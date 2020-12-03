Environmental, Social, Corporate Governance Investing And The Melting Of The Arctic

Whether you believe in climate change or not, the world is going green and many stocks such as the Chinese electric car company Nio (NYSE:NIO), Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE), Fuel Cell (NASDAQ:FCEL) have had enormous gains over the last few months. They are bound to have profit-taking as many of these companies have yet to show big net profits and are perhaps over-extended.

My report below discusses why investing in ESC companies in the years ahead makes sense because of:

A different political landscape which will support these investments Climate change and the melting Arctic, which is finally forcing many countries around the world to become "greener"

In contrast to the booming renewable energy field, many ag commodities (which too were in a bull market) have potentially topped out due to an easing in the Brazil drought.

The video below talks a bit about South American weather and how a change in the forecast by me on Sunday night, caused a moderate sell-off in corn (CORN), soybeans (SOYB), and coffee (JO) early this week. My newsletters have also been bearish natural gas (UNG) since October, on my forecast for a warm early winter.

This video talks about the South American drought easing (for now) and why some ag commodities tanked earlier this week.

What the new Biden Administration could do with respect to energy policy

I expect the new Biden administration to reverse on a massive scale Trump’s deregulation of energy and to turn strongly to sustainable-energy policy. The implications for investing in ESG are huge, especially in wind, solar, and water for a long cycle of growth. Markets are already moving to reprice this dramatic shift in policy.

NOAA's leadership in the upcoming new administration will be huge. They will have a huge influence on shaping renewable energy policy while working with officials at the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

We are already seeing countries and cities throughout the world embracing the need to save our planet and investments in renewable energy and Climate Adaptation measures. For example, right here in Sarasota, Florida, a friend of mine recently started the CAC (Climate Adaptation Center). The purpose of this organization is to raise funds to help mitigate and fight everything from Red Tide (a major detriment to fish and our waters here in Florida) to sea-level rise.

Let’s move north of the Arctic Circle

As a departing action, the Trump administration is moving quickly to open up an additional 1.6 million acres of Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) to oil and gas development. Doing so when there is a huge supply overhang in oil and natural gas is a questionable move. The effort to sell the drilling rights before Biden takes office is well underway, but there is pushback in the form of lawsuits filed by Native Alaskan tribes and a coalition of 15 US states.

According to the boutique investment firm Cumberland Advisors:

At stake are an estimated 7.7 billion barrels of oil under the ANWR coastal plain, versus what Margorie Gemmill, First Chief of the Native Village of Venetie Tribal Government, calls “one of the most important natural, cultural, and subsistence resources to the Neets’ąįį Gwich’in of Arctic Village and Venetie and to the Gwich’in people as a whole.” She affirms, “As tribal governments, we will defend the rights of our people at all costs.” Several major banks, including Wells Fargo & Co. and Morgan Stanley, have announced in recent months they will pull back from supporting oil and gas projects in the refuge.

One of the reasons I have been bearish natural gas (KOLD) For months is because of the melting Sea Ice (not just La Nina), which means the Polar Vortex should say mainly north of US energy areas for most of this winter.

However, there are many stocks and ETFs that will be the beneficiary of melting sea ice, rising seas, etc. I discuss some of these trade ideas at the bottom of this report.

This second video is a NASA report on what satellites have revealed about warming in the Arctic:

Lastly, here is an article I wrote a couple of months ago talking about the melting Arctic and my earlier forecasts of mostly a warm US winter.

What does this all mean for Solar, Wind, and other Renewable Industries?

More and more people are taking climate change seriously. While Elon Musk was one of the first people to really address this issue with respect to starting one of the first "successful" car electric car companies (TSLA), many countries (China in particular) are investing billions to have a net zero carbon society by the year 2050.

As mentioned at the top of my article, many renewable energy stocks have already seen huge gains and are subject to profit-taking and a sell-off. However, take a look at these clean energy ETFs, below. I think having a diversified portfolio in at least several of these ETFs, such as (ICLN), (SMOG), and (GRID) make sense long term, as the world becomes greener.

