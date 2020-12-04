The current valuation continues to look very cheap for a company that is disrupting the entire sector that is only at the beginning of its growth phase.

Today's mobile games are monetized in a way that is unfair to free players, leaving many players hungry for fair competition, something that only Skillz can offer.

I covered the basics of Skillz (NYSE:FEAC) in a previous article, so read that if you haven't done so, but after I wrote that article, I was contacted by the IR and got the opportunity to ask some questions about the company. The response received really illustrates the company's potential and gives some important new information, so I decided to make it into an article.

The gaming landscape today

Many of today's mobile games depend on a small number of users, called whales, to generate the majority of income. Games will use a variety of behavioural psychology tactics to get these whales to spend more, often neglecting people who spend less. If you're interested, I recommend this video on how many mobile games today are monetized.

One major side effect of this is that there are very few games on the market today that are truly skill-based. Skillz fills this important gap, being the only platform enabling real money gaming for millions of people. By making monetization only about competition, Skillz removes conflict of interest and makes the playing field level. Skillz has big spenders too, but they are on the same playing field as someone who's spending for the first time.

With many free to play players getting sick of the current mobile gaming landscape (based on what I've seen on social media), I see Skillz taking substantial share from current players. There is a big opportunity ahead, and Skillz is well positioned to take advantage of it.

Expansion

The opportunity for Skillz is mind bogglingly massive. Skillz can grow the number of genres, increase distribution on other platforms, grow the number of developers, and increase monetization channels, all of which combined should accelerate growth for years to come. IR helped to shed light on this major opportunity in a series of detailed answers to the questions I posed.

Based on what I've played currently, Skillz only offers "1-sided" 1v1 games. What this means is each player gets to rack up a score at their own pace - the games don't have to take place at the same time. The reason I believe Skillz mainly operates these kinds of matches is because they don't really have the player count that big real-time matchmaking games like Clash Royale, League of Legends, or other similar games have.

Source: Skillz

This severely limits the types of games Skillz can offer, as many of the largest games today are real-time games - games that all players have to be online at the same time to experience. As Skillz increases in popularity, some of the games should become large enough to offer real-time matchmaking.

Management has stated in the IR email that they intend to expand into very popular genres like MMOs and Battle Royale. These games are far larger and far more engaging than the current games Skillz is offering. If Skillz executes well on this, the top mobile games of tomorrow may offer all players an option to play competitively with real money.

In addition, Skillz mentioned in the email that 10% of their users were on Android, which is impressive in itself as Android doesn't allow real money gaming, and considering Skillz only launched in Android in 2018. Therefore, Skillz has to distribute to Android players via direct downloads or via partnerships with unofficial app stores.

This still represents a long runway for growth, however, as Android has an estimated 80%+ market share of the mobile app store market. Management mentioned in the email that Android downloads are growing twice as fast as iOS, a very encouraging sign.

Source: idc

One important question I asked was whether Skillz was planning on attracting large developers to their platform. Management mentioned that large developers were hesitant to share data with Skillz, but interestingly, they shared that the growth of independent developers on the Skillz platform was garnering the interest of large developers, and that "you'll see more big names on the Skillz platform in the future". I'll just note that even names like Glu (NASDAQ:GLUU) have 5x the current MAUs of Skillz (based on 14mil MAUs disclosed Q3 2020), so even 1 big developer win can substantially accelerate the growth of the Skillz platform.

To end off, I'll talk about monetization channels. Skillz is an esports platform, so like many other esports organizations, it has the potential to monetize through content distribution, brand sponsorships, advertising, and more. Currently, management says they're focusing on user acquisition, so these monetization pathways are further down the road, but they still have the potential to accelerate growth for many years.

Economics and financials

With a payback period of just 4 months currently and a 3-year LTV/UAC ratio of >4x, Skillz doesn't have a plan to "grow at all costs". As the earlier cohorts continue to mature, I'm expecting strong profitability due to 90%+ gross margins and operating leverage, even if the hypergrowth continues.

Currently, even with the recent increase, Skillz is valued at just $5.9bil, or just 26x 2020E revenues. I don't think this is expensive, considering the high gross margins and massive growth runway. This company is at the beginning of its hypergrowth, and there's still a long way to go.

Conclusion

Overall, the recent email from IR really helps illustrate that Skillz could uproot the gaming industry, bringing fun and fair competition to games worldwide. It helps to increase my confidence in this company substantially.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FEAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.