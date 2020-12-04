Desperate times call for desperate, or perhaps a better word here is ‘bold’, measures. One company taking this turn now happens to be AT&T (T), a world-class telecommunications and entertainment giant. With movie theaters largely shuttered and social distancing the new norm in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has been hit with uncertainty when it comes to its theatrical releases. This is especially true for the upcoming 2021 year, with 17 films in all slated to be released. In a press release, management announced plans to release these films in what could prove to be a template for other competitors but in what could also result in missed revenue for the business in the near term.

A look at the news

The sad fact of the matter is that, with COVID-19 raging, movie theaters and film producers are stuck between a rock and a hard place. Producers don’t want to release films knowing that results will be depressed, but they know they must eventually get films out on the market. Theaters, meanwhile, cannot open and thrive until there exists an attractive slate of films for viewers to see.

In an effort to circumvent this issue, or at least mitigate it, the management team at AT&T announced that they would take a ‘hybrid’ approach to releasing all of their fiscal year 2021 films. This involves 17 films, including The Little Things, Tom & Jerry, Godzilla vs. Kong, and Matrix 4. In addition to releasing these films in theaters, for the first month of the release the company will make them available on their streaming platform: HBO Max.

Conceptually, this is an interesting concept. AT&T is the first film studio owner to announce that all of its releases for a year would be put on its streaming service concurrently with theater releases. But it’s not the first studio to test the concept of putting a movie on its own streaming service. The Walt Disney Company (DIS), earlier this year, released Mulan for a $30 fee on its Disney+ streaming service. As of December 4th, the movie has been made free for all Disney+ subscribers, but that’s beside the point.

What we do know, though, is that this is risky. Definitely riskier than it was for Disney to release individual films on their platform. This commitment could result in AT&T missing out on countless millions of dollars. They have been pushed this way because, so far this year, results for movies have been rather lackluster. Consider the year-to-date period covering the first three quarters of the company’s current fiscal year. Revenue for its Warner Bros. operation came in at $8.91 billion. This is just 13% lower than the $10.24 billion seen a year earlier. During this timeframe, its Theatrical revenue came in at $3.20 billion. This works out to a drop of 27.3% compared to the $4.41 billion seen the same period of 2019. Profits over this time dropped from $1.58 billion to $1.28 billion.

Such a modest drop, relative to what one might have thought knowing how bad the crisis is, may be surprising. However, the company needs to keep releasing films or else it risks not only creating a glut at the box office, it risks revenue coming in weaker over time. Releasing these films through HBO Max for a short period of time could help to offset the pain of suboptimal releases, and they could also serve to lure customers onto HBO Max. As of the end of the business’s latest fiscal quarter, it had 38 million subscribers in the US on both HBO and HBO Max combined, with 57 million premium subscribers globally. Activations for HBO Max alone, though, were only 8.6 million. This small market presence could also lead to the company not getting the kind of audience it might need in order to avoid a bad box office equivalent result for its films.

If this goes well for AT&T, it could serve as a good format for other players to follow. For a company like Disney, for instance, it could be an excellent blueprint. That is because, unlike AT&T’s HBO Max, Disney+ has a massive presence in the market. As of the end of its latest quarter, the streaming service boasted 73.7 million paid users. This was up from 57.5 million just one quarter earlier. Never mind the fact that Disney also controls ESPN+, which has 10.3 million subscribers, and it controls Hulu, which has 36.6 million. If AT&T fails to benefit from this transition, it could prove painful for it and its shareholders, but success with such a small (by comparison) userbase could mean significant opportunities for the competition.

A costly debt decision

In addition to announcing this shift in film release strategy, the management team at AT&T also, a day earlier, announced its pricing for a debt swap it is engaging in. In general, debt swaps can be a net positive for shareholders because it allows management to delay, sometimes for decades, when it must pay the debt it has borrowed off. Such is the case here, but there’s also a costly side to the transaction.

*Taken from AT&T

*Taken from AT&T

According to an earlier press release, AT&T has divided some of its debts up into two separate ‘pools’. Pool 1 debts can be exchanged for new Notes due in 2057 that carry an annual interest rate of 3.80%. Pool 2 debts can be exchanged for new Notes due in 2033 that carry an annual interest rate of 2.55%. Based on the Notes already tendered, it looks like the conglomerate will be issuing $5.92 billion worth of 2057 Notes to retire 5.03 million worth of Pool 1 Notes. It will then issue $3.75 billion worth of 2033 Notes (and $5.45 million in cash payments) to retire $3.255 billion worth of Pool 2 Notes. In all, this will result in $1.405 billion in increased debt to the company.

*Taken from AT&T

*Taken from AT&T

In exchange for this swap, AT&T will see its annual interest expense drop. But on a net basis, this works out to savings of just $31.34 million. The timings of the Note redemptions are staggered, so it’s impossible to know the exact cost this will result in for the firm, but in order to save enough in interest, undiscounted, you would need to wait for 45 years of payouts to occur. Discounted, this is still likely a few decades, but the bottom line is that this seems to be a costly move for a company that has been trying to reduce its borrowings.

Takeaway

Right now, a lot of interesting things are happening regarding AT&T. Having said that, the picture involving these goings-on is murky. On the whole, I am bullish about the company and I believe it represents one of the best opportunities on the market moving forward. This strategy involving HBO Max and its box office titles could end up enriching the firm’s value proposition, but it’s really an issue where the outcome is uncertain. As for its bond exchange initiative, all I can say is that it looks dubious at best and it certainly muddies the water some. Not enough to change my opinion of the business as a whole, but enough to leave me unhappy about the situation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.