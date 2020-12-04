The stock price surged 35% following the news. PAX is still an excellent long-term investment at the current level, setting up as a potential multi-bagger.

The figure is substantially higher than the previous guidance and equates to analysts' FY2023 net profit estimates.

Although the title gave us a scare, the content did not disappoint. Management expects FY2020 net profit to increase by no less than 40%.

PAX Global released its trading update for FY2020 after-hours on November 30th – titled it as 'Profit Alert.'

Investment Thesis

At the start of 2020, PAX Global Technology (OTCPK:PXGYF) ('PAX') – trades under ticker 0.327 on the Hang Seng stock market - was our top pick.

On November 30th, the company issued a 'Profit Alert' press release stating that PAX’s net profit growth will be not less than 40%. A record growth level since the 2013-2016 golden period in PAX's history. The net profit also beat analysts' estimates and management's previous guidance by miles.

This article revisits the original thesis and explains why PAX is still a good investment at $6.50/share, $HKD7B ($USD 850M) market cap.

Simple and long-term-oriented thesis

PAX is a global market leader in point-of-sale terminals ('POS'), who is capturing market share in the fastest-growing regions, and at the same time, expanding use cases in more mature markets.

PAX was already a top 3 player going in 2020. And we believe it has the potential to be the number one. Why? PAX's presence in the fastest-growing and largest unmet markets, Latin America, India, and APAC, will help it maintain above-market growth for the foreseeable future. At the same time, PAX's products have the quality to attack the most developed markets. The growing dominance in both markets will consolidate its brand and market reach.

Meanwhile, it possesses superior financial metrics compared to its competitors, a high cash position worth 50% of the market cap - $3HKD/share, yet trades at 5xPE or 2x excluding cash. At this price, it is about 4x to 5x less expensive than Ingenico (OTC:INGIF) and Verifone.

For a deeper dive into each of these points, please refer to our previous articles in the following order: our initial report in 2019, our pick for 2020 in Feb 2020, FY2019 results update, and the most recent FY2020 H1 results commentary.

Gabriel Castro also has some wonderful sources for further research on the company.

FY2020' Profit Alert' Update

FY2020 trading update surpassed all analysts' and management's previous expectations.

Let’s take a look at the numbers.

First are the financial guidance given at the announcement of the FY2019 results and H12020:

Source: PAX's FY2019 results presentation

Source: PAX's H12020 results guidance

Even though management guided flattish revenue growth in both periods, we were impressed, given the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.

However, in hindsight, these forecasts were too conservative. The top line would only return to low double-digit growth in FY2021. And it seemed disconnected from the CEO's commentary:

We believe that market demand for terminal solutions will continue to blossom beyond the pandemic, further boosting mobile payments' popularity. The Group is optimistic about the future of the global electronic payment terminal industry. The Group also believes that self-service payments will become one of the "new normal" in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. PAX's range of SmartKioks allows consumers to purchase and transact directly on a large touchscreen display, enhancing the overall shopping experience and merchants' operating efficiency. Source: H12020 press release

After strong H12020 results, analysts upgraded their estimates for FY2020. Below are some excerpts from their research.

CGS-CIMB research estimated that for FY2020, PAX’s revenue would be $5B, net profit $682M, and EPS $0.62.

Meanwhile, CMS estimates were slightly higher, with revenue forecasted at $5.2B, net profit $734M, and EPS $0.67.

The analysts' implied profit growth for FY2020 was between 10%-17%.

Now let's compare to the profit update on November 30th, 2020:

The Group is expected to record an increase of not less than 40% in net profit for the financial year ending December 31st,2020 (the "Reporting Period") as compared to HK$625 million for the financial year ended December 31st, 2019.

The overperformance is staggering. A 23%-30% earnings beat. With a month to go until the end of FY2020, the management must have been very confident in the performance to announce such a number.

The overperformance was driven by 'surging demand' in POS devices globally thanks to the accelerating cashless initiative. The overseas market was strong, and the higher-margin Android POS continued to gain popularity.

