It has a reasonable balance sheet and a number of knobs to twist regarding maturities if it needs to.

Introduction

Kosmos Energy (KOS) is a deepwater boutique shop that fits into the market as a "deal generator." It will prove up a prospect to commerciality, and then sell down to recover its capital costs, while retaining an equity stake, and then go, look to do it again.

Source

The stock after having rallied this past month on nothing but the general good feelings for everything energy that took hold early in the month, has moved back down below $2.00. Leading us to question, should we climb on the bandwagon?

The thesis for KOS

KOS drilled the discovery well for the much ballyhooed Ahmeyim Greater Tortue gas field offshore between Mauritania and Senegal. The company soon brought BP into the project in 2016, giving the Euro-giant operatorship in exchange for cash and its financial muscle. A FID was fast-tracked to approval in 2018 and the FEED stuff began to produce up to 10 mm TY, with phase 1 targeted to 2.5 mm TY. Recently it was announced that phase 2 had been curtailed to cut costs and bring the project total up to 5 mm TY of LNG. I won't make any suppositions as to the rationale for the scaling down of the project. For now we know that in late 2023, the company expects to start shipping cargoes. Kosmos relies on WoodMac's assumptions (below) for the viability of the market and the niche it will hold.

Source

This slide compares the cost basis for the output of Phase 2 against other LNG projects likely to come on stream in the same time period. If all of that comes true then Kosmos truly is a winner that will then start throwing off cash as we move into the middle 20s.

Source

Now the story gets a little weird as there looks to be some "pie in the sky" type assumptions being made as to KOS's capex funding requirement to first gas. I am going to be generous here. This is what these guys do.

An approximately $700 mm capex demand is projected to be met through various financial choreographies discussed in the slide below. $320 mm or so in a sale/leaseback of the FPSO, another $100 mm in a loan refinancing, and then ~$300 mm or so from outside sources. A deal that is being negotiated now, according to the slide. My credulity is perhaps stretched a hair at all this fuzzy finance, but again it's what it does.

Source

Assuming all of that comes together the way the company projects, then KOS sees cash flow of ~$150-200 mm annually as the project comes online. A tidy sum for a microcap like KOS.

Andy Inglis, CEO of KOS, comments squarely on each aspect of this financing plan and it sounds better when he says it.

We've established a financing path for a self-funded project that allows Kosmos to retain its current share of the project which when built out can deliver an expected return on remaining investment of approximately seven times. Kosmos's net capital for the first gas from 2021 through 2023 is forecast to be around $725 million, which can be seen on the chart on the upper right of Slide 8. We're engaged with BP to sell the FPSO to an off-balance sheet Special Purpose Vehicle that the back cost has paid so far, or around $160 million net Kosmos. BP and Kosmos are in negotiations with the anticipated purchaser of the FPSO and we plan to close in the first quarter next year. The SPV will take on the future capital obligations of the FPSO, which means another $160 million of Kosmos's future capital obligations will be transferred to and funded by the SPV. Kosmos also intends to refinance our National Oil Company loan with commercial banks in 2021, which is expected to see around $100 million dollars returned to Kosmos. The combination of these two activities is expected to fund Kosmos's obligations in 2021. The outstanding CapEx balance of approximately $300 million due in 2022 and 2023 is expected to be funded by direct investment in Mauritania and Senegal. Kosmos is turning discussions to secure this financing by mid-2021. Source

Nothing like putting lipstick on a pig. I guess the only caveat I have to just taking this verbiage as gospel is recent experiences with what big operators like Occidental (OXY) have told us about dealing with African countries and what's actually transpired has left me a little jittery about taking Mr. Inglis' commentary to the bank. That said, we are only risking a buck or so a share here. You've been warned!

KOS does have significant daily production from its operations in Ghana, EG, and the U.S. GoM. We will circle back to this when deciding what to pay for the company.

Source

Now, if you dear readers will allow me, an interesting parallel has come to mind. In an internal DDR article I discussed Apache (APA) the other day. The parallel I am going to draw is relative disparity in which the two companies are being treated by the market. On the one hand you have Apache being given credit for a future deepwater development that may never get off the ground and produce a barrel of oil (That's not the likely outcome, to be sure but let's remember... we are at least a couple of years away from an FID in Suriname). On the other hand, you have tiny little KOS with a relative bird in the hand, on a massive project that passed the FID gauntlet in 2018, being treated by the market like a red-headed stepchild. Where is the justice here?

