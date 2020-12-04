Rebalancing, Repurposing, Replanning, Remodeling - Let's Look At Portfolio Adjustments For 2021

What sectors are looking good, bad or ugly as we close in on the new year.

We look at making adjustments and/or re-allocations to reflect where we see the markets heading in the coming year.

The election is over (almost, maybe, possibly, hopefully), and now it's time to examine potential portfolio changes for 2021.

Here we are a week from Thanksgiving and according to many folks the Presidential election is far from over. As an a-political independent citizen, my goal is to do my best to assess where our country is at present, and where it is headed in the near future. The results of this assessment will determine where, and how I invest our funds in the Protected Principal Retirement Portfolio (PPRP) for 2021 and thereafter.

My Personal Take On The Election Results

For the purpose of adjusting the PPRP's holdings I am for now going with the following premises:

In all probability our country will push forward with a Democratic President, a Democratic House and a Republican Senate.

According to many political pundits, this type of split can work in the country's best interests - let's all hope so.

In 2021, we will probably see Executive Orders initiated, canceling many of those issued by the former administration.

We are likely to see tax increases, or efforts to initiate them.

COVID will remain a stumbling block to our economy until we achieve widespread vaccination of the population.

Many of the new administration's policies and Congressional bills will probably be stymied by a divided House and Senate.

I believe we could continue to see the markets rise towards the end of 2020, then correct before making significant new highs during 2021.

Note: I could easily be wrong about one, or more of these assumptions!

To Do, Or Not To Do - That Is The Question

Being cautiously optimistic for 2021 is probably a good place to be, at least until the COVID vaccine is in place and Inauguration Day passes. Inauguration Day (January 20th) at least is a fixed date, while it is anyone's guess as to when the country gets the upper hand with COVID. A Pulmonary Specialist friend of mine believes we could turn the corner on COVID in late Spring to early Summer of 2021.

If I use these dates as indicators, I think that by Summer our country could be back on more stable footing. That still leaves six to seven months of instability and market uncertainties which we have to get through. So, as far as the PPRP allocations are concerned, we will adopt a more conservative decision-making process; however, some changes are in order - changes that we have begun to make.

Portfolio Composition - October 2020

As of October of this year the PPRP held positions in the following sectors: high yield; US equity; convertible stocks; preferred stocks; business development companies; master limited partnerships; option income funds; real estate investment trusts; senior loans; and utilities/infrastructure. Many of these positions have been acquired through closed-end funds (CEFs) (I like CEFs since I have a decent understanding of how they operate and, for the most part when to buy and sell them).

Here is a breakdown of holdings by sector as of October 2020:

High Yield

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies (ACP)

High Income Securities (PCF)

Pioneer High Income (PHT)

US Equity

Liberty All-Star Equity (USA)

Liberty All-Star Growth (ASG)

Convertible Securities

Advent Convertible & Income (AVK)

Preferred Stocks

Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP-P)

Business Development Companies

Pennant Park Floating Rate (PFLT)

Master Limited Partnerships

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

Energy Transfer (ET)

Enviva Partners (EVA)

Delek Logistics Partners (DKL)

PBF Logistics (PBFX)

USD Partners (USDP)

Option Income

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income (ETJ)

REITs

Neuberger Real Estate Security Income (NRO)

Nuveen Real Estate Income (JRS)

Senior Loans

First Trust Senior FR Income II (FCT)

Utilities/Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (KMF)

Cash

20+ Percent

Where To Go, And How To Get There

In my previous article (here) I gave my thoughts as to what I might be doing based upon several election outcomes. Right now, it appears that the most feasible scenario is: Biden wins, Republicans hold the Senate. I guess we can add: Democrats hold on the House is reduced.

As we move forward, and unless things change I see the following as being the primary additions to the PPRP:

Renewable Energy

Utilities/Infrastructure

Healthcare

REITs (some)

BDCs (some)

Renewable Energy

While I do not see our country's reliance on oil and natural gas disappearing anytime soon, I see a continued move towards increasing the percentage of energy provided by clean renewables. Many of the renewable energy stocks have soared recently, so taking new positions in this sector might have to wait for a pullback. One that I still consider a good buy is KMF. This fund has been transitioning from MLPs to renewables for several months now and this has translated to over a twenty-five percent increase in the share price since September of this year. KMF still trades at over a 20 percent discount to its net asset value (NAV) and still pays almost seven percent in dividends. Four of its top seven holdings are in renewables, replacing several MLP positions. Over the past two months we have more than doubled our original position in KMF.

Two other renewable energy stocks I have on the watchlist (pending pullbacks) are Algonquin (AQN) and Clearway Energy (CWEN).

Utilities/Infrastructure

There are three closed-end funds that I favor in this sector, all of which I have previously owned.

