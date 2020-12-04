The company's growth prospects as it builds its diverse revenue sources make it a compelling stock in which to build a position.

Ligand has three technologies that it calls out as important for its near- to mid-term success.

Ligand has an interesting business plan that it is executing well.

From time to time, I scan the biotech horizon in hopes of finding interesting and novel biotech investments. When I encountered Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND), I hit some pay dirt on all counts. It is a new name for me; it has an interesting story to tell, and it looks to be a promising investment.

Ligand has a multifaceted business plan

Ligand is different from most of the pharma companies I cover. It is an oldie, founded in 1987, with an interesting history. It is not a typical biotech with a pipeline of therapies that it is ushering through clinical trials like an AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) or a Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD). It is not a typical device company like an Abbott (NYSE:ABT) or T2 (NASDAQ:TTOO).

As to what it is, that is something I am discovering as I write this article. Coming to it for the first time, I admit to some perplexity. Its introductory slide from its Q3 2020 earnings call slide deck describes its business as follows:

CEO Higgins amplifies this "simple slide", as he characterizes it by stating that Ligand acts as an innovator and technologist in facilitating healthcare companies around the world.

Skipping over to its slide 9, we see its Q3, 2020 revenue sources as follows: This is more helpful; Ligand's business generates over half of its ~$42 million quarterly revenues from material sales (slide 13) of CAPTISOL to Gilead for Remdesivir and something under a quarter each of quarterly revenues from royalties and contract revenues.

If we skip to the below section of Ligand's Q3 2020 10-Q, the situation becomes a bit more clear:

Ligand's current royalty streams come from two primary sources, Kyprolis and Evomela. Kyprolis earns tiered royalties (p. 20) up to 3%; Evomela's royalties are fixed at 20%. Last year Ligand sold its remaining Promacta legacy royalty cash cow to Royalty Pharma for $827 million (p. 30); Ligand currently has no further interest in Promacta.

Ligand's three primary technology platforms are the keys to its current and prospective success

Ligand published the following slide as part of its 09/2020 investor day presentation:

Looking at Ligand's technology platforms provides a helpful base for understanding its business. I will not address its Pfenex technology at this point insofar as this recently closed deal plays to Ligand's future. Similarly Ligand's pipeline slide below shows that its OmniAb platform is set to be a part of six of these programs, none yet marketed:

OmniAb is itself a multifaceted asset. At the current time, there are five versions of the OmniAb therapeutic human antibody platform designated as:

...OmniRat, OmniFlic, OmniMouse, OmniChicken ® and OmniClic ®, ...[Ligand's] patented technology, ...[providing] broad freedom to operate, produce highly diversified, fully human antibody repertoires optimized in vivo for immunogenicity, manufacturability, and therapeutic efficacy, and deliver fully human antibodies with high affinity, specificity, expression, solubility and stability - Naturally Optimized Human Antibodies®.

Ligand's clinical partners developing therapies using this platform, including those listed on its pipeline slide above, pay milestones to Ligand from time to time. These are part of its rich trove of deal revenues from its OmniAb program to date described on its 09/2020 OmniAb business update slide below:

And on its Q3 2020 earnings call slide as:

CAPTISOL is the primary driver of Ligand's current revenues

Moving on, Ligand's CAPTISOL platform is providing the bulk of its current revenues. Ligand's CAPTISOL is a particularly flexible and functional product. The CAPTISOL website describes it as:

CAPTISOL's usefulness in providing solubility and stability has attracted partners for CAPTISOL-enabled products marketed (slide 14) in more than 70 countries with 40 partners working on CAPTISOL-enabled therapies. CAPTISOL benefits from extensive drug master files, two cGMP manufacturing facilities and five distribution points; in sum, CAPTISOL is a safe and attractive additive.

In the "Q3 2020 Revenue Results" slide above, the pie chart shows Ligand's quarterly revenue contributors as $9 million in royalties from end-user product sales calling out Kyprolis and Evomela; these two products are then shown on its 10-Q excerpt following the pie chart to make up the vast bulk of these royalty sales.