So the investment thesis for KOS is tied up with the estimates of future cash flows once the Greater Ahmeyim Tortue begins shipping LNG to Asia. At current pricing I would say it is largely derisked, its boilerplate bunkum about financing capex excepted.

Liquidity

The "Facility" mentioned below has a 2025 maturity date and is nearly fully drawn. KOS has been in negotiations with the lender and will make a $130 mm payment to meet a reduced borrowing base of $1.32 bn and to maintain a leverage ratio of 2.5, and which may require further restricting cash.

10-Q

The Corporate Revolver gives the company some wiggle room with only $100 mm of a $400 mm credit line withdrawn. It has a May 2022 expiration.

The Senior Notes have a maturity of 2026 with interest only payments to then.

The GoM Term Loan is secured against KOS GoM assets and matures in 2025.

The company has $300 mm of cash on the balance sheet and has recently shored up that position with a Farm Down to Shell, netting them $100 mm now and another $100 mm down the road.

Bottom line, I don't see a debt wall or bomb that will implode the company.

Q-3

Revenue of $224 mm managed to exceed analysts' estimates by a hair, as did an EPS loss of $0.12 per share, beat by $0.02. Comparisons with 2019 aren't relevant as the price of Brent declined so much in Q-2. The company did note that its realizations improved substantially in Q-3 as pricing for Brent rose. The company's earnings are only slightly impacted by hedges as shown below. Cost-cutting has gotten breakevens down to $35 Brent, so with the moves it's made additional cash flow should come in Q-4.

Source

The company is guiding for daily production in the low 60K BOEPD for Q-4.

Your takeaway

I think you should be intrigued by KOS at current prices. It is clearly being hammered by the market for its debt, and perhaps some questions about the viability of its marquee Tortue project. Cutting the size of the project may not be helping either, although it's well explained by management.

Andy Inglis' comments in response to an analyst question about the whacking down of the project size.

In essence the work that we've done over the last six months is to say look, how did you get the best project for the expansion. And, the obvious way to do that is to find the sweet spot that enables you to sort of utilize all of that infrastructure you laid in. And when you do all of the concept work to optimize it between what have you got in the subsea, what have you got in the FPSO in terms of a deck, you can add gas processing to? What's the limit on the gas export pipeline? You take all of that and optimize it? This is what you get. Source

Well there you go. A "Sweet Spot." It sort of makes sense. A lot of big splashy numbers were tossed around early on 10 mm TY here. And another 10 mm tonnes there. Now that the numbers have been crunched a 5 mm TY saves capex and rightsizes the project. There's a lot of that going on these days.

I guess it comes down to how closely you accept the market estimates for LNG going to Asia three years hence. Here we've been using Wood Mac's which paint a fairly rosy picture for market access and the sales estimate of $5.5 mmbtu. Let's look at Rystad's assumptions for the same period.

Rystad

Rystad would seem to be supportive of that price per mmbtu estimate in the mid-20's, and even extend it by a buck or two, as the dotted red line in the graph above shows. So we have two major analysts houses calling for LNG pricing into Asia that is supportive of the economics of the Tortue project.

Just for fun what are they worth on the old flowing barrel basis? With a market cap of $650 mm currently and debt of $2.1 bn - $300 mm cash, its EV is around ~$2.4 bn. This gets us a P/FB of $42K. Not cheap, but not a crazy valuation either.

I am watching for an entry point in KOS. It's fluctuated between $0.56 and $3.00 for most of this year and the bulk of that time spent under $1.00. The last month's price improvement has been so torrid that I would wait for at least a 20% pullback to jump in. At a price of ~$1.50 or so a share, you can sock some money away and wait for those bonus checks to start rolling in from Tortue. Improved Brent pricing as we head into 2021 should also put some wind in KOS's sails.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KOS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not advice to buy or sell this stock or ETF. I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties and is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to do their own due diligence before investing their hard-earned cash