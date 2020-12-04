Uranium is a chemical element with the symbol U and atomic number 92. It is a silvery-grey metal in the actinide series of the periodic table. A uranium atom has 92 protons and 92 electrons, of which six are valence electrons. A valence electron is an outer shell electron that can form a chemical bond if the outer shell is not closed.

Uranium is a primary ingredient in nuclear fuel used to generate electricity in nuclear power stations. Uranium is one of the most common elements in the earth’s crude, as it is forty times more common than silver and five hundred times more common than gold.

Kazakhstan, Borat’s home, produces the most uranium, with 42% coming from Kazak mines in 2019. Canada and Australia produce 13% and 12%, respectively. Meanwhile, Australia is home to around 30% of the world’s recoverable uranium reserves.

Since the turn of this century, uranium’s price has traded as low as $7.10 and as high as $140 per pound. At below $30 on December 3, the commodity’s price is a lot closer to the low than the high over the past two decades. The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) holds shares in the leading uranium-producing companies in the world.

URA holds shares of the leading uranium producers

The top holdings and fund summary for URA include:

URA holds about one-quarter of its net assets in the Kazak company that is the world’s leading uranium producer. The ETF has net assets of $141.61 million, trades an average of 133,484 shares each day, and charges a 0.71% expense ratio.

Uranium’s price has been under pressure for years

The uranium price peaked in 2007 at $140 per pound. Since then, the price has made lower highs and lower lows.

The chart highlights the descent of the uranium price over the past thirteen years. At $29.55 on December 3, uranium was triple the price at the turn of this century but 79% below the 2007 high. At the end of 2019, it was trading at just below $25, so 2020 has been a bullish year for the nuclear metal. This year, uranium reached a high of $34.20 per pound in May after Kazakhstan suspended production for three months because of COVID-19. As output returned, the price has trended lower over the past months.

A shift in US energy policy could support uranium

Elections have consequences. The November 3 US election remains a highly contentious affair. However, many policies will change on January 20 when Joe Biden becomes the forty-sixth President of the United States. One of the areas set for a significant policy shift is US energy production. The magnitude of a change towards a greener path for energy production may depend on a pair of elections in Georgia on January 5 that will determine the Senate's majority. If Democrats win both seats, the incoming President's agenda will have clear sailing through both houses of Congress. If Republicans maintain a majority in the Senate, President-elect Biden will need to compromise, tempering how green the US shifts.

Meanwhile, it's a safe bet that the regulatory environment will become stricter, impacting fracking for fossil fuels. The US will rejoin the Paris Climate Accords, and the demand for nuclear energy and other alternative power sources will rise worldwide. The substantial shift could support uranium's price over the coming years as the price of the commodity is sitting near the $30 per pound level.

A cheap and diversified ETF to position for a recovery in uranium

According to Yahoo Finance, the ETF has a blended dividend yield of 2.17%, which covers the expense ratio in under half a year. URA holds a diversified portfolio of uranium-producing companies with output worldwide. While the ETF holds a significant position in the Kazak producer, it owns an even higher percentage of its assets in Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ), one of the world’s leading uranium providers. Cameco produces over 53 million pounds of uranium concentrates annually and has proven and probable reserves of 461 million pounds. The company also refines, converts, and manufactures uranium products. Since the March low when risk-off conditions pushed the stock to $5.30, CCJ shares recovered.

As the chart highlights, the shares rose to a high of $12.33 in late July and have been consolidating around $10 per share over the past months. The URA ETF has an over 45% exposure to CCJ and the Kazak producer. Meanwhile, it also holds shares in other smaller producers, which are lotto tickets that could pay off if the uranium’s price rises in 2021 and beyond.

A bullish trend in URA since March

Uranium could be a sleeper commodity over the coming years. While US energy policy favors the upside in uranium, prices in the overall raw materials asset class are likely to rise because of the economic landscape. A falling US dollar and inflationary central bank and government policies make 2020 look a lot like the period from 2008 through 2012. While the worldwide pandemic is a lot different than the 2008 global financial crisis, the monetary and fiscal policies have been the same. The only difference is that the levels in 2020 are far higher than a dozen years ago. Inflationary pressures are bullish for all commodities, and uranium is no exception. In 2011, when many commodities reached multi-year or all-time highs, uranium rallied to $72.50 per pound. At below $30 on December 3, the metal that is a primary requirement for nuclear fuel is inexpensive, and fundamentals favor a higher price.

After reaching a low of $6.95 in mid-March when risk-off conditions crushed stock prices, URA has made higher highs. On December 3, the price was at the $12.40 level and approaching the next level of technical resistance at the early September $12.59 peak. Higher commodity prices over the coming months and years would likely push uranium and the URA ETF product higher.

I would be a buyer of the URA ETF on any pullback over the coming weeks as it is a high-odds and diversified bet on an alternative energy market.

