This week's decisions by Exxon's (NYSE:XOM) management team to conserve capital expenditures and focus on its core businesses will be a benefit for shareholders for years to come. Although the company's financials have declined precipitously due to the COVID Pandemic, they should recover as both local and global travel picks up. Investor reactions to the decline in financial performance have pushed the stock to levels not seen since 2003. With the company now trading below book value and the management team refocusing the business, now is a great time to add Exxon to your portfolio.

One of the Ships in Exxon's Fleet

Introduction

This year has been challenging for many as the COVID Pandemic has changed the habits of consumers and businesses in dramatic ways. One industry that has been especially hard-hit has been Oil and Gas. Fortunately, the impact for these companies appears to be more acute as many consumer habits will return to pre-pandemic levels once a vaccine has been widely distributed. Exxon Mobil is one such company that is well-positioned for this recovery. More importantly, the recent actions to shore up its operations and protect its dividend make it a great addition to one's portfolio.

Impact of COVID

The COVID Pandemic has had a major impact as quarantine and stay-at-home orders have severely reduced the transportation needs for both individuals and businesses. As a result, the demand for petroleum products has dropped to levels not seen since before the 1990s, according to the United States Energy Administration.

Weekly U.S. Product Supplied of Petroleum Products November 1990 to November 2020 in Thousands of Barrels per Day

Not surprisingly, this drop in demand has had a major impact for Exxon, resulting in quarterly revenues and net income down significantly in 2020. Fortunately, there are signs of a recovery taking hold as revenues for Q3 were $45.4 billion compared to only $32.3 billion in the second quarter. Additionally, there was a smaller net income loss for the quarter as well.

Exxon's Quarterly Revenue and Net Income for the Past Five Years

Ultimately, what is going to turn around Exxon's stock is an increase in demand for its oil and gas products. Given the vaccines that are on the horizon for COVID and the more localized and measured approach to the pandemic, investors should see a slow and steady rise in demand for the next couple of quarters. Once the pandemic is over, it would be reasonable for demand to get back to a normal, pre-COVID level and the stock price should move accordingly.

Repositioning the Business

At the beginning of this week the management team at Exxon opted to take more aggressive steps to manage through the pandemic. Their immediate impact has been to reduce capital expenditures by 30% or $10 billion for 2021 as well as cut operating expenses by 15% for the year.

From a capital expenditures standpoint, Exxon historically was spending nearly $7 billion to $9 billion on a quarterly basis. (See chart below). Following the collapse of oil prices in the middle of the past decade, management adjusted capital expenditures accordingly down to $3 billion to $5 billion. As demand grew, so did Exxon's capital expenditures, up to just north of $6 billion per quarter before the pandemic. Given the drop in demand, this announcement to significantly reduce capital expenditures for the near term should have been expected, as this is one of the tools the management team has effectively used in the past to navigate a challenging period.

The updated plan is for the company to spend $16 billion to $19 billion on capital expenditures next year, and then $20 billion to $25 billion annually until 2025. This is a notable decrease for the entire period as the original capital expenditure plan was for $30 billion to $35 billion annually over the same period. Investors should be excited about this change as it is a result of the management team thoroughly evaluating each development project and prioritizing them based on the impact they will have for the company. This more disciplined approach to developments over the next five years should significantly increase free cash flow for the company.

Exxon's Quarterly Capital Expenditures for the Past Decade

Reducing operating expenses by 15% is another admirable target and one that reflects the reduced demand for Exxon's end products in a world where travel is highly constrained. Management aims to achieve this target by following a comprehensive review process of its employees and ultimately reducing the workforce by 14,000 people globally. This change should have a lasting impact on Exxon's operating efficiency and will not only help the company's margins in the near term, but also for years to come.

The final step that Exxon has taken with this announcement is to scale back a number of its dry gas assets. This primarily impacts dry gas assets in the Appalachian and Rocky Mountains, Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Canada, and Argentina. As part of this change in direction, these assets will no longer be developed and a number of them are considered for sale, if the market supports an attractive divestiture price. This creates a non-cash impairment charge of $17 billion to $20 billion for the fourth quarter, which, while large, is smaller than the anticipated $30 billion write-off for these businesses.

These were challenging but necessary steps for management to take to refocus Exxon on its core businesses. While the near-term effect will be to bolster Exxon's cash balance to navigate through the final stages of the pandemic, over the longer term, these changes will be a large benefit to shareholders.

