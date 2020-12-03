With additional revenue from the advanced seaborne natural gas extraction vessel Hilli and more ships to bring online, Golar LNG Partners could be back to cash machine status by H2 2021.

Golar LNG Partners has been through a rough few quarters, struggling to refinance bonds due just as COVID was emerging around the world and massively slashing the dividend in Q2.

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) is the limited partner in the larger Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) relationship. Golar LNG Partners operates older ships as profitably as possible, typically acquired through purchases from the larger Golar MP. Golar LNG Partners operates LNG carrying tankers and floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) vessels that are well suited to emerging economies. Lack of more advanced power generation infrastructure makes these vessels particularly well suited to Southeast Asia, South America, and parts of Africa and the Middle East.

Golar LNG Partners funds capacity and revenue expansion by purchasing older vessels from Golar LNG Limited with debt financing. This model allows Golar LNG Partners to fund dividends and pay interest expenses through earnings, but also requires the debt be refinanced every few years, as will be required with $500 million in balloon payments callable in May 2021. Management statements on the Q3 earnings call indicated confidence that Golar will be able to refinance this debt at a favorable rate sometime early in 2021. Thereafter, another $400 million in bonds maturing in 2021 and 2022 will also need to be addressed before the focus can return to growth.

The impact of COVID on the bond market in the first quarter unfortunately coincided with maturities on $500 million in Golar LNG Partners bonds. Discussions with bondholders helped mitigate the pain, but Golar LNG Partners reported a net loss that quarter on nearly $40 million in additional interest payments.

After years of bleeding the balance sheet to pay a very healthy dividend, Golar LNG Partners was forced to slash payouts by more than $25 million for the second quarter of 2020. Before that, from 2015 to 2019, the Golar LNG Partners dividend yield ranged from 10% to 16%.

All these events have put pretty relentless pressure on Golar LNG Partners shares in 2020, but in my view, there is still significant value for shareholders to be unlocked over the next several quarters.

Valuation

Average daily earnings for operating Golar LNG Partners vessels were approximately $42,000 per day, or $3.75 million per ship for the quarter after operating expenses. A 50% stake in the cutting edge floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) vessel Hilli added an additional $24.4 million that came through just after the end of the quarter (discussed in the Q3 presentation), totaling EBITDA of approximately $76.5 million for Q3.

Utilization is already high and growing, and the reintroduction of two ships currently not in operation could bring millions in additional revenue online.

Were Golar LNG Partners to reactivate the two ships currently out of service (1.5 for revenue calculations as the Golar Mazo is only 60% owned), it could add an additional $5.6 million in quarterly revenue. If Hilli revenue continues as anticipated, I calculate potential revenue of $82 million that could readily be achieved in some or all quarters of 2021. P/S currently sits at 3x today -- maintaining that ratio with the additional revenue would deliver a share price of $3.62, up about 20% from today's prices.

A return to large dividend distributions for common shares would be an even more favorable outcome. If Golar LNG Partners successfully sorts out refinancing of its 2021 debt and bonds at a reasonable rate, the dividend coverage ratio of 14.5 (higher counting the Hilli income) leaves more than enough room to add back half or more of the $25 million in quarterly distributions shareholders enjoyed in years past. Given the need to thoughtfully manage refinancing in 2021, I would estimate such an increased distribution could be announced in Q2 or Q3 2021. A dividend yield greater than 10% for 2022 does not seem out of the question, if utilization continues to rise and the interest expense from continuing to grow the Golar LNG Partners fleet (through drop downs from the Golar LNG Limited fleet) is limited.

Conclusion

I have written about LNG shipping stocks before, because I think they often represent some of the most attractive dividend and share price growth plays in the market for the coming decade. Emerging economies in many cases have some of the highest energy prices and some of the greatest unmet need, with FSRU demand expected to grow close to 9% annually over the next 10 years.

Golar LNG Partners appears to be oversold based on a few quarters of painful cuts and bad news. In reality, should refinancing of debt be successful, Golar LNG Partners will be left with strong cash flows it has enjoyed for many years. I believe earnings will go towards a return to previous dividend yields with some slow debt growth mixed in. For a blended share price and dividend growth play, I think Golar LNG Partners looks like a bargain at current share prices and could offer investors attractive returns over the next two years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.