre-pandemic peak. And yet the rebound in housing starts looks somewhat weak so far. Even if housing starts return to their mid to late 2019 levels, that may not be enough to offset the starts that were foregone during the Spring months. In the week ending June 20, housing inventory was 29% lower than it was in the year prior.

Buyers want to buy now, while mortgage rates are ultra-low — not in the six to nine months, it will take housing permits to become completed homes.

There's nothing to suggest, at least as of yet, that a new surge of housing supply will ease the problem of low inventory and declining affordability.

In short, then, an examination of the five economic factors of home affordability reveals that housing is likely to remain scarcely affordable in a large number of markets as it has been in the last several years. This is especially true for cities on the West Coast and the Northeast.

Low home affordability makes it more cost effective to rent rather than buy, which is obviously a bullish trend for owners of apartments.

2. Millennial Preference For Renting

It's been well publicized in recent years that the Millennial age cohort (in their 20s and 30s) prefers renting more than older generations. In 2019, an Apartment List survey of Millennials showed that 12.3% of them plan to always rent, up from 10.7% in 2018. Some don't want to deal with the costly downsides of homeownership and do want the freedom to move to other cities or areas. But, for the most part, the holdup for this age group is lack of affordability.

The correlation between an expectation of renting forever and lack of home affordability is very strong:

For many, the large down payment required is the main thing preventing home buying, while for others its poor credit or inadequate monthly income. Large student debt overhangs are another issue faced by a huge portion of Millennials. Those without student debt save $100 more every month, on average, than those with student debt.

The 2019 Apartment List survey mentioned above estimated based on savings trends at the time that only 25% of Millennials would be able to afford a 10% down payment on a median priced home. Only 39% would be able to afford even a 5% down payment. This means that even if there's some degree of urban flight from densely populated cities like San Francisco, New York, and Chicago in the coming years, as some predict, most of those renters fleeing the cities will end up as renters in other cities.

Of course, I would be remiss if I didn't mention surging buyer interest and movement out of cities as of right now in July, 2020. "Flight to the suburbs is real," says NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz, "New home demand is improving in lower density markets, including small metro areas, rural markets and large metro exurbs, as people seek out larger homes and anticipate more flexibility for telework in the years ahead." Whether this is a temporary pandemic phenomenon or a permanent shift is buyer preferences remains to be seen.

Unsurprisingly, the region of the country with the least percentage of Millennials on their way toward buying their first home is lowest in the West, but it's also quite low in Boston and Atlanta.

I find it highly doubtful that urban Millennials are going to pack up and move into the suburbs, exurbs, or small towns en masse any time soon. It's a generation that values experiences more highly than material things, and as such, it's unlikely that they will leave cities altogether.

A September 2019 Wall Street Journal report (as mentioned by CNBC) found that Millennials are indeed leaving big cities like New York, San Francisco, Houston, Chicago, Las Vegas, Washington D.C., and Portland... but they're moving to other, often more affordable cities like Austin, Minneapolis, Denver, Los Angeles, San Diego, Columbus, and Seattle. Now, not all of the latter are affordable in an absolute sense, but they might be affordable in a relative sense. For instance, perhaps a San Francisco resident will think that rents are cheap in LA or San Diego compared to SF. Perhaps someone living in Dallas will find the rents in Austin or San Antonio cheap. Perhaps those living in Chicago will think rent is cheap in Columbus. And so on.

This isn't even to mention the 44.4 million upcoming Gen Z renters in their early 20s and teenage years.

Even if there's a trickle of Millennials out of the apartment life and into the suburbs, as there is every generation when family formation occurs, the Gen Zers stand ready to take their place in these apartments. Indeed, unsurprisingly, Gen Zers are the fastest-growing renter age group, showing a slight preference for small multifamily units over any other type of property.

And remember: Student debt continues to grow, having risen from $1.61 trillion in Q1 2019 to $1.67 trillion in Q1 2020. What age group is now taking on most of that student loan debt? Generation Z. If affordability of homeownership is hampered by education debt for Millennials, surely it will be even more so for Gen Zers, forcing them to rent for even longer.

3. Population and Job Growth Shifting To The Sunbelt

While the fundamental economic and demographic backdrop for apartments is still positive, that does not mean that all multifamily REITs are on equal footing going forward. While it's not my forecast that cities will be permanently emptied out en masse due to the pandemic, I do believe that there will be a slow and steady shift out of highly expensive coastal areas and into less expensive areas (mostly cities) in middle America.