The first is Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (UTF). I really like its portfolio diversification (energy utilities, renewable energy, transportation, water resources, infrastructure REITs, etc.). Unfortunately, UTF is currently selling at a premium to NAV and the share price is gradually approaching all-time highs. The monthly dividend had remained unchanged for the past three years, and I am thinking it might increase it soon.

Next is Brookfield Real Assets Income (RA). The fund's portfolio consists of about 69 percent bonds and 28 percent stocks, and some international exposure is also provided. It sells at an 11 percent discount to NAV and yields an outsize 13 percent. We initiated a small position last month, and I feel it is still a bit undersold, so am looking to add on any pullback.

The third utilities/infrastructure fund is Virtus Total Return fund (ZTR). I consider ZTR as an infrastructure fund affording more international exposure than RA and UTF. It currently sells at about a nine percent discount to NAV. In May, the monthly distribution was reduced from $.113 to $.08, a much more reasonable and sustainable payment. ZTR's portfolio is a mix of infrastructure REITs, utilities, renewable energy and telecom. Where RA is more heavily-weighted towards bonds, ZTR is the reverse. We also initiated a very small position in ZTR last month, and would look to add in coming months.

Healthcare

We are still in the process of researching this sector, as the COVID situation has had a significant impact, and increased volatility in this sector.

When considering sector entry I always first come back to stocks/funds I have previously held. The first that came to mind is Tekla World Healthcare fund (THW). Since the current pandemic is clearly worldwide, I like THW's exposure through its pharma holdings. At this time it trades at a premium to NAV, and has had quite a run-up over the past two months (up 22 percent year to date). THW presently yields nine percent and will be a definite purchase on a pullback.

REITs

I believe that selective REITs may be rewarding in coming months (and years). It is worthy to note that over the past five or so years the number of REITs trading seems to have increased like rabbits. Where I used to be a buyer of individual REITs, I now seek closed-end funds that offer diversification, and have few, or no positions in the poison REITs (malls, shopping centers, offices etc.).

The PPRP currently holds two REIT funds - NRO, a 60-40 stock/bond portfolio, and JRS, with a 65-35 stock/bond portfolio. JRS trades at a much wider discount to NAV than does NRO. However, NRO has a much higher yield (over 11 percent). Both portfolios have changed over past months to now reflect safer, sounder REITs.

We own both in the PPRP, but have a larger share stake in NRO; however, we are looking to increase our JRS holdings in coming months.

At some point we would like to increase global exposure to REITs, but would like to wait out overseas COVID impacts. Our preference then would probably be CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate (IGR). We did fairly well with IGR in the past, and management seems to take a very conservative approach to its investments.

BDCs

While it would appear that financials might or might not be beneficiaries of the Biden administration, they have really performed well over past months. It is of prime importance to own BDCs where net investment income is improving, NAV is recovering and the dividend is well-covered. Several meet these requirements, and we have recently added two to the PPRP.

Pennant Park Floating Rate Capital has been a stellar performer - up 32 percent (with dividends reinvested) in the past six months. While its NAV is increasing once again, it still sells at over a 15 percent discount. PFLT's asset exposure is 84 percent in first lien senior notes and its investment portfolio is well-diversified. We have been accumulating PFLT a bit at a time over the past few months.

The other recent BDC position we have taken is Fidus Investment Corp. (FDUS). With dividends reinvested, FDUS has appreciated over 60 percent in the past six months. Selling at an 11 percent discount to NAV, FDUS has a dividend yield of 8.5 percent. Its portfolio is well-diversified with asset exposure primarily in second lien senior notes. A small position was taken in FDUS in early November.

Other PPRP Portfolio Positions

We are still pleased with the majority of our other portfolio positions. Energy remains a bit of a concern, but our largest MLP position of EPD remains a keeper. Over the past five or so years we have reduced our MLP holdings from about 15 down to just six. The decision was recently made to sell our ET units. Half were sold last week, and the remaining half will be sold in January of next year. I continue to think that Kelcy Warren is going to come up with something that will not be favorable to unit holders.

One other small addition to the PPRP recently has been Dorchester Minerals (DMLP). We have owned this previously with success, and it is a unique royalty operation.

In coming months we will continue to evaluate holdings as markets and economic conditions warrant.

Conclusion

Well, that is where we presently stand. The country seems to be at a crossroads; there is a lot of divisiveness within our cultures, and this seems to have been exacerbated by the recent elections.

There is one constant - our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, whose birth we will soon celebrate. I pray that we will come to our senses soon, that there will be a spiritual revival throughout our country, and that our population will once again have a common unity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACP, PCF, PHT, USA, ASG, AVK, CEQP-PR, PFLT, FDUS, EPD, ET, EVA, DKL, PBFX, USDP, ETJ, JRS, NRO, DMLP, FCT, KMF, RA, ZTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.