How We Were Able To Buy Altus Midstream With An Implied 33.6% Dividend Yield
About: Altus Midstream Company (ALTM)
by: Darren McCammon
Summary
The spice must flow: Natural gas demand isn't going anywhere.
Altus Midstream has signaled a $6 dividend for 2021. This is well supported by cash flows from existing assets and the new PHP pipeline.
Higher natural gas prices could lead to further upside in the Alpine High region which would further growth in cash flows and the dividend.
If things go as planned, it's not unreasonable to surmise that ALTM could one day trade for $60, or a 10% yield, on a $6 and growing dividend.
Altus Midstream (OTC:ALTM) announced earnings and had their conference call after hours Nov. 4. As we highlighted in Cash Flow Kingdom chat that night, the big news was that they planned "to recommend