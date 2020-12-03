Summary

The spice must flow: Natural gas demand isn't going anywhere.

Altus Midstream has signaled a $6 dividend for 2021. This is well supported by cash flows from existing assets and the new PHP pipeline.

Higher natural gas prices could lead to further upside in the Alpine High region which would further growth in cash flows and the dividend.

If things go as planned, it's not unreasonable to surmise that ALTM could one day trade for $60, or a 10% yield, on a $6 and growing dividend.