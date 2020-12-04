Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) is a real survivor - over the course of the past decade, it has weathered a couple of disastrous occurrences and has continued to reward shareholders with dividends regardless. And as it trades at a discount at present, income investors may well want a closer look at this one.

The North American blizzard of 2015 inflicted a severe hit to Safety Insurance Group, albeit a one-time hit. Image provided by the National Weather Service.

The first upset that this provider of personal lines property insurance and casualty insurance had to deal with was the North American blizzard which occurred in 2015, and negatively impacted net income for that financial year. Company management explained in the Q3 2015 report that the loss for that year was due to:

the highest recorded snowfall totals in Massachusetts history, which produced elevated catastrophe and non-catastrophe claims activity throughout our personal and commercial property lines. An unprecedented level of snow, specifically 9 feet in various Massachusetts communities and 95 inches in the Boston area alone, were received during a 30 day period in the first quarter of 2015.

This snowfall actually set records in Massachusetts, Maine, and Rhode Island. And it was the first time in Safety Insurance Group's history that its catastrophe reinsurance program was hit with a loss. However, despite this disaster, the firm is so conservative and well-run that the 2015 loss ended up being a one-time event without any further consequences. This is borne out by subsequent figures for revenue and net income that the company has reported.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 795.44 million -13.85 million 2016 816.49 million 64.15 million 2017 838.1 million 62 million 2018 835.32 million 82.7 million 2019 876.2 million 99.08 million

Figures collated from annual reports available at the SEC website.

Safety Insurance Group's second major upset is one that the entire global economy has suffered - COVID-19. With the promising news that effective vaccines are on the way - pending approval, of course - the bulls have been roaring. There is no question, however, that many businesses took a significant hit due to the pandemic over the current financial year. That said, while Safety Insurance Group was no exception, it did weather the storm more resiliently than most, as is evident from its reported free cash flow of $48.08 million and its quarterly revenue and net income figures for the current financial year.

2020 Quarter Revenue ($) Net Income ($) Q1 180.53 million -1.98 million Q2 207.72 million 42.3 million Q3 222.19 million 44.54 million Total 610.44 million 84.86 million

Figures collated from quarterly reports available at the SEC website.

Those shareholders who stuck with Safety Insurance Group over these past upsets have plenty to be happy about. In addition to the 13.84% return on equity they have earned over the past twelve months, they have also benefited from the stable dividend, which has been steadily paid out since 2003. With a payout ratio of 48.10%, there is every reason to suppose that those dividend payments will continue going forward. And with earnings per share growth projected to be 15.00% over the next five years, shareholders should be happy to continue holding here.

That the firm's conservatism has been key to its survival is illustrated by the strong balance sheet. Long-term debt of $60.75 million is offset by a net worth of $840 million, cash-on-hand worth $59.75 million and total investments worth $1.42 billion. In short, Safety Insurance Group's finances are solid, the company will be reliably able to continue rewarding shareholders with steady dividends going forward, and its growth prospects are fair. The question that remains to be answered is whether or not it is worth buying now.

At close of market on 12/01/2020, Safety Insurance Group traded at $72.11 per share. Chart generated by Finviz.

At close of market on 12/01/2020, Safety Insurance Group traded at a share price of $72.11 with a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 based on trailing earnings per share of $7.43, and a forward P/E of 15.83 based on forward earnings per share of $4.50. Both metrics are lower than the stock's five-year average P/E of 17.54, and the stock's current dividend yield of 5.05% is higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 4.06%. These factors suggest that Safety Insurance Group is trading at a discount to fair value - but what is fair value here?

To determine fair value, I will first divide the trailing P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.64 (9.59 / 15 = 0.64) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $112.67 (72.11 / 0.64 = 112.67). Then, I will divide the trailing P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.55 (9.59 / 17.54 = 0.55) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $131.11 (72.11 / 0.55 = 131.11).

Next, I will divide the forward P/E by the historical market average to get a valuation ratio of 1.06 (15.83 / 15 = 1.06) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $68.03 (72.11 / 1.06 = 68.03). Then, I will divide the forward P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.90 (15.83 / 17.54 = 0.90) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fourth estimate for fair value of $80.12 (72.11 / 0.90 = 80.12).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.80 (4.06 / 5.05 = 0.80) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fifth estimate for fair value of $90.14 (72.11 / 0.80 = 90.14). Finally, I will average out these five estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $96.41 (112.67 + 131.11 + 68.03 + 80.12 + 90.14 / 5 = 96.41). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is undervalued by 25% at this time.

In summary, Safety Insurance Group is a battle-tested insurance provider that has survived and thrived after two major economic hits - the North American blizzard and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Income investors looking for a reliable dividend payer will be well served here, and value investors should consider a stock trading at a 25% discount to fair value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.