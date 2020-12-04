A return to normal is more or less priced in and the company looks to be about fair value, but it could be an attractive long-term prospect to ride.

Car dealerships are not an area that many investors would consider exciting. This might be especially the case when you consider that 2020 has been the time of COVID-19. A contracting economy and the ensuing stretched incomes do not bode well for vehicle sales. One good firm in this market to consider, though, is Lithia Motors (LAD). A major player in the space, Lithia continues to surprise investors, and although 2020 has been, in some ways, a slow year for the firm, cash flow looks attractive and management continues to plan for the long haul.

A look at Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors is a major player in the car dealership space. As of the end of its 2019 fiscal year, the company owned 188 retail locations. Primary operations consist of selling new, used, import, and luxury vehicles. At that time, the company had a location operated within a short distance of 92% of Americans.

On November 10th, management bought assets from Keyes Automotive Group, amounting to 9 locations with a combined $1.4 billion in annual sales. Last year, these locations sold 21,600 new vehicles and 10,350 used ones. Its second most-recent acquisition was of assets owned by Sterling Luxury Group. Annualized revenue of $225 million from it will put the company’s fiscal 2020 acquisitions to the point of generating $3.4 billion in sales each year. A further deal, announced on December 1st, adds another $100 million to this picture for $3.5 billion on an annualized basis.

This expansion has helped Lithia so far in 2020, but even that kind of growth has not made it possible for the company’s sales to rise for the full year so far. In the third quarter of its 2020 fiscal year, sales came in at $3.62 billion. This is 8.6% above the $3.33 billion seen the same time last year. However, for the first three quarters as a whole, revenue of $9.18 billion is 2.4% lower than the $9.40 billion seen in the same three quarters of 2019.

Though sales have been weak so far this year, the company’s bottom line has been robust. Net income in the latest quarter, for instance, came in at $158.8 million. This is nearly double the $85.2 million the company generated in the third quarter of its 2019 fiscal year. For the first three quarters, profits are also up, having risen from $203.5 million last year to $282.7 million this year. To see net income rise even as sales fall is encouraging. What may be a factor here are the sales associated with used vehicles. Used vehicles generally generate stronger profit margins than new ones do. So far this year, new vehicle sales have dropped 7.4%.

In recent years, Lithia has been a true growth machine. Revenue back in 2015, for instance, stood at just $7.86 billion. By 2019, it had expanded to $12.67 billion. That’s a gain of 61.1%, or 12.7% annually. Due in part to the firm’s share count dropping, earnings per share soared 66.7%, or 13.6% annually, from $6.96 to $11.60. This has allowed management to comfortably raise the dividend as well. Back in 2015, the payout was just $0.76 per share. By the end of 2019, this had increased to $1.19, and with the quarterly payout at $0.31, it works out to $1.24 per year now.

There are other ways, of course, to measure financial success. Both operating cash flow and free cash flow should be considered. Operating cash flow for Lithia has been generally on the rise in recent years, having increased from $79.6 million in 2015 to $499.5 million now. It is important to keep in mind, though, that operating cash flow can be manipulated some by timing items like working capital. Excluding working capital changes, the operating cash flow picture was far more consistent, with each year performing better than the year before. In 2019, the figure came out to $403 million. This was 7.8% higher than the $373.8 million seen in 2018.

In the chart above, you can see not only operating cash flow and adjusted operating cash flow, you can see adjusted free cash flow as well. This is the adjusted operating cash flow figure minus capital expenditures incurred by Lithia. This, too, has risen every year, but only since 2016 as opposed to 2015. Last year, adjusted free cash flow was $278.1 million. This represents an increase of 28.9% over the $215.8 million seen in 2018.

Although we’re now in the fourth quarter of the present fiscal year, it’s impossible to know what the near-term future should look like for Lithia. We might be able to make some reasonable guesses though. If, for instance, the fourth quarter behaves in the manner we saw last year, adjusted operating cash flow for this year should be around $498.7 million. This same methodology would imply capital expenditures of $170.7 million. Stripping this out, we arrive at adjusted free cash flow of $328 million.

Taking these numbers, we are able to price Lithia as it stands today. With a market capitalization as of this writing of $8 billion, this implies a price/adjusted operating cash flow multiple of 16. That’s probably more or less fair value for a firm like Lithia with the low (but improving) margins it has, but stable, consistent growth and cash flows. Its price/adjusted free cash flow multiple, meanwhile, is about 24.4. That too is probably more or less appropriate.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, Lithia has a strong track record for growth and robust fundamentals. Shares look to be probably fair value, more or less, and the company as a whole appears to offer investors with fairly low risk in the long run. For those who worry that growth can only continue on for so long, I would say that this concern is overstated. As management revealed in its own investor presentation, the total industry it operates in in the US is nearly $2 trillion in size. This includes $700 billion associated with new vehicle sales, $800 billion for used sales, and a further $400 billion service market. That should offer the company plenty of opportunity to expand in the years to come.

