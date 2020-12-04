Using Alibaba as an example, I will show my answer to this question.

Standard approaches do not allow to determine unambiguously whether the company's growth is accelerating or not.

When assessing the price of a company (especially through its multiples), the most important factor is the growth phase of that company.

When asked which driver has the greatest impact on a company's stock price, analysts and investors are likely to answer “growth.” But the most experienced will probably answer "dynamics" or simply speaking, acceleration or deceleration...

Indeed, when assessing the price of a company (especially through its multiples), the most important factor is the growth phase of that company. In other words, it is critical to understand whether a company's growth is accelerating or decelerating. But how can one answer this question unambiguously?

In my opinion, using a standard annualized revenue TTM growth rate is not appropriate for this purpose. If only because the annual growth rate measures speed, but not acceleration. Moreover, this indicator is distorted by the base effect.

Here is the revenue of the Alibaba segment, referred to as "China commerce retail." Agree, it is difficult to say whether it is accelerating or decelerating:

Now, let's build a trend that corresponds to the dynamics of the indicator without taking into account the last four quarters. Let's call this trend “previous trend”:

Now let's build a trend that corresponds to the dynamics of the indicator, excluding the first four quarters. Let's call this trend - “current trend”:

Now let's combine both graphs:

Now statistically we can say for sure that over the past four quarters, the growth rate of this indicator has definitely accelerated. And if earlier, judging by the trend, we could expect that the indicator will grow to $68 billion by the end of 2022 FY. Now one can expect a result of $79 billion (~+16%).

Let's move on to the next segment - "International Commerce":

In this case, not just acceleration is observed, but qualitative acceleration. The previous trend is logarithmic. And the current trend is exponential. Moreover, the last actual result lies above the trend line. This means that the actual acceleration is probably greater than the observed.

Moving on to the "Cloud computing" segment:

There is also a clear acceleration here.

Just by the way, it is interesting to note that the dynamics of revenue in a similar segment of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is actually decelerating:

It's the same with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN):

Finally, let's take a look at the dynamics of Alibaba's total revenue:

Of course, there is also acceleration here.

Bottom line

All other things being equal, a company whose revenue is not just growing, but accelerating, is more preferable for long-term investment. This is the case of BABA. I would also like to draw your attention to the "Cloud computing" segment. Offhand, I think the cloud market in China corresponds to the cloud market in the United States four to five years ago, and this gap is constantly decreasing. But it's not only that. The Chinese government has consistently shown particular nervousness about national information security. It is enough to mention the current full ban on Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in China. Therefore, it is much more convenient and safe for the Chinese companies to use Alibaba or Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) cloud services because these companies benefit from the trust of the Government, while foreign companies will always be suspected of espionage. This creates unique opportunities for the growth of a cloud-based segment of Alibaba Group. Sovereign risks should be mentioned when talking about Alibaba. It's enough to remember the story with Ant Group. But there is nothing to talk about here. Alibaba investors have to accept this risk - in the same way as Alphabet or Microsoft investors have to accept that there will be more regulatory scrutiny for big Tech around the world in the future.

