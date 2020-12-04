I believe Chuy's should be priced 40% higher, with even greater upside potential if Chuy's can get back to segment average margins.

Image Source

The Business of Chuy's

Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) operates casual dining restaurants across 92 locations in the United States. The fare at these locations is "made-from-scratch" Tex-Mex style dishes in an environment that Chuy's describes as "unchained", "irreverent" and "family-friendly". Chuy's owns all of its restaurants; it does not currently franchise any locations and doesn't have any plans to start.

Chuy's restaurants are primarily located in the mid-west with a handful of locations scattered along the east coast. The restaurant caters to consumers in the 21-44 age demographic.

The company has been fairly consistent, opening ~10 new locations each year between 2013 and 2018. They only opened 6 in 2019. They've also done a great job of keeping their restaurants open, closing only six locations since their founding (2019 10-K). All of those closings, however, took place in 2019.

While they have paused opening new locations due to COVID-19, they currently have 3 new locations underway, and they expect to open them in 2021.

Chuy's estimates that it costs roughly $3.5-$4.0 million to launch a new location, and they target 30% cash on cash returns for each new location by year 3. Historically, Chuy's has generated ~$4.5 million in annual revenue for each location.

A Quick Look at the Competitive Landscape

Casual dining has been a growing market for years. Below, I've prepared a chart plotting the aggregate revenue from the primary casual dining players (*see below) against the revenue of Chuy's. Note the scale differences on the chart, but with a quick glance, it is clear that Chuy's has been growing much faster than the segment.

*For the purposes of this chart and any other reference to the segment data in this write-up, I am compiling said data by aggregating the primary publicly traded competitors in the casual dining arena: Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI), Brinker International, Inc. (EAT), Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN), Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH), The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE), Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL), Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY), Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB), Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY), BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI), and Denny's Corporation (DENN).

If you're the type that prefers numbers to pictures, since 2012, Chuy's has grown its quarterly revenue by 10.3% vs. the segment at 1.2%.

Casual Dining in the Wake of COVID-19

As vaccine announcements make headlines in Q4 2020, one has to think that a light at the end of dark period is beginning to emerge. Vaccines are expected to be released to certain segments of the US population prior to year-end 2020 and should be widely available in the second half of 2020 (CDC).

As the US population gets vaccinated, restaurants will presumably see their operations return to pre-pandemic levels. I suspect we may even see operating levels jump to a higher baseline as a population suffering from cabin fever opts to forego in-home meals for more social restaurant options.

While casual dining restaurants were hit hard in Q2 2020, to a surprising extent, they were able to adjust their businesses and begin to creep up towards pre-pandemic levels of revenue by Q3 of 2020.

As vaccines begin to become available to the public and dining room restrictions are lifted, we should continue to see both revenue and EBIT for restaurants trend higher.

Growth Going Forward

Prior to the pandemic, Chuy's had put up a stellar track record of growth. Since 2012, the company has increased the number of operating restaurants from 39 to 101 (with 9 temporarily closed due to the pandemic). While the company has done a great job getting new restaurants open, we have seen the revenue-generating capacity of these locations fall over time: Average unit volume fell from $5.0 million in 2012 to $4.3 million in 2019 prior to the pandemic.

What we are left with is a company that is obviously capable of growth, but at a detriment to margins. To further emphasize this, check out the table below showing the annual operating margins of the primary competitors in the casual dining segment. Chuy's fell from among segment-leading margins in 2012 to among the worst in class in 2019.

As the country emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, I do believe it's realistic that management can continue to increase the number of locations by 10% each year (~10 on its current base). However, it's going to be increasingly important for Chuy's to figure out how to get new locations up to full revenue-generating capacity in order to bring margins up.

While falling margins does indeed pose a problem for Chuy's, I also think it's a real opportunity for management to drive value for shareholders. Keep in mind that Chuy's is the youngest and smallest company in the segment, and as they mature, margins should follow.

Establishing a Value for Chuy's Holdings, Inc.

Like all of the stocks in the casual dining segment, Chuy's sold off big in the early stages of the pandemic, falling over 70%. The market cap of the company fell from ~$480 million at the start of the pandemic to about $140 million over the course of a couple of weeks.

Since the depths of the pandemic, the stock price has fully recovered, and it is back to trading near pre-pandemic highs.

Source: FinBox

Of course, the question now becomes: Is the stock attractive at its current price of $24?

Let's look at how it's trading relative to competitors.

Because of the pandemic, the results of 2020 are too skewed to hold much weight. It's almost impossible to relate the effects of the pandemic to the long-term cash-generating power of Chuy's and its competitors.

I do anticipate that the casual dining industry will bounce back relatively quickly once a vaccine is released, so to approximate value. I average the last 3 fiscal years of operations for each company in the segment to get a better idea of how the market is pricing securities for casual dining operators.

I'm going to be looking at three different ratios for these companies: EV/EBIT, EV/EBITDA, and EV/Revenue. I'm using these three because we are comparing a number of companies that are in different phases of their life cycle, and I want to provide a broad overview of how this tiny segment of the market is being priced. Also, note that I'm using Enterprise Value multiples as opposed to price multiples. I'm doing this to offset any differences in capital structure that exist across these companies.

First, let's look at the multiples for each of the companies.

Source: The Author, FinBox

I'm going to save you from doing the math here: If you look across these companies, you end up with:

Average EV/EBIT of 24.4x, Average EV/EBITDA of 13.3x, and Average EV/Revenue of 1.6x.

If we take these multiples, along with the highs and lows of each, we can construct a valuation table for Chuy's. Below is that table which I have converted to share prices (from estimated EVs) for CHUY.

Source: The Author, FinBox

As I look at this table, it feels about right, and I lean more towards the EV/Revenue multiple than the other 2, given the fact that there is a lot of growth ahead of CHUY, and as the company matures, operating margins should expand.

Look at the following chart:

Source: The Author, FinBox

Chuy's, plotted in blue, is among the 3 fastest growing companies in the segment. Yes, its margins are low, but even if they stay where they are (which I don't think they will), CHUY is a stock that should be pricing above its peers. It seems realistic to me that CHUY should be priced much more in line with Texas Roadhouse at 2.1x EV to Revenue - even with weaker margins, because it has so much further to grow. Texas Roadhouse currently has 623 locations to Chuy's 101.

Right now, CHUY is priced at the low end of a realistic range for the stock. If nothing changes for this company, it should be closer to $35/share. I do think we will see changes, however. I think that, as the company matures, we will begin to see margins gravitate back towards segment averages, and as margins expand, we will see the multiple rise.

Conclusion

Chuy's is among the fastest-growing companies in the casual dining segment. Like all of its competitors, it has had a turbulent 2020. Right now, the market seems to be overly penalizing CHUY for margin contraction over the past few years. I believe that this contraction equates to temporary growing pains for a fast-growing company.

At its current price of $25, I believe there is limited downside to CHUY and an opportunity for the stock to move into the mid-$30s all else equal and beyond, if we see margins rise back to levels that are comparable with competitors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.