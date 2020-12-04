The industrial REIT sector remains well-positioned in the current economic environment, with secular tailwinds at its back. Some of the bigger names, such as Prologis (PLD) and Duke Realty (DRE), have done well this year, with their share prices rising by ~9% on a YTD basis. However, it appears that First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) has been left behind, with just a 0% change in its price since the start of the year. I believe this presents investors with an opportunity to pick up a quality name. In this article, I evaluate what makes First Industrial a buy at the current valuation, so let’s get started.

(Source: Company website)

A Look Into First Industrial

First Industrial Realty Trust is a leading industrial REIT that focuses on owning and acquiring distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. It currently owns 445 properties across the U.S., covering 64.1M square feet. It has over 25 years of experience as a public company, and in 2019, it generated $427M in total revenue. As seen below, First Industrial’s properties are well-diversified across the Mid-Atlantic, Mid-west, South, and West Coast regions of the U.S.

(Source: Investor Fact Sheet)

First Industrial continues to do well in the current environment, with strong rent collection and occupancy. In the latest quarter (Q3’20), rent collection remained very high, at 99%, and this continued into October, which saw the same collection rate. In-service occupancy was at a respectable 96.3%, which is down slightly, from 97.7% in Q3’19. This was due to the impact of the Pier 1 move-out in its Baltimore facility, and was previously disclosed by management during the Q2’20 earnings release. I see this as being an opportunity, as management plans to redevelop and lease up this property.

FFO/share grew by 11% YoY, from $0.44 in Q3’19, to $0.49 in Q3’20. However, excluding the $0.04 related to the final settlement of an insurance claim, FFO/share would be $0.45, which is just $0.01 higher than the prior-year period. Looking forward, I see FFO/share growth as picking up speed in future quarters. This is supported by the strong rental rate increases on lease renewals. In the last quarter, rental rates increased by 20.3% on a cash basis, and 33.9% on a straight-line basis. This tells me that First Industrial’s properties remain highly desirable, and that it’s benefiting from favorable supply and demand dynamics in its markets.

I also see no signs of First Industrial slowing down, as it has four development properties, three of which are 100% pre-leased, with lease commencements ranging from the current quarter to Q1’21, and one of which is so far 80% leased with a January 1st lease commencement date. Plus, First Industrial recently acquired three sites that, combined, can accommodate 6 buildings, and it acquired one 18K square foot facility in Northern California, for $5M.

In the long term, I see First Industrial benefiting from the secular tailwinds of e-commerce, both in the near term, due to COVID-19, and in the long term. According to Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), e-commerce is expected to grow 20% in this year alone, with an additional 1 billion square feet of space needed by 2025. Retailers are expecting inventory growth of 5% to 15% post-pandemic, and industry giant, Prologis, estimates that e-commerce requires three times the space as traditional through-put distribution. As such, I see a long runway of growth for First Industrial.

Meanwhile, First Industrial maintains a BBB and equivalent credit rating from S&P and Fitch. Its net debt plus preferred stock-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio stands at a safe 5x. Plus, I see First Industrial benefiting from the current low-rate environment. This is supported by the $300M private placement of 10- and 12-year notes in September, with a low weighted average interest rate of 2.81%, which is lower than the company’s weighted average interest rate of 3.7%. As such, I see opportunities for First Industrial to save on interest expense on future debt refinances. Lastly, the 2.4% dividend yield remains safe, with a dividend payout ratio of 54%, and a 5-year dividend CAGR of 17.5%.

Risks to Consider

As with all REITs, First Industrial is subject to interest rate risk. An increase in interest rates could dampen the company’s growth prospects. I don’t see this as being a near-term risk, as the Federal Reserve recently signaled its intent to keep the benchmark short-term interest rate at zero through at least 2023, and possibly longer. However, this is something worth monitoring for investors.

Investor Takeaway

First Industrial Realty Trust has seen continued growth in the current economic environment, with strong rent collection and occupancy rates. While the FFO/share growth rate (excluding the one-time insurance settlement) in the latest quarter wasn’t too impressive, I see stronger growth in future quarters, as supported by the recent strong rental rate increases. In the long term, First Industrial should benefit from the strong secular tailwinds of e-commerce growth. Meanwhile, the balance sheet is strong, and the dividend is safe and growing.

At the current share price of $41.38, and forward P/FFO of 22.5 (based on midpoint of 2020 guidance), the shares are not necessarily cheap. However, I find it to be reasonable, given the aforementioned positives. Plus it’s much cheaper than its peers, Prologis and Duke Realty, which are trading at forward P/FFOs of 25.7 and 25.1, respectively. As such, it appears that First Industrial has been left behind. This sentiment is shared by KeyBanc Capital Markets, which recently upgraded First Industrial to Buy, noting that it represents good value within the industrial group. Analysts have an average price target of $45.27 on the stock. Buy for income and growth.

Thanks for reading! If you enjoyed this piece, then please click "Follow" next to my name at the top to receive my future articles. All the best.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.