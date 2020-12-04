November/December 2020 Update

I continue to be extremely optimistic about our portfolio composition and the prospects for the coming 12-15 months.

It's cold and snowy here, and an unusually large amount of Christmas lights are already up in the neighborhood… it's definitely December in Colorado Springs! I hope each of you is doing well and had a great Thanksgiving.

Current Market Conditions

While the presidential election results are not yet officially settled, the markets are understandably content with a Democratic-controlled House and a (likely) Republican-controlled Senate to keep things predictable and relatively balanced.

These factors resulted in an immediate and almost palpable sigh of relief from market participants who decided, en masse, to take a decidedly optimistic view of the future!

This political clarity… coronavirus vaccine optimism… the Federal Reserve's continued "easy money" policies… as well as accelerating GDP and inflation metrics have joined together to create a refreshingly rosy outlook for many of our investments. Needless to say, our portfolios enjoyed very nice returns in November.

And I think there is much more upside to come.

Strategies for Vailshire's Separately Managed Accounts

Early on in November, I made significant changes to our generally conservative portfolio asset allocation, based on the systematic, full-cycle investment approach used across all Vailshire accounts.

We are now investing with optimistic expectations in the face of declining US Dollar strength and rising inflation, finding plenty of opportunities in the US, Chinese, and emerging market equities, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and select beaten-down commodities.

Depending on your investment objectives and individual account investment privileges, Vailshire's separately managed accounts are allocated in the following manner:

45% US Stocks (large, mid, and small caps, including technology and energy stocks)

10-15% Emerging Market and Chinese stocks

5-20% Cash

20-30% Bitcoin/Ethereum/Cryptocurrency proxies (based on personal preference and trading permissions)

5% Commodity-based Equities

If you are a Vailshire Client, feel free to log into your Vailshire-managed account(s) at Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) and notice how your own portfolios are positioned. (It's a good idea to log into your accounts at least quarterly, just to make sure your settings and demographics are up to date.)

Conclusion

November was a fantastic month for clients of Vailshire Capital Management. I continue to be extremely optimistic about our portfolio composition and the prospects for the coming 12-15 months.

If you have been considering opening a new Vailshire investment account, or adding funds to your current account(s), I believe that now is a fantastic time to do so. The sun is shining on our strategies, and we are making hay!