Protecting the Dividend

One notable reference throughout Exxon's shareholder communications and in this week's release has been strong support of the company's dividend. This is not terribly surprising as Exxon has been a popular holding amongst dividend-focused investors for decades. Exxon did make a tough decision earlier this year to maintain an $0.87 per share quarterly dividend to investors. This marks the first time since 1982 that the company has not increased its dividend to investors at least once per year. With already one notable change to Exxon's dividend policy in 2020, it is not surprising that the company is now taking additional steps to support the current level of distributions to investors.

Concerns over Exxon's dividend are definitely warranted. While the yield is impressive, at nearly 9%, the company's payout ratio to support this dividend is above 400% as of the current quarter. To unpack this a little further, Exxon's earnings are down tremendously this year due to the pandemic. What used to be an average of $4.5 billion of quarterly income (ranging from $2.4 billion to $6.5 billion) for the eight quarters leading up to the pandemic has become a loss for each of the three quarters of 2020. During this same period, the quarterly dividend averaged $3.6 billion. Since earnings have turned negative, the management team must decide if it is prudent to reduce the dividend or use cash on the balance sheet to support its dividend policy. Fortunately for dividend investors, the management team made the decision to re-allocate capital from non-core development projects to support the company's dividend policy during this challenging time.

Exxon's Dividend Payout Ratio and Yield Over the Past Five Years

By maintaining the company's dividend, especially at such high levels, the company should experience a strong tailwind from income-oriented investors who are searching for ways to replace lost income from their bond portfolios. This phenomenon occurred a little more than a decade ago during the Financial Crisis. As a result of the Federal Reserve's actions to bolster the economy, interest rates fell to historically low levels. At the time, income-oriented investors were faced with the same challenge as today. Their solution to this challenge was to invest in high-quality dividend stocks to replace lost income. This translated into strong investor demand for high dividend stocks as rates remained low. Today we are seeing even lower interest rates than in the Financial Crisis, and given the impact of the pandemic, these rates are expected to remain low for years.

Stock Valuation

Putting it all together, Exxon is not only attractive from a business perspective, but also from a stock investment standpoint. One popular metric to use when investing in a company is how much the value of all its assets is on a per share basis. This is the popular "Book Value per Share" analysis that many value investors use to find bargains in the stock market. What is compelling about Exxon's stock is that the book value per share as of the most recent quarter end is $41.96. Given that today's stock price is less than $39, investors today can buy the stock for less than what the company says its assets are worth. Historically, Exxon's stock has traded closer to two times book value. If Exxon were to return to this historical level, the stock would be trading in the $80-90 range.

Historical Exxon Stock Price to Book Value per Share

Another compelling case for investing in Exxon is the current yield of 9%. While there is ample concern for a potential dividend cut (see section above), a 9% yield is close to the historical long-term return for the S&P 500 Index. A new investor today in Exxon could achieve this long-term return on the stock's yield alone and then experience higher returns from any share price appreciation.

Risks

Investing in Exxon at this stage certainly comes with a number of risks. The primary risk is that demand does not come back as quickly as forecasted. This would have a knock-on effect of the company making further cuts to operations and selling off assets to maintain the company's core businesses.

Another major risk, one that we have referenced throughout this piece, is the potential for a dividend cut. Exxon is currently stretching to pay its dividend by using its balance sheet. If the pandemic lasts longer than expected and there is no longer sufficient capital to cover the dividend, there could be a sizable cut. Historically, when a company cuts its dividend, the stock price suffers in the near term as investors who owned shares for their yield dump them in the open market.

Lastly, another potential major risk is for a fire at one of its primary facilities. Working with hydrocarbons is ultimately a dangerous business as they tend to be highly flammable. Historically, fires have been known to shut down operations for extended periods of time and it can be very expensive for companies to clean up.

Conclusion - Another Holiday Present for Your Portfolio

Overall, Exxon is in a great position for investment today. The actions earlier this week to refocus the business on its core enterprises while also conserving capital will benefit shareholders for years to come. From a valuation standpoint, Exxon is trading at its most attractive level relative to book value in years. Lastly, its dividend yield is similar to the long-term historical return that equity investors expect to achieve. This creates the ability to earn equity-like returns on the dividend distributions alone, while any stock price appreciation provides the potential for outsized returns. This holiday season, Exxon is a great present for your portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.