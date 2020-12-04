In my opinion, COMS shareholders are in a heads you lose, tails you lose a lot situation, and I'll explain why.

The company is more than three months into an attempted equity offering, raising questions on if they will be able to complete a deal.

ComSovereign's Q3 results go from bad to worse as we see several hallmarks of deep distress.

In my original article on ComSovereign I covered the company's questionable background as well as individuals/entities involved with ComSovereign which had been previously linked to penny stock "pump-and-dumps", and I would encourage any reader unfamiliar with ComSovereign to start there. This article will now focus more heavily on their financial statements and current developments.

But to provide a very simplistic company overview, ComSovereign is a roll-up of several indebted and unsuccessful telecom oriented companies, although there is a sprinkling of companies involved in car/boat batteries, plastic molding, and drones as well (one particular dated company, DragonWave, has already gone through their own bankruptcy). According to Comsovereign, this concatenation of firms will eventually be major beneficiaries of the 5G rollout.

Financial results take a nose dive

Sometimes a chart can succinctly convey a company's situation without the need for much further explanation.

Quarterly results

Source: compiled by author

We additionally have reason to think that Q2 2020 was temporarily propped up by ComSovereign's selling Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) of all things during the COVID panic. This press release dated March 31st tells us they expect net margins on their PPE production to exceed $500k per month. With no further detail included in their 10-Q, we're left to wonder just how much worse Q2 would have been without this highly un-telecom-like income stream.

But the situation objectively fell apart in Q3 2020. Revenues were down 32% from Q2 2020 and were down 22% from Q3 2019. The decrease compared to 2019 is even more incredible when we consider that 2020's revenues now include acquired companies Sovereign Plastics and Virtual Network Communications.

A severely distressed situation

Next we should observe the following facts:

ComSovereign reported $505K in cash at quarter end. They had a negative $(3.5)M cash flow from operations on the quarter and $(4.5)M YTD. They are reporting $14.6M in current maturities of long term debt, much of which is technically in default.

This is a company that is at the end of its rope. They mention in their latest 10-Q that they have recently been paying creditors and vendors with stock in lieu of cash (which they certainly lack):

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had agreements in place for which shares of common stock were subscribed or shares were called for to settle debt or compensate vendors. (see paragraph 5 on page 31)

In October 2020, the Company entered into an agreement with TM to exchange the aggregate principal, interest and penalties outstanding of $1,414,301 in full for 565,721 common shares of the Company with a fair value of $2.50 per share. (see last paragraph of page 37 in 10-Q)

But despite this, the bills are still piling up. Accounts payables have more than doubled from year end, from $2.2M to $4.8M, with the current DPO sitting at an unbelievable 500 days. The $2.5M YTD increase in accounts payable compares against only $3.5M in YTD cost of goods sold (which also includes personnel-related costs). It seems that vendors are not being paid.

Accrued payroll liabilities

It also appears that ComSovereign is not paying their employees, and we're left to wonder if they are missing payroll. The company reported $4.5M in G&A expenses during the quarter. Compare this against a whopping $2.5M in accrued payroll liabilities. Even if you made the extreme assumption that G&A was entirely employee salaries and wages, the payroll liability would represent more than 1.5 month's worth of wages.

Factoring receivables

Q3's 10-Q also discloses for the first time that ComSovereign is factoring a portion of their receivables (see last paragraph of page 12). This an arrangement where a company receives money from a 3rd party for their invoices that have not yet been paid in exchange for a haircut on the total amount due, in COMS's case, a 15% haircut. Yet another sign of a desperate need for immediate liquidity. The entity mentioned in the 10-Q, LTAS, is Lighter Than Airs Systems, COMS's Drone Aviation line of business.

Unexplained accounts receivable write-offs

According to COMS's 2019 10-K, accounts receivable are

due under normal trade terms requiring payment within 30 to 45 days of receipt of the invoice.

Q3 witnessed a surge in allowances for doubtful accounts with nearly $600k on the quarter compared to quarterly revenues of only $2M. This brought the YTD increase to nearly $1M which represents a whopping 13% of YTD revenues. We're left to wonder what customers ComSovereign is recognizing revenues with that in-turn are failing to pay at such an alarmingly high rate. I have also broken out the amount of A/R that COMS tells us is coming from their largest customers.

Source: Compiled by author

ComSovereign now has 65% of their gross A/R marked as doubtful collections, further leading us to wonder what kind of sales these were to begin with.