The slide then lists $23.4 million in CAPTISOL revenues. Insofar as Kyprolis and Evomela are both CAPTISOL-enabled therapies, the distinctive treatment was not clear to me why they are called out as royalties rather than being lumped in with CAPTISOL revenues.

Upon looking into the matter, I have determined that it is likely based upon contract structure. Ligand's deals with Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) for Kyprolis and Spectrum (NASDAQ:SPPI) for Evomela (melphalan) are typical licensing arrangements with milestones and royalties on sales. Gilead's CAPTISOL deal is structured as a CAPTISOL supply agreement providing Ligand an upfront Drug Master File reference fee and revenues for shipment of CAPTISOL to Gilead.

CAPTISOL's use in Remdesivir as an excipient promoting its solubility and stability is essential for Remdesivir's effective intravenous injection. CAPTISOL is generating substantial growing revenues as shown by the slide 12 from Ligand's Q3, 2020 slide deck below:

Ligand's revenue growth potential spread over diverse therapies makes it an attractive biotech for accumulation

Ligand has effectively aggregated a portfolio of assets that support over 100 different therapies in clinical development. Ligand's contracts typically call for its partners to fund development and commercialization of these therapies; its deals call for various fees, milestones and royalties on sales.

Ligand's disclosed royalty table on its website, including ~40 entries, reveals a wide range from a low of <1% to a high of 20%. The bulk of those listed are in the single digits. It does not list out its milestone payments on its website. The following excerpt from its latest 10-K (p. 39) suggests that these can be quite significant:

An exciting aspect of Ligand's business is that it is constantly building through acquisitions. Its pace of acquisitions has ramped up so far in 2020. Its latest 10-K (pp. 68-69) reveals three acquisitions over the span from 01/01/2017 to 12/31/2019 for an aggregate of <$100 million.

Its latest 10-Q (pp. 21-22) revealed four acquisitions as of 09/30/20 totaling roughly $44 million. In addition, its latest Pfenex (NYSEMKT:PFNX) acquisition contributing its protein expression technology platform called out above, closed on 10/01/20; it was calculated to have a total transaction value of up to $516 million.

Despite these transactions, Ligand, trading at a modest market cap of ~$1.34 billion, maintained a balance (p. 32) cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $795.1 million as of 09/30/20. It then paid $437.5 million at the closing of its acquisition of Pfenex on October 1, 2020.

During Ligand's Q3 2020 earnings call, CFO Korenberg guided towards 2020 revenue of $170 million with aggregate expenses of $73-75 million. He anticipates full-year 2020 adjusted earnings per diluted share of approximately $3.95.

Conclusion

Ligand is a new and different biotech species for me. I am unused to small-cap biotechs that generate significant earnings per diluted share. Its partner universe includes over 125 partners and licensees including big pharma stalwarts such as:

It also includes dozens of other pharmas of every stripe, many of whom are listed on its partnered pipeline snapshot slide above.

Such slide predates Ligand's Pfenex acquisition. Ligand is expecting big things from this deal as CEO Higgins notes during its Q3 2020 earnings call as follows:

Just a quick comment about our Pfenex acquisition since three of these approvals that we're looking at next year are based on acquired assets through the Pfenex deal. Pfenex has proven to be a great deal for Ligand in just a few short weeks since we closed the deal. Matt Foehr is going to provide more color on that acquisition, but we see it as transformative to Ligand. We project that it will add meaningfully to our financial growth both in revenue and profitability. Our royalty revenue is the main driver for our business and Pfenex is projected to boost our royalty revenue by about 50% as we look out to next few years.

Ligand appears to have a scalable business plan that is building up a book of revenues from across the pharma world. I will not try to speak for investors who have been with the company since its early days. As a new investor, my initial assessment is that Ligand is a name that will grow increasingly attractive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGND, GILD, ABT, TTOO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell shares in LGND, GILD, ABT, TTOO over the next 72 hours..