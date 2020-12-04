Tracking Private Portfolios Like FS KKR Capital's With Public Markets

The article concludes with the results of the technique and uses the technique to uncover a potential increase in book value for the new FSK as a result of the recent FSK and FSKR merger.

This article discusses a beta tracking technique that seeks to connect correlating movements in the public markets to help investors track and estimate their favorite fund stock’s private holdings.

Using S&P sub-indices one can track the industries in large portfolios with correlations to the broader public markets to get an underlying estimate of the value in between reporting periods.

This article will explore how to use correlation coefficients in conjunction with risk returns as measured by standard deviations of asset prices over a given time period to find a beta. This beta will indicate the price relationship of S&P 500 sub-indices to quarterly tracked price fluctuations of a private portfolios' industries. The technique is designed to help track a publicly-traded company’s private portfolio’s value and thus its NAV value ultimately helping investors realize the underlying value of fund stocks using a comparable beta technique.

The stock I will be focusing on to illustrate the value of this technique will be a publicly traded BDC company named FS KKR Capital (FSK) which has a large privately-held investment portfolio that is focused on middle-market investments in the US. FSK has recently agreed to a merger with FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR), its sister BDC. The resulting portfolio combination value uncovered by this technique may interest BDC, CEF investors and other fund-like stock investors.

Introduction

Tracking asset prices is big money. Every day when the markets are opened, trillions of dollars are pegged and tracked against indices in the form of ETFs and index funds. Each ETF tracks a special asset class that its creator has deemed trackable, tradable, and marketable to investors. Private markets have seen a tremendous growth period over the last decade. Using public market information to estimate private portfolio valuations should help investors get a gauge of where private investments are in between reporting periods.

Sourced from JPMorgan’s “Guide to the Market 2020Q4”

The above JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) chart tells investors that each asset class on the chart correlates to the S&P 500 to a certain degree. When purchasing a portfolio, this chart helps attentive investors realize and understand the correlations between the different asset classes at hand which can, in turn, help these investors achieve a risk portfolio comparable to the standard market which is often classified as the S&P 500.

FSK like most publicly traded fund stocks reports each quarter the change in FMV by the industry of its underlying holdings. Each of these industries has a counterpart that is similar in industry concentration in the S&P 500 sub-indices as classified by the GCIS classification system.

Discussion of the Math: Beta and Correlation

Generically, the correlation coefficient that was used in the JPMorgan chart above describes how scattered the returns of both the S&P sub-index and a sector like the BDC or high yield sector are around a trend line. Beta is the measurement of how much the price of one financial asset tends to fluctuate up and down compared to other financial assets. A high beta yet a low correlation score means that the S&P sub-index has a strong effect on the BDCs sector's returns, but that other factors are influencing the BDCs’ sector and/or the S&P sub-index independently. In the opposite case where the combination is low beta and a low correlation. This means that the S&P sub-index movements don’t greatly influence the BDCs’ sector price, but that changes to the BDCs’ sector price mostly come from the S&P sub-index. This can get complicated; I leave it to the reader to explore spearman vs. ICC, levered beta, and principal component analysis.

One caveat to this technique is that beta is a measure of systematic risk in the market for which we are measuring. Beta only takes into account the effects of market-wide risks on the stock. Each company within the BDC’s portfolio will have risks specific to that particular company.

The second criticism of this approach is that the model relies on limited past data to predict future results. Like all quantitative predictions relying on past results, the model is only as accurate as of the data that it has seen. From this data a prediction of a certain outcome can be estimated to present the systematic risk range; however, the unforeseen future and influence of unsystematic risk factors can mute systematic risk-focused models. Readers will note this model’s data is drawn only from 2020 due to the unique year the world is experiencing. If readers would like to experiment on their own, they should amalgamate larger swaths of data and be more judicious in their index picking in an attempt to smooth out discontiguous market movements that are the result of unsystematic risks.

Another issue with this type of modeling for BDCs or fund-like investment stocks is that many times, new loans are added to a portfolio or non-accruals occur and these can severely change things in the portfolio construction and therefore the model. To account for these irregularities in the data modeling that are the result of common investment business life cycles, one needs to pay attention to acquisition and non-accrual events.

The Technique

The following are the steps involved in creating the beta tracking model theorized above.

Compile the list of industries that the company of interest is involved in and get valuations for each industry for a determined timeline of quarters. Ex. FSK is invested in Automobiles, Banks, Capital Goods...etc... Match those industries with S&P GCIS sub-indices and get price levels of the indices for each quarter reported by the company of interest. Ex. Automobiles = SP500-2510 Automobiles & Components Index Determine percentage changes over the quarters for each index and for each industry of the company of interest. % Change = (P2 - P1)/P1 Find the standard deviation and correlation score for these percentage changes. Excel has some great functions to calculate these from lists. Determine Beta = (Correlation) * (STDV BDC industry / STDV S&P sub-index). Multiply Beta by the most recent price change to date from the last reported BDC quarter for an S&P sub-index. Multiple this price change by the beta to get the percentage change you expect the BDC industry to have changed. Ex. 0.82 * 39% = 31% Multiply this percentage change by the company of interest’s industry value to determine the estimated value of the underlying holdings. FSK's Automobiles Industry value was $94 * (1 + .31) = $125M

S&P 500 Sub Indices Levels 2020

Below is a list of the industries held in FSK's portfolio. Going to this website one can easily find the correlating S&P 500 index and the index ticker.

Created by the author using SA SP500 sub-industry index data.

S&P 500 Sub Indices Percentage Changes 2020

Now we will determine the index changes given the above index levels. We will also calculate the standard deviation for the index changes for each industry.

Created by the author.

BDC FSK FMV by Industry 2020

Next, we will accumulate price data for FSK's industry based on FMV for the last year.

Created by the author. Numbers sourced from FSK 10Q and 10K data.

BDC FSK Percentage Changes by Industry 2020

We will now determine the price changes from these asset prices as well as the standard deviation, correlation, and beta values for each industry.

Created by the author

Estimated P4 Percentage Changes Based on Historical Market Movements correlation with FSK Industry Movements

Now that we have the resultant betas, we can multiply this beta by the price change of the S&P industry in P4 to determine the estimated price change for FSK's industry value.

Created by the author.

Estimated Resulting FMV Price Changes for FSK based on calculated price changes above

Below is a summary estimate of the previous FMV and not the estimated value of FSK's portfolio value as of 11/20/2020 the Friday before the merger was announced.

Created by the author.

Taking it Further

From the above tracking technique, investors can tell that it appears that FSK has seen its portfolio value increase since its quarterly report by about 1.6%. This value and technique can help investors get a gauge on what to expect just before quarterly results, and/or during or after various events that take place in the marketplace that may dramatically impact the underlying holdings. For instance, FSK has recently agreed to a merger with its sister company FSKR; using the above technique we can arrive at an estimated portfolio value. From the below table it appears that if the portfolio is conforming to current market norms, the stock should be 2% more valuable than the quarterly book value.

Created by the author.

In critical circumstances, this comparable technique may provide an investor with the difference in price information that will allow the investor to capitalize on an event. Investors can improve upon this technique by only selecting betas or correlation with significant scores.

Conclusion

Before we close, it is important to reiterate to investors that when making models like these or for any valuation technique, the model is only as good as the data that is provided and that the model will only predict an outcome within the scope of the data provided. This comparable technique and others like it can be further refined by investors through careful comparison to indices, and by using different mathematical risk models or statistical techniques as hinted at in this article. For those curious about FSK's recent merger with FSKR, check out my recent article on the topic. For now, it seems that the new FSK may have a small book value premium that investors could grab.

