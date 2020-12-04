Cathay Pacific has put in place new initiatives to deliver cost savings, but further fund raising and impairments have not been ruled out.

The cargo business's strength was sustained in 2H 2020 due to supply constraints and the start of the peak season, and vaccine distribution could provide upside to revenue in 2021.

Elevator Pitch

I retain my Neutral rating on Hong Kong's largest airline company Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCPK:CPCAY) [293:HK].

This is an update of my prior article on Cathay Pacific published on September 3, 2020. Cathay Pacific's share price has increased by +25% from HK$6.17 as of September 2, 2020 to HK$7.75 as of December 3, 2020, since my last update. Cathay Pacific trades at 0.62 times P/B and 18.3 times consensus forward FY 2022 P/E.

The cargo business's strength was sustained in 2H 2020 due to supply constraints and the start of the peak season, and vaccine distribution opportunities could provide upside to the company's cargo services revenue in 2021.

Cathay Pacific has also put in place new initiatives to deliver cost savings, but further fund raising and impairments have not been ruled out completely. Cathay Pacific's core passenger services business remains the weak spot, but there are hopes of recovery as strong demand for the Singapore travel bubble flight (subsequently deferred) suggests that air travel will eventually normalize.

I will upgrade my rating on Cathay Pacific if and when there are signs of a further relaxation in international travel restrictions in various parts of the world.

Readers have the option of trading in Cathay Pacific shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers CPCAY and OTCPK:CPCAF, or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 293:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $11 million, and market capitalization is above $6.4 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors which own Cathay Pacific shares listed in Hong Kong include The Vanguard Group, Dimensional Fund Advisors, Mellon Investments Corporation, State Street Global Advisors, and BlackRock, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Strength In Cargo Likely To Be Sustained

The cargo business was the bright spot for Cathay Pacific in the first half of FY 2020, as the company's cargo services revenue grew +10.4% YoY to HK$12,692 million in 1H 2020. The outlook for Cathay Pacific's cargo business in 2H 2020 remains positive, thanks to a bottleneck in supply and the start of the peak season in 3Q 2020.

Similar to most Hong Kong-listed companies, Cathay Pacific reports its financial results on an semi-annual basis. But Cathay Pacific conducted an analyst briefing on November 20, 2020, and the company provided updates on its business operations, including the cargo business.

At the company's recent analyst briefing, Cathay Pacific disclosed that the cargo business's "demand remains very strong" with "demand in the U.S.-China trade lane is back to pre-Covid levels" and "our yield (for the cargo business) is (currently) trending higher than the first half." The increase in demand for cargo services has been partly driven by the peak season for cargo which starts in October, while supply has been constrained with a large number of aircraft grounded. In response, Cathay Pacific has deployed a number of passenger planes for the sole purpose of carrying cargo, and it has also converted certain passenger aircraft into cargo planes by removing seats in the cabins.

Looking ahead, Cathay Pacific's cargo business could potentially benefit from vaccine distribution opportunities in FY 2021. Cathay Pacific highlighted at the company's analyst briefing on November 20, 2020 that vaccine distribution is likely to provide a boost to its cargo business next year, "either directly through vaccine transportation or the surge in overall cargo demand because there is more need to transport vaccines across the whole world within a short time."

More importantly, Cathay Pacific is qualified to distribute vaccines, as the company is certified by IATA (International Air Transport Association) with regards to the CEIV Pharma (The Center of Excellence for Independent Validators in Pharmaceutical Logistics) standard. IATA highlights on its website that CEIV Pharma "addresses the industry’s need for more safety, security, compliance and efficiency, by the creation of a globally consistent and recognized pharmaceutical product handling certification."

Further Cost Savings With Restructuring Exercise

Cathay Pacific has put in place new initiatives to deliver further cost savings to help the company tide through the current challenging period in the aviation industry.

On October 21, 2020, Cathay Pacific announced a HK$2.2 billion restructuring exercise. This will involve the company's budget airline Hong Kong Dragon Airlines Limited or Cathay Dragon ceasing operations, the elimination of 8,500 positions or 24% of its headcount, and changes to the remuneration of its Hong Kong-based cabin and cockpit crew.

The restructuring exercise will result in Cathay Pacific reducing HK$500 million of cash burn every month in 2021, but the company will also have to recognize a HK$1.3 billion impairment on deferred tax assets. As a comparison, Cathay Pacific's monthly cash burn was approximately HK$1.5 billion in May 2020.

Separately, Cathay Pacific will implement its third voluntary Special Leave Scheme for non-flying employees in 1H 2021, and the reduction in salaries for the company's executives will continue next year as well.

On the flip side, further fund raising and impairments have not been ruled out completely.

Cathay Pacific noted at its recent analyst briefing on November 20, 2020 that "aircraft that are unlikely or will not return to flying will need to be impaired" and this will likely hit the company's bottom line in 2H 2020. Also, the company emphasized that "we have got sufficient buffer (from the prior HK$39 billion recapitalization program)" and "we are watching those (peers' new fund raising plans) with interest," in response to a question from an analyst on the possibility of further fund raising.

Passenger Services Business Remains The Weak Spot

Cathay Pacific's core passenger services business remains the weak spot for the company. In the company's press release detailing its restructuring exercise, Cathay Pacific guided that it "expects to be operating at well below 25% capacity in the first half of 2021."

Notably, the company witnessed a MoM (Month-on-Month) decrease in capacity for the first time since May 2020, as it operated at 8.4% of planned capacity in October 2020 as compared to 9.0% in September 2020. Cathay Pacific attributed this MoM decline to "a resurgence of Covid-19 in many European countries" and the fact that student travel demand "tapered off in early October" after the summer season.

On the positive side of things, there are signs that air travel is likely to eventually normalize. As an example, Cathay Pacific revealed that "the demand on our Singapore travel bubble flight (Hong Kong Singapore Air Travel Bubble) is overwhelming" and "our flights are pretty much sold out in the next few weeks." The Hong Kong-Singapore air travel bubble was subsequently deferred to 2021 due to a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic. But the strong demand for Cathay Pacific's Singapore travel bubble flight is a strong indication that people are willingly to travel again if they feel safe and there is no mandatory quarantine upon arrival.

Valuation

Cathay Pacific is valued by the market at 0.62 times P/B based on its share price of HK$7.75 as of December 3, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's three-year and five-year mean P/B multiples were 0.68 times and 0.77 times, respectively.

Market consensus expects Cathay Pacific to be loss-making in FY 2020 and FY 2021, and only return to profitability in FY 2022. Sell-side analysts see the company achieving earnings per share of HK$0.42 for FY 2022 (close to pre-Covid-19 FY 2019 EPS of HK$0.43), which implies a consensus forward FY 2022 P/E of 18.3 times.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Cathay Pacific Airways are the strength in its cargo business failing to be sustained, lower-than-expected cost savings, a longer-than-expected time for passenger traffic to recover to pre-Covid-19 levels.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Cathay Pacific shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

