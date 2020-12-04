Were I to consider betting against a stock, I would probably add EXPR to my list of top contenders.

What a terrible quarter the third period of the year has been for apparel retailer Express, Inc. (EXPR). The company posted an ugly all-around miss, reversing any optimism that may have timidly surfaced from slightly better-than-expected second quarter results. Comparable sales decline of 30%, an eye sore, was about twice as bad as analysts had been expecting.

The stock continues to fizzle, down about 68% for the year, despite having more than doubled in the past month on the back of positive vaccine developments. I fear that shares will continue their descent to oblivion in zombie-walk fashion, with the occasional fits and starts only benefiting the lucky trader who gets the entry and exit timing right.

Credit: company's earnings slide

On the results of third quarter

It was hard to find good news buried in Express' unimpressive financial results. Net sales decline of 34% was one of the steepest that the company has ever printed, as far back as I can verify. The highlights included a sequential improvement in e-commerce and better in-store conversion to help offset what was likely an off-the-cliff drop in traffic.

Given substantial lack of top-line firepower, it was a given that the rest of the P&L would just fall apart. Gross margin of nearly 4%, made worse by a non-cash impairment, was not even in the same ballpark of last year's 28%. And even though SG&A expenses declined YOY due to corporate restructuring and some variable cost savings, severe loss of scale led to adjusted loss per share of $1.17 – the sixth time that the retailer has reported a net loss in the past seven quarters.

Source: company's earnings slide

During the conference call, the management team seemed excited about its initiatives to turn the business around. The most important, in my view, involved cancelled orders for occasion-based products (think dress shirts, suits, women's pants) in exchange for casual and versatile items. Still, I believe it is way too early to be optimistic about the company's moves, as this becomes a classic "show me" story in the retail space.

On the stock

I had not done any research on EXPR prior to today. Therefore, take my conclusions on the stock with a grain of salt. But at the same time, keep in mind that a "fresh perspective" on shares from someone who does not have a horse in this race or a bias to defend can be valuable.

It is undeniable that the overall sentiment here is quite negative. Fundamentally, I see enough reasons to make me very concerned about Express' prospects:

changing consumer habits that do not align well with Express's dressy casual and wear-to-work fashion style;

exposure to malls and heavy dependence on foot traffic;

e-commerce transaction growth of less than 20% in the third quarter, suggesting that the digital channel is miles away from offsetting weakness in brick and mortar, and that lack of demand may transcend temporary COVID-19 limitations;

no clear path to imminent recovery, at least judging by recent trends, underscored by lack of visibility and guidance withdrawal.

net debt (excluding lease obligations) of $58 million that compares unfavorably to over $200 million in net cash pre-pandemic, with cash outflow from operations reaching $80 million in the last three-month period. See chart below for multi-year trend, which is yet to be updated to reflect third quarter deterioration (i.e. expect the purple line to shoot even higher).

Data by YCharts

I would also note that Express is one of those cases in retail in which the company's demise had been forming slowly since well before COVID-19 struck. The pandemic seems to have been the straw that broke the camel's back, rather than the root cause of the retailer's troubles. Suffice to say that, in the five years prior to the end of 2019, share price had already declined 67%.

Of course, when shares begin to flirt with "penny stock" status, the risk of betting against them also increases. It may not take much – including a fresh recovery plan, a change of leadership, or overwhelmingly positive news on the pandemic and economic recoveries – to possibly send the stock bouncing higher from current levels.

Therefore, I would not blame the more cautious trader or investor for simply looking the other way, rather than betting against EXPR. But at the same time, it is hard not to see the case for further downside from here.

Data by YCharts

To make matters worse, it looks like a short squeeze may have already taken place, when short interest declined by nearly half to about 8 million shares in a matter of one or two months (see chart above) and sent share price soaring. If anything, Express' terrible third quarter numbers may very well reignite bearishness.

I am not one for shorting individual shares, as doing so does not align with my preferred long-only, multi-asset class investment strategy. But were I to consider betting against one stock, I would probably add EXPR to my list of top contenders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.