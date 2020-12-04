Growth At A Reasonable Price has a track record of Alpha and offers a hedge to those unsure about being in Growth or Value stocks in the current environment.

The P/E ratio might seem high to some, but adjusted for growth, it offers a very reasonable valuation.

On the face of it, Adobe (ADBE) looks expensive. Seeking Alpha gives it a D- grade for value. That’s fair enough - after all, its Price-to-forward adjusted (non-GAAP) Earnings is 48x. Its stock price action has been driven by the unbelievable momentum that we have seen in US technology stocks, which also makes it feel expensive.

But if we look at Adobe’s profitability, Seeking Alpha grades it at A+.

Understanding the reason for Adobe’s profitability is the reason to understanding why it is an almost perfect growth at a reasonable price stock. As a side note, GARP investing has also been shown to be an Alpha strategy.

Adobe is a leader in the digital design space, developing products for a wide range of industries and budgets. Most of these products are sold on very reliable subscriptions. Why are the subscriptions reliable? Because the products are great. Even though I’m not a designer, I rely heavily on Adobe Acrobat and Adobe InDesign for my work, and I can’t see any substitutes. My partner relies heavily on Adobe InDesign and Adobe Illustrator, and other people I know rely heavily on Adobe Creative Cloud products. These great products, with strong competitive advantages, lend themselves to strong profitability, as they score well in the classic Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

Financials

Adobe’s return on capital employed hit 25% in 2019, up from 10% in 2015. These profits are nicely converted to cash with free and operating cash conversion both averaging more than 150% over the last five years.

In an environment that seems to be going completely digital, revenue has accelerated, and Adobe recently booked record sales of $3.23 billion for the eighth quarter in a row. This robust revenue growth, coupled with widening margins and a large share buyback scheme, has driven Adobe’s earnings compound annual growth rate of 37% over the last five years, giving the company a price/earnings growth PEG ratio of 1.46 times. This relatively low PEG ratio indicates that Adobe is indeed a growth at a reasonable price stock.

Cash flow king

Adobe started life in a garage in California. Charles Geschke and John Warnock co-founded the company in 1982, and that same year, Apple (AAPL) founder Steve Jobs reportedly offered $5 million to buy the company.

Geschke and Warnock (who is still Chairman of the board) were clearly right to reject Apple back then given their long-term success. In 1986, Adobe listed on the stock exchange and now enjoys a market capitalization of $230 billion and employs over 22,000 people worldwide.

Adobe really transformed into a leading software player in 2013 with its game-changing decision to switch to a subscription-based "Software-as-a-Service" (SaaS) model. This made it a pioneer in what is now one of the hottest business models loved by investors.

Even before this shift, Adobe was still churning out healthy profits through a license model. Apparently, it is one of the only technology start-ups to make a profit in its first year on the market back in the 1980s. Obviously, the license model was a weaker business model than the new SaaS model, as customers had to re-purchase their software on a regular basis through a time-consuming billing process. However, thanks to Adobe’s capital-light operations, gross profit margins managed to average a healthy 88% between 2010 and 2012.

It was the switch to the subscription model that turbo-boosted Adobe stock price, which rose 55% in 2013 alone. The transition at first slightly knocked sales - the company’s revenues fell 8% in 2013, but this might have been impacted by a customer data breach that same year, which affected 3 million accounts. By 2015, sales had not only recovered but were up 9% on those reported in 2012, and are now tracking at about 2.5x those 2015 numbers.

By the end of 2015, 67% of Adobe’s sales came from recurring subscriptions, which the stock market appreciates as a reliable source of income. That percentage continues to rise, with subscription-based sales accounting for 89% of the company’s 2019 revenues.

Positive feedback loop

Subscriptions are, of course, a very reliable form of income and require little expense to keep up. As an example, in the three months to May 2020, Adobe’s subscriptions contributed 92% of group sales and only 76% of cost of sales.

Unlike Blue Prism (OTCPK:BPRMF) - a software company I am bearish on - Adobe does not have to spend on maintaining current sales. That means Adobe can put most of its earnings into capturing new opportunities. Sales and marketing ($3.2 billion in the 2019 financial year, or 29% of revenue) and R&D ($1.9 billion in the same period, equivalent to 17% of revenue) account for the majority of Adobe’s cost of sales, and these, in turn, drive strong revenue growth. Revenues have shown a compound annual grown rate of 18% in the last five years. Over the same time, operating margins have increased from 19% to 29%. In the August 2020 quarter, group operating margins came in at an impressive 33%.