Indeed, we've already seen this shift taking place over the last several years. In terms of population, only one of the top 10 fastest-growing states from 2018 to 2019 was on the West Coast: Washington. None were in the Northeast.

Notice that the top five numerically fastest-growing states are all in Sunbelt states. Seven of the 10 (or eight, depending on how you define "Sunbelt") are located in the Southern Sunbelt region.

What about the fastest-growing states by percentage growth? Again, we find five (or six) of the top 10 located in the Sunbelt.

What about job growth? Without strong job growth, population growth may prove fleeting. Unsurprisingly, the top 10 states for job growth overlap heavily with the fastest-growing states by percentage.

The following are the 10 states with fastest job growth, as of 2019. The estimates for 2020 job growth are estimates from the Fall of 2019 and should no longer be seen as reliable predictions but rather as evidence of the underlying structural labor market strength of these states.

1. Nevada

2019 job growth: 3.0%

Estimated 2020 job growth: 2.0%

2. Utah

2019 job growth: 3.0%

Est. 2020 job growth: 2.0%

3. Florida

2019 job growth: 2.5%

Est. 2020 job growth: 1.9%

3. Idaho

2019 job growth: 2.5%

Est. 2020 job growth: 1.8%

4. Arizona

2019 job growth: 2.5%

Est. 2020 job growth: 1.7%

5. Washington

2019 job growth: 2.6%

Est. 2020 job growth: 1.7%

6. Texas

2019 job growth: 2.3%

Est. 2020 job growth: 1.6%

7. Colorado

2019 job growth: 2.1%

Est. 2020 job growth: 1.4%

8. Oregon

2019 job growth: 1.9%

Est. 2020 job growth: 1.3%

9. Alabama

2019 job growth: 1.8%

Est. 2020 job growth: 1.2%

10. Georgia

2019 job growth: 1.7%

Est. 2020 job growth: 1.2%

Looking at what cities have grown the fastest over the past five years, we find a large number of them located in the Sunbelt, but here again, the overlap with the fastest-growing states is strong. Cities like Charlotte, North Carolina, and Austin, Texas, have both enjoyed 17%-18% employment growth over the last five years. As have cities like Fayetteville, Arkansas, Phoenix, Arizona (growing health, education, and data center hub), Boise, Idaho (driven by business growth), Nashville, Tennessee (a music and entertainment hub), and Reno, Nevada (a manufacturing center).

And yet, it's not time to declare the coastal cities dead. At least not if data on job market strength from Fall, 2019 has anything to say about it.

A Glassdoor report from October 2019 showed strong job growth in several major urban gateway cities on the coasts. Here are the nine cities where jobs were growing the fastest, according to the report:

Boston (8.4% YoY growth) Philadelphia (6.4%) Atlanta (5.5%) Washington D.C. (5.2%) Seattle (4.8%) New York City (2.9%) Los Angeles (2.0%) Chicago (1.3%) San Francisco (0.0%)

This growth (or in SF's case, stability) occurred at a time when the job market was extremely tight due to very low unemployment. While it's logical to surmise that the Sunbelt will benefit from the coronavirus pandemic to some degree, a large (and, perhaps, growing) segment of the population is still going to be attracted to the city life, including coastal cities. More people in these places breeds greater opportunities, which attracts more people in a self-reinforcing cycle.

That is why we have seen the percentage of the population living in urban settings continue to grow even while the rural population has remained flat since around 2000:

Source: Statista

I'm not ready to ring the death knell of major coastal cities just yet, but their outperformance over middle American and Sunbelt markets may be coming to an end.

Investor Takeaway

So the fundamentals still support apartment REITs, on the whole.

And on top of these bullish trends, one should never forget that apartments are perhaps the best hedge against inflation in the world of real estate. Short lease terms allow for rent rates to quickly catch up with consumer price growth in the case of an inflationary uptrend. To be sure, I don't expect a sustained inflationary uptrend in the foreseeable future, but one can never be counted out completely. With interest rates near zero (or below) for developed countries around the world, the natural next step for governments to take would be some sort of Modern Monetary Theory-like policy to get printed currency directly into the hands of consumers.

How long it will take to get to this point is unclear, but that it's the direction we are going is perfectly clear. When printed money begins going out directly to consumers on a sustained basis and inflation is rejuvenated, investors will be glad to own apartments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.