In numbers, this means that FY2020 net profit would amount to at least $875M. It is a record profit level that pulls two years of growth forward and equates to FY2022 analysts' estimates, as seen above.

The market was keen to acknowledge the achievement by bidding up PAX's stock by 35% the following day.

Source: Yahoo Finance, PAX stock price 0327.HK, December 1st, 2020

Long-term upside

PAX's current financial performance and stock price projection are uncannily similar to between 2013 and 2016 (see chart below).

Source: Yahoo Finance, PAX stock price 0327.HK, December 1st, 2020

Between 2013 and 2016, PAX revenue and net profit growth rates broke out of the low double-digit range, similar to what PAX is experiencing now. The gross and net margins were also at the same levels, and so too the growth rates.

As a result, we believe that if PAX keeps performing at this level, it could be a multi-bagger from here.

How will PAX get there?

Invest in R&D as it has been during the last three years to expand its use cases and improve product quality.

Capture the secular tailwinds and accelerated trend of the cashless initiatives.

Expand to high-growth countries such as Argentina and Mexico, India, and Japan.

Allocate cash strategically by buying back shares at pullbacks.

We like that PAX's mission is to become the leading global player in POS. It put its failure in the Chinese market to rest and rose to the international front challenge. In 2018, it reached the top 3 position by doing the impossible - breaking the duopoly between Ingenico and Verifone.

2019 and 2020 saw a resurgence of PAX as it refocuses on research and development. It's incredible to see that more than half of PAX's employees are R&D engineers.

As a result, PAX successfully manufactured highly innovative products (including facial recognition, multilane and unattended solutions) that apply to many use cases. Going through the product catalog, the technical specs of each terminal, and the list of security certifications that PAX must comply with to operate in various markets, we don't understand how the market can perceive these POS devices as a commodity. Nevertheless, PAX's R&D prowess is shining.

The second factor that will help PAX to grow is by being the first to capture unmet markets. At the product level, smart contactless and QR code solutions were in high demand during COVID-19. PAX’s latest product deployment in the UK’s National Health System, sporting venues, and worst-hit areas by the pandemic show that it’s gaining trust at the most critical times.

At the industry level, PAX should continue to benefit from market growth. The global POS market can reach $126B by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.5% in the next seven years. The increase is driven by the rise in demand for deeper CRM, reporting, and staff management on the seller side and preference for cashless payment options on the customer side. By delivering at a double-digit revenue growth rate, PAX is capturing market share at others' expense.

On the 30,000-feet level and long-term view, the acceleration towards a global cashless economy, driven by COVID-19 and the rise of the omnichannel and gig's economies, has put PAX in the front position to ramp up production and distribution. PAX has a global network of distributors in 100+ countries and more than 90 partners.

Finally, PAX's financial position is so strong it can almost buy back its entire 50% of the market cap today (theoretically). Its high cash balance has not been perceived positively in the past, but given the high working capital requirement and relatively long cash cycle (100 days+), we find it reasonable to have such a high cash position. Buying back shares when the market isn't efficient is a perfect way to increase value. PAX's market cap is not far from the elusive $1B market cap, at which point it will become a small-cap, opening up to more institutional investors.

The cash position also makes PAX undeniably cheap. Currently, at $HKD7B, PAX's EV is around $HKD4B. Thus, it trades at an incredible 4.6x EV/Net Profit. As the net profit is expected to grow 40%+ in FY2020, we believe the market should value PAX at a much higher multiple.

Takeaways

Although the share price appreciated 35% following the profit alert, we think PAX is still cheaply valued at $HKD7B.

PAX's FY2020 net profit growth will be at least 40%; thus, we expect PAX to make a giant stride in its high-margin POS products in H2'2020 (25% previously in H1'2020). As such, FY2020 gross and operating margin are likely to exceed 40% and 16%, respectively.

Verifone and Ingenico have a lower growth rate, lower margins, and more debts, yet, the market values them consistently higher than PAX at 20x P/E. Thus, we believe there is plenty of upsides left for PAX.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PXGYF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.