Segments

Adobe has three core operating divisions: Creative, Document (which together account for the Digital Media segment) and Experience. Digital Media, which includes amongst others the PDF, Photoshop and Acrobat products, accounts for most sales (72% in the August quarter). The rest comes from the company’s marketing solutions, which sit within the Digital Experience division.

Adobe does have many, many products, including basic tools (the PDF), consumer products for hobbyist and professional designers (Illustrator and Photoshop) and sophisticated products for elite users (Dimension). But everything sits neatly within the ecosystem: the PDF is free and used by nearly everyone, but for users who require encrypted or secure document sharing, a PDF Pro account (which costs $15 per month per account) is a good option. Once a customer is in the ecosystem, why leave? This is like the Apple or Microsoft (MSFT) ecosystems. This cross-selling of the product suite is one reason why Adobe has managed to add more than $300 million of annualized recurring revenue in all the past eight quarters.

The large product range and the subscription model also make innovation easier. With the old licensing model, Adobe’s product engineers had to wait for renewals to launch software upgrades. Now they can do this on a continual basis, improving the user experience. That means new products are regularly added to the product suites and the ecosystem either via innovation or acquisitions.

Adobe concentrates on developing its products around its focus on providing users with tools to create, distribute, market and acquire digital content. This strategy makes sense in the new “work from anywhere” era.

Indeed, in a recent press release, Adobe’s CEO, Shantanu Narayen, noted that:

The tectonic shift towards ‘all things digital’ across all customer segments globally will serve as a tailwind to our growth initiatives as we emerge from this crisis.

But this strategy was in place before COVID-19. In 2018, Adobe acquired Magento, which is a platform that allows users to design and create their own e-commerce platforms. This product includes useful tools for marketing, analytics and content creation. This was followed by a similar acquisition of technology marketing firm Marketo in order to get a stronger position in the competitive business-to-business market. Now, Adobe can provide users with a full suite of services. So, if you have something to sell, Adobe has all the solutions for you.

While new commercial business has suffered a bit in 2020 as many businesses rein in spending during the economic downturn, the Digital Experience segment is still expected to see flat 2020 revenues, which just shows the reliability of subscription sales in difficult times.

This reliable revenue model has encouraged Adobe’s management to accelerate shifting the last remaining business that relies on licensing revenues to the SaaS model. The company will stop selling Adobe Advertising licenses, and these products will be merged into the highly profitable Adobe Exhibition subscription service. This means investors might expect a small hit to sales as these users are transitioned to the new payment model. However, as we have seen before, sales should bounce back quickly in a far more sticky and profitable way.

Conclusion: Adobe’s track record inspires confidence

The uncertain economic outlook caused by COVID-19 has companies and analysts struggling to give guidance or forecast earnings. This, together with the roaring bull market in technology stocks we have seen in 2020, makes a lot of technology stocks look expensive on valuation arguments.

The Global Investor believes Adobe is an exception (and an exceptional company). With the strong foundation built on the back of recurring subscription revenues, its profits look extremely robust. Together with the large consistent share buyback program Adobe has in place, management has demonstrated a strong track record of beating earnings expectations, driving the stock price higher.

With the trend to digital and e-commerce truly kickstarted by the pandemic, Adobe’s asset-light subscription model should help its financial performance to continue at a strong pace, and this goes a long way to justifying its 48x P/E valuation.

Adobe is approaching 40 years old and is the market leader in its sector, but it still has the characteristics of a nimble start-up, though with the scale and brand recognition which puts it in a powerful position. Its balance sheet with more than $5 billion in cash and short-term investments (over $1 billion of net cash) can be tapped for earnings per share, boosting stock buybacks. All this should make investors very comfortable in paying up for Adobe. It is a reliable, cash flow machine with huge growth opportunities in the new digital world. Adobe products are not just for graphic designers - they are for everyone who creates any type of content or sells or markets on any digital media.

Many investors are worried that the FANG/FAAMN stocks are showing signs of excessive valuations, or are unsure if they should still be looking at growth stocks or switching into value stocks. GARP stocks offer a good hedge, and Adobe, with its PEG ratio of 1.46, its competitive advantage around its product range and its super-efficient business model, is a perfect GARP stock candidate. I love the Adobe products and I love the stock too.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ADBE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.