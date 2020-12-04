It would be very unlikely to see them reduced, given their solid performance, but interestingly, their shares appear not to be pricing in any material future dividend growth.

Once again, with the end of the year almost here, they are about to announce their dividends for 2021.

Introduction

The end of 2020 is fast approaching, and by extension, the time of the year when the Canadian midstream giant, Enbridge (ENB) announces their dividends for the next year. Even though the last few quarters have been some of the most turbulent, they have managed to keep their dividends steady and provide a high yield of almost 8%. Regardless of whether shareholders see a further increase or not, they can rest easy since their shares are not priced for any material future dividend growth.

Background

It seems to be a fairly common practice for companies to highlight and often talk up their dividend histories, but in this case, it is more than just wordplay. They have defied several industry downturns and general economic recessions to increase their dividends at an average of 11% per annum across the last 25 years, as the graph included below displays. It should be noted that their dividends are declared in CAD terms, and for the purpose of this analysis, the future CAD to USD exchange rate was assumed to average $0.75.

This impressive dividend history would have been impossible if not for their equally impressively resilient earnings that allowed them to keep their company steady even when the overall energy industry is shaken to the core. Many companies suffered immensely during the first nine months of 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic swept the globe and caused untold damage that briefly even saw negative oil prices. Whilst pipelines are certainly not the most exciting asset and at times attract ethical concerns, their ability to navigate these tough and unpredictable times is nearly unmatched, as the graphs included below display. Their ability to mostly keep their earnings trending along despite millions of people losing employment is remarkable and helps support their dividend during these abnormal times whilst awaiting a vaccine.

When looking further into the future, there are plenty of reasons to remain optimistic that they still have a long future ahead with global energy demand expected to see further increases out until at least 2040, as the graph included below displays. This rising tide should ensure that they remain relevant in the world indefinitely and further support their long-term earnings and, thus, dividends, especially since they have already begun investing in renewable energy.

Following this favorable short and long-term background situation, it stands to reason that their quarterly dividends should at least be sustained at their current level of C$0.81 per share indefinitely into the future. Even though it would be tempting to hope for a continuation of their 11% per annum dividend growth, the law of diminishing returns makes this very unlikely and would simply not leave a sufficient margin of safety.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuations

Given their overwhelming appeal to income investors versus any other interest group, their intrinsic values were estimated by using a discounted cash flow valuation that simply replaces their free cash flow with their dividend payments. If interested, all of the details regarding the inputs utilized for these valuations can be found in the subsequent section.

The valuation produced a result of $31.86 per share for the first scenario, whereby their dividends remain unchanged perpetually into the future as previously discussed, which indicates that their intrinsic value essentially equals their share price as of the time of writing. Even though this may not sound too enticing, it should be remembered that this was a realistic worst-case scenario and, thus, includes a significant margin of safety since, in reality, they are more likely to keep growing their dividends.

The valuation produced a result of $44.73 per share for the second scenario whereby their dividends grow at 2.50% per annum perpetually into the future, which indicates that their intrinsic value is 42.50% higher as of the time of writing. This second scenario is far more realistic, given their previously discussed historical performance, resilient earnings, and general long-term demand growth for energy, but still includes a margin of safety.

To further illustrate that the odds are stacked in the favor for long-term investors, a Monte Carlo Simulation has been provided with a wide range of 121 different cost of equity assumptions for both scenarios. It can be seen in the graph included below that a solid 77% of all intrinsic values were equal to or above their current share price. These results show that, in the long term, there is low long-term downside risk for buy and hold income investors.

A final consideration that is worthwhile reviewing is the inflation-adjusted payback period for their dividends since the quicker a shareholder can see their capital returned, the lower the probability of them losing money in simple non-risk adjusted terms. After reviewing the graph included below, it can be seen that it takes between 13 and 16 years for their dividends to repay the initial investment depending on which of the previous scenarios were to eventuate. This is much faster than the example scenario that was included to provide context of what to expect from a more standard investment that has a 3% dividend yield that grows at 5% per annum perpetually into the future.

Valuation Inputs

The discounted cash flow valuations utilized a cost of equity as determined by the Capital Asset Pricing Model that utilized a 60M Beta of 1.02 (SA), expected market return of 7.50% and risk-free rates as per the United States Treasury Yield Curve on the 30th November 2020, which reflects that risk-free rates are higher in the long term than the short term. The Monte Carlo Simulation utilized a wide range of 121 different cost of equity assumptions, which include expected market returns from 5% to 10% and risk-free rates from 0% to 5%, both of which used 0.5% increments.

Conclusion

Even though the buy and hold income strategy may not be the most thrilling approach to investing if nothing else, at least, their investors can sit back and collect a nice high yield with the comfort of having not overpaid for their shares. Given this situation, I believe that maintaining my bullish rating is appropriate.

