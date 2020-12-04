$365 may turn out to be the real ‘line in the sand’ for ZM’s future bullish prospects and we plan to enter into sell positions if this level is violated.

However, this tech darling is showing evidence of a growth slowdown and this puts bullish investors at risk after the stock has posted 2020 gains of more than 500%.

On November 30th, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) reported earnings after the closing bell and the results may have looked encouraging because the release exceeded analyst expectations on a number of different fronts (such as base earnings and guidance for the fiscal fourth-quarter period).

However, the report has also given us evidence of a potential slowdown in revenue growth that might, ultimately, knock the stock off its lofty pedestal in 2021. For these reasons, we are watching for an upcoming break of the $365 level as a bearish trigger that can be used to establish short positions in this tech stock darling.

Source: Reuters

Since ZM has been one of the most popular stocks of this pandemic-influenced year, we will start with the positives. For the fiscal third-quarter period, the company reported an adjusted EPS figure of $0.99 and this did beat expectations of $0.76 by a healthy margin. On the revenue side of the equation, Zoom reported $777.2 million for the period and this was another beat on the market expectations of $694 million.

Source: Zoom Earnings Presentation

Of course, these favorable results are not entirely surprising because the company has become one of the market’s primary beneficiaries of the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions that have made air travel and in-person meetings much more difficult for businesses to organize. Fortunately, these factors have helped Zoom generate annualized revenue growth of 367% and there is simply no way to doubt that these are impressive numbers for the company.

However, we can already see evidence of a coming slowdown in these metrics because this was not much of an improvement on the revenue growth rates reported during the previous quarter. Overall, this performance indicates a significant change in the company’s underlying growth momentum and this is something we would expect to see continue well into 2021.

Source: Zoom Earnings Presentation

Specifically, we can see that during the fiscal second-quarter period, Zoom generated an annualized revenue growth rate of 355% and this was a much more dramatic leap from the performances seen during the fiscal first-quarter period (when annualized revenue growth rates of 169% were reported). Unfortunately, these changes indicate growing potential for weakness in the quarters ahead and we think it is time for bullish investors to at least reduce their position sizes in order to avoid giving back all of this year’s amazing gains.

Source: Zoom Earnings Presentation

In addition to this, Zoom’s performances for the fiscal third quarter period indicate the potential for further declines in gross margin activity. Specifically, the company's gross margin figure fell from 67.3% during the fiscal second-quarter to 66.7% during the most recent reporting period. While these numbers might not seem substantial on the surface, they do indicate that a top is now in place for the company. If this turns out to be true, shares of ZM look like they are being built on a temporary foundation that could be in danger of experiencing a major collapse, given how far the stock has rallied in 2020.

But perhaps what is most striking when we look at the results from Zoom’s most recent quarter is the fact that the number of free users on the platform increased dramatically during the period. In large part, this has been due to the fact that widespread school closures have left teachers and students with limited options in terms of their ability to create a true classroom experience and a clear return to normalcy following the initial surge of coronavirus cases is something that has never fully materialized.

In our view, the continued addition of free users in Zoom’s client base is something that could have unexpected ramifications on the company’s gross margin figures going forward. Additionally, we think Zoom has relied too heavily on resources from the public cloud and this is an issue that could start to put more pressure on the company in the quarters ahead.

Source: CNBC, YouTube

In this video, market guru Jim Cramer almost seems to be at a loss for words when describing the irrational optimism that has surrounded ZM stock for most of this year. However, his recent comments on the company can help to shed some additional light on why he doesn’t support the bullish argument for the company:

Zoom needs to start winning over. Zoom has a lot of businesses, a lot of companies use it but it needs to make a compelling case [for itself]. The marketplace is saying no because it feels post the pandemic they will not have this kind of valuation. This is not a stock for when America opens again.

For all of these reasons, Zoom’s guidance figures will be incredibly important for investors looking to buy or sell the stock and the company now expects to record an adjusted EPS figure of $0.77-0.79 during the current quarterly period. On the revenue side, the company expects to see $806-811 million for the period. But while this implies substantial gains on an annualized basis, this would still mean a clear slowdown in the company’s growth trend and we think this puts long shareholders at risk of seeing unexpected declines that have the potential of building quite quickly.

Source: Author via TradingView

It should almost go without saying that any stock experiencing single-year gains of more than 500% is likely vulnerable to a clear downside reversal. But while this stock remains one of the darlings of the market, we will need to see clear technical signals before making the decision to go short. Our models indicate zones of potential support near the $365 level and this coincides nicely with the stock’s price lows from November 10th, 2020.

Ultimately, we expect to see shares of ZM sell off quite quickly if we see a breakdown in these critical support zones. Bullish investors must remember that the market can turn bearish just as quickly as it turned bullish and if this turns out to be true for Zoom, there are many late investors that will be vulnerable because they went long at the wrong levels. For these reasons, we think it’s time to cut exposure to this high-flying name. Instead, investors should focus on the growing potential for downside momentum once the market returns to its senses and seeks out more realistic valuations for the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.