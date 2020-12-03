The stock remains the most beaten down of the large legacy airlines.

The airline is on the verge of re-launching the Boeing 737 MAX that provided a big headwind to 2019 pre-tax income.

The most hated legacy airline is ironically the first domestic airline expected to resume 737 MAX flights this month. American Airlines Group (AAL) continues to aggressively push through the virus slowdown, but the stock hasn't seen much upside due to irrational fears on debt. As the COVID-19 vaccines obtain approval in December, my investment thesis remains very bullish on the airline returning to maximum profits in the next few years.

Image Source: American Airlines website

Maximum Profits

Even before running into the virus crisis that nearly shut down the airlines by mid-April, American Airlines was already having issues with maximizing profits. The airline had one of the largest Boeing (BA) 737 MAX fleets and took substantial hits to profits in 2019 based on the fleet being grounded.

According to the company, the 737 MAX grounding impacted 2019 pre-tax income by $550 million. Even with this major headwind, American Airlines generated pre-tax income for the year of $3.1 billion.

Source: American Airlines 2019 10-K

The company entered the grounding last March with 24 aircraft and the plan was to push the 737 MAX fleet to 50 aircraft this year. The $550 million pre-tax hit in 2019 would've been substantially higher in 2020 with the MAX fleet doubling. Per President Robert Isom on the Q4'19 earnings call:

As a reminder, by the end of 2020, we had planned to take delivery of an additional 26 MAX aircraft.

American Airlines was on a pace for pre-tax income growing off a normalized base of $3.6 billion heading into 2020. The stock now has a listed market valuation of only $8.2 billion.

Delevering The Balance Sheet

As everybody is well aware, all of the airlines built up debt balances to survive the COVID-19 crisis. What the market doesn't appear to understand is that American Airlines hasn't seen a devastating boost to debt balances and the majority of the debt is low cost interest rates. As the company becomes cash flow positive in the next few quarters, the airline can utilize some of the balance sheet to repay the high cost debt and virtually eliminate most of the higher interest expenses incurred this year.

The company entered 2020 in a prime position to repay the debt built up in the last few years buying new airplanes. Back on the Q4'19 earnings call in January, CEO Doug Parker outlined the plans to reduce debt levels by 2021:

Derek will provide more information on this in a moment but we expect two-year free cash flow to be $6 billion. We believe that free cash flow yield will be a key differentiator between American and our largest competitors going forward and we will keep investors apprised of our progress. This free cash flow will be used to naturally delever our balance sheet and return capital to shareholders. We continue to estimate that our total adjusted debt will decline by approximately $3 billion to $4 billion over the next two years and $8 billion to $10 billion over the next five years.

So contrary to the general market view, American Airlines didn't enter the virus crisis in a bad debt position. The airline had plans to reduce capital spending and repay substantial amounts of debt over the next few years.

American Airlines entered the crisis with Q1 interest costs of $257 million. The airline had Q3 interest costs of $340 million and net costs of $335 million listed below. While interest costs are up substantially, the amount isn't going to harm the recovery story.

Data by YCharts

In general investors appear to overdramatize the debt costs of American Airlines. At the end of September, the airline only had net debt of $23.9 billion with total debt at $32.7 billion due to a cash balance of $8.7 billion. The average cost of debt is only 4% placing the quarterly interest costs in the $335 million range listed above.

CFO Derek Kerr on the Q3'20 earnings call regarding interest costs:

...our weighted average cost of debt is just over 4% despite higher coupon COVID-related financings that we completed this year.

American Airlines signed a deal with the U.S. Treasury for loans of up to $7.5 billion. The airline originally took down only a $550 million loan in September so the company could easily borrow more money by the March 26, 2021 deadline.

For now though, the airline appears in solid shape as the U.K. approves a COVID-19 vaccine and the U.S. isn't far behind. Investors that missed that net debt rose substantially over the last 6 years due to a surge in PP&E have completely missed the story in American Airlines.

Data by YCharts

Prior to the virus shutdown, American Airlines was on a pace to repay significant amounts of debt due to free cash flows of up to $3 billion annually in 2020 and 2021. The amount interestingly includes the unknown Boeing settlement for 2019, but no settlement amounts for 2020 have been announced.

While these higher interest costs of ~$100 million per quarter will dent free cash flow amounts, American Airlines still has the potential to repay substantial amounts of debt in a normal flying environment. The airline stock remains the most beaten down of the large legacy airlines including Delta Air Lines (DAL), United Airlines (UAL) and Southwest Airlines (LUV) offering the biggest upside going forward.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that American Airlines remains the most beaten-down stock in the group of large legacy airlines. Investors are missing that the 737 MAX headwind in 2019 was bigger than the current interest expense costs in 2021. The stock is up near recent highs at $16, but investors should use these prices to continue buying American Airlines as the sector should be full speed ahead in 2021 with vaccines reopening air travel to normal levels.