Ongoing efforts to raise capital

Management has always disclosed that they will be dependent on raising capital in order to continue as a going concern. On August 28th, COMS filed a S-1 offering to issue common stock and warrants. The preliminary prospectus noted that COMS would be seeking to have their shares listed on the NYSE. One month later on September 28th, COMS filed an amended S-1/A. Now the preliminary prospectus tells us that COMS will seek to list their shares on NASDAQ.

On August 24th when COMS announced their acquisition of Fastback, they stated that they expected the acquisition to close "within approximately 30 days". One of the closing conditions for the acquisitions was that COMS would have completed the previously mentioned equity raise, implying that they were originally expecting the process to take 30 days. It has now been more than 100 days.

NASDAQ's timeline guidance states that listing typically takes four to six weeks. It has now been nine weeks since COMS disclosed that they had applied for a NASDAQ listing.

Source

Why did COMS switch from seeking listing on NYSE to NASDAQ? We can only speculate, but it's possible that COMS was rejected by the NYSE. Will COMS meet NASDAQ's listing requirements? Below are the quantitative requirements for NASDAQ Capital Market. NASDAQ also has broad discretion in assessing a company's qualitative characteristics.

Source

COMS would likely make the case that they qualify to use the Equity Standard. While they have not been a public company for two years, they have had operations for two years (to my knowledge). COMS does not currently meet the minimum share price criteria, but they could possibly complete a reverse share split to increase the stock price and decrease the share count. However it is hard to say if NASDAQ would accept this. Regardless, the dramatic length of time that this process is taking should be concerning.

Heads you lose, tails you lose a lot

I believe that COMS shareholders face a heads you lose / tails you lot situation here. Below are the likely outcomes I envision, ranked from best to worst:

COMS successfully receives approval to list on the NASDAQ and benefits from the extra liquidity offered by the exchange. They can move forward with the capital raise, but given their distressed situation and very thin trading volume it is likely raised at a painful discount. See Intrusion's (OTC:INTZ) experience as a sample comparison (they have a similar market cap and trading volume). They priced an offering in tandem with a NASDAQ up-listing at $8.00 on Oct 9th in order to raise $16M in gross proceeds, which represented a 27% discount from Oct 8th's closing price of ~$11.00. COMS management would get to survive, but shareholders will be swallowing a bitter pill. COMS is rejected by NASDAQ and must now try to sell equity on the OTC. Just how deeply discounted this offering would be is anybody's guess. In COMS' Q3 10-Q, (paragraph one, page ten) they stated that they anticipated raising $20M in equity. At roughly $2.00 per share, this comes to 10M shares to sell. COMS' three month average daily trading volume currently stands at 20k shares, implying COMS would need to place 500 days worth of volume. Since COMS became public after their reverse merger, they have had less than 5M in trading volumes, period! If this turns out to be the outcome, good luck to their investment banker. COMS fails to raise enough new capital that is needed to pay debt principal, interest, past due vendors, accrued wages, fund ongoing operating losses, etc. This likely leads to a 100% loss for shareholders and shouldn't require much further explanation.

How much cash is left?

It is critical for COMS that the new money is received ASAP. In their Q2 10-Q (paragraph one, page 9) they told us they expected the raise to happen in Q3, then in their Q3 10-Q (paragraph one, page ten) they stated they expected it to be completed in Q4. We're now 2 months into the quarter with only 31 days left in the year and we haven't seen anything.

Liquidity is likely very tight at COMS. They reported cash of $505k as of Sept 30th. Their Q3 10-Q (paragraph 7, page 37) disclosed that COMS raised an additional $450k between Nov 4th and Nov 13th at an interest rate of 15%. The lenders also received 90k shares, or roughly $180k worth of stock and COMS' CEO is personally guaranteeing the debt. Given COMS Q3 cash flow from operations came in at negative $(3.5)M, I strongly suspect COMS was nearly out of money when they raised this additional $450k more than one month into the quarter. If that is the case and the starting $505k lasted until the beginning of Nov, that would imply the new $450k would be close to being exhausted in the next few weeks. This is just my personal speculation, but it is hopefully illustrative of the situation.

Conclusion

How much longer can COMS keep putting band-aids on the gunshot wound? With every passing day the situation for COMS becomes bleaker. In my mind, shorting COMS stock is almost an arbitrage opportunity as I believe every path forward from here will result in a lower stock price. The company might still be saved, but it would certainly be at the expense of existing common stockholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are short COMS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.