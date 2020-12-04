After a sector analysis and peer comparison, HDV is found to be better for those requiring regular income from a trusted source.

Investors should look for names which suit their specific needs as no two individuals have the same financial requirements.

There are so many dividend ETFs that choosing the right one has become a challenge.

Many investors are flocking to dividend stocks and ETFs due to the low interest rate environment, detrimental to bonds and savings accounts.

Now, there are so many exchange-traded funds that it is easy to get confused as to which one to choose. Some offer better distributions, others specialize in dividend growth, and the rest exhibit better capital appreciation over the years.

Analysts have a hard time to pitch one against the other in an attempt to identify the best. However, there is no best dividend ETF as the professionals who decide which stocks will form part of underlying funds are highly skilled fund managers. Thus, it is up to an investor to be choosy depending on factors like age and frequency at which distributions are needed.

Now, there are many of us who did flee away from the market in the early weeks of the COVID-19 crisis, with some still facing the quandary of when to get back on board. In this case, the financial market has moved on, even before the advent of the vaccine.

In this case, for those who missed the rally and still hoping for that elusive plunge, which is unlikely to happen anytime soon, one ETF which has still not yet recovered from March lows is the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV).

Figure 1: Price and total return performance

Data by YCharts

Looking across the investment space, while investor sentiment is largely bullish over the long term, there is still some short-term economic pain associated with the rising coronavirus count, which is resulting in higher hospitalization rates, and a deterioration is envisaged by health specialists.

Now, given the propensity of intensive care units to deal with critically-ill patients amid rising hospital admission rates, COVID-19-related deaths have peaked up in the same way as in April, and there is the fear of a healthcare system overload in some states.

The only way for authorities to maintain control would be to impose lockdowns, causing more severe economic effects on service industries, in turn, impacting the wider economy, which has shown a high degree of resiliency up to now.

Therefore, the stock market will be subject to volatility in the coming weeks, but there have been more "technical" moves favoring stocks.

Thus, investors are dumping treasuries, with U.S. long-term interest rates continuing to rise as the massive liquidity level made available by the Fed decreases appetite for safe assets. In these circumstances, with interest rates nearing 0%, bonds are no longer appealing as hedging tools against a downturn.

Also, during the recent senate testimony, Fed chairman Powell finds that the U.S. economy is in better shape than expected while still not out of the woods yet. For this purpose, there are some characteristics inbuilt in HDV's sector-based exposure which makes it a good choice for the times lying ahead.

Sector appeal of HDV

First, HDV includes healthcare stocks at 20% of its portfolio. This sector, which is already up by 14.6% since last year, should maintain its growth with pharmaceuticals compensating for revenue shortfalls resulting from COVID-19-led disruption of normal care with increase sales of flu vaccines and other medications. Also, with Pfizer (PFE), vaccine manufacturing and administration to patients in the U.S. and Europe will be a priority next year.

On the other hand, energy as the worst performing sector at -32% (one year performance), has been pulling HDV downwards. Now, with increasing confidence in the ability of mankind to overcome this deadly virus, energy prices have recovered to a small extent, but with COVID-19 cases on the rise, demand for oil should take a longer time to be at par with February 2020 levels.

Figure 2: Sector breakdown

Source: Seeking Alpha

In this respect, with Exxon Mobil (XOM) forming 8.5% of HDV's holdings, some investors may have become wary after the company declined to raise dividends recently. However, the oil giant has maintained current payments, and the company's credit ratings still sits at a comfortable AA level, despite having been cut from AA+. Its debts are manageable.

Exploring further, AT&T (NYSE:T) as HDV's top asset at 9% of total weight provides for a strong dividend yield. As a past investor in the communications play but too afraid to hold on because of the earlier market turmoil, I have closely followed the company ever since. The 5G play continues distributions at a payout ratio of 65.5%, with most analysts on SA being bullish on the stock.

Also, financials should continue their rise, with banks acting as vital partners to accompany smaller companies in the economic recovery. During this period of economic uncertainty, banks have been fulfilling their role in channeling the funds made available as part of fiscal policy measures to the most vulnerable ones.

In this case, HDV does not include banking stocks in the top ten holdings, which is one of the reasons the ETF has not benefited from an upside after the third quarter results, when profits were up.

Figure 3: Performance of Sectors during the last one year

Data by YCharts

Looking deeper, HDV offers an exposure of nearly 11% to the utilities sector mainly through stocks like Southern Company (SO), Duke Energy (DUK), and Dominion Energy (D). These companies with an average dividend yield of 3.75% and payout ratio varying from 70% to 80% constitute more of a rearguard defensive action for the HDV bastion.

Finally, the iShares ETF provides exposure to technology plays at 6%, mainly through two companies: Cisco (CSCO) and Texas Instruments (TXN), and both should trend higher as part of the broader digital transformation drive.

Figure 4: Top ten holdings

Source: Seeking Alpha

Also, the fact that HDV includes only 78 holdings, with the top ten constituting nearly 57% of assets, means that it is more susceptible to concentration risks. However, the fund managers seek to mitigate this by holding large caps, which are generally seen better for withstanding economic downturns than their smaller counterparts.

These holdings are subject to change as the index which the ETF tracks, namely the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus Index, undergoes quarterly re-balancing and reconstitution.

Valuations and key takeaways

HDV is sometimes compared with the SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) as they both form part of the large cap value ETF category. In this case, the SPDR ETF has outperformed its iShares peer by 14%, and the main reason for this is its exposure to the technology and consumer cyclical sectors.

However, HDV provides for better dividend yield currently at 3.94% compared to only 2.15% for VLU. Also, the amount of dividend paid has been on a net upwards trend during the last three years and is also subject to a lesser cut since March as some companies trimmed dividends to the benefit of the balance sheet. These were not among HDV's top ten holdings, though.

Figure 4: Comparing dividends paid

Data by YCharts

Therefore, coming back to my earlier rationale for investing in an ETF, younger investors in their 40s looking for capital appreciation may opt for the VLU, while older ones (beyond 50 years of age) in need of regular quarterly income to support their family in these uncertain times should find a better option in HDV.

Also, HDV is available at a cheaper expense ratio of 0.08% compared to VLU's 0.13%.

This said, with 18% exposure to energy stocks, HDV is subject to volatility risks but exhibits a beta of 0.87, that is less than one. Now, a beta of less than one means that it is less volatile than the overall market as measured by the S&P 500 index.

Looking forward, HDV should break through the $95-98 range by June of 2021, with the rotation from tech to value stocks contributing to its growth after a stabilization of coronavirus cases.

Still, even if the upside takes longer, it is the dividends which matter more. In this case, the companies forming part of the ETF holdings have been screened for macroeconomic risks as, according to the issuers, eligible securities are filtered according to the “sustainability” and "ability to weather downturns" metrics. For this purpose, the fund managers perform a comparison of the Assets to Liabilities ratio with peers before inclusion in the ETF's underlying fund. REITs are excluded.

Hence, quarterly distributions should be continuously credited to investors' bank accounts.

Now, for financial stocks, investors will note that restrictions measures in place for dividend growth, if extended by the Fed after another round of stress tests, concern only the largest banks with $100 billion in assets. HDV, in this respect, has less than 2% of exposure to these assets mainly through Morgan Stanley (MS).

Finally, for those still doubting whether to return to stocks, a recent DALBAR report states that “the average investor’s appetite for equities has remained unchanged throughout the Covid crisis.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HDV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.

I am long CSCO.