Nike's (NKE) participation in the COVID rally leaves the valuation looking very expensive at 81.1x TTM P/E with the stock in danger of a pullback. Since I last wrote a bullish article about Nike back in March 2020, the stock has soared an amazing 103% and is now above its pre-COVID price! While the company remains solid with great fundamentals, the valuation is running ahead of itself and I would not want to be an owner at these prices. This article will take a look at Nike's most recent results and put them into perspective with historical trends while also getting a sense of the current valuation through a PEG and cash flow analysis.

Results are Strong but Don't Justify the Rally

In the latest fiscal Q1 2020 results for the quarter ended August 31, Nike reported relatively flat revenues of $10.6 billion which were down 1% on a reported basis but flat year-over-year (YoY) when adjusting for currency effects. The market cheered the fact that direct sales to consumers were $3.7 billion and up 12% YoY with digital sales increasing 82%. The bottom line net income was up 11% to $1.5 billion ($1,367 in Q1 2019) and diluted EPS for the quarter was $0.95 which was up 10% ($0.86 in Q1 2019).

Unfortunately, the large EPS gain was the result of considerable savings in demand creation (i.e. advertising) which was down 33% to $677 million ($1,018 million in Q1 2019) as live sporting events were postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19. The $341 million pre-tax savings from lower demand creation expenses was the primary contributor to higher net income but it is not sustainable in the long term if the global brand wants to keep its relevance with consumers.

A Great Growth Story... but at What Price?

Nike is a great growth story. Over the past decade, the company has grown revenues per share at an impressive average rate of 7.9% as can be seen in the graph below. EPS has grown at an average rate of 4.3% over the past decade to the TTM period or 6.2% if we use an average of 2019/2020 EPS as the endpoint. Notably, dividend growth at an average rate of 12.2% has been above EPS growth which highlights an unsustainable shrinking in the payout ratio.

Unfortunately, even with these impressive growth rates, Nike is left trading at very high price/earnings to growth [PEG] ratios. As can be seen in the chart below, even in the most aggressive analysis using higher 2019 earnings and growth figures, Nike still has PEG ratios of 6.8x and 8.8x based on revenue and EPS growth, respectively. These PEG ratios are way above legendary investor Peter Lynch's rule of thumb of a non-expensive business being under 2x. A PEG ratio over 2x suggests that earnings growth is already more than built into the price and a PEG ratio of 1x suggests the company is fairly valued.

Share Repurchases Driving EPS Growth

Nike does a good job of returning cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. Over the past decade, Nike has lowered its share count from 1,942 million to 1,591 million for an average repurchase rate of 2.0%. Unfortunately, it looks like not all of these share repurchases have been financed sustainably with cash flows as debt has been steadily rising at the company. Keep in mind the large spike seen in the 2020 year was due to a precautionary $6 billion debt issuance amid COVID-19. To get a further sense of how sustainable these share repurchases are, let's now take a look at the cash flows.

Getting a Sense of Cash Flows

To build a free cash flow yield at current prices and also get an idea of the sustainability of dividends and share repurchases, we can take a look at what percent of cash flow from operations are available to be returned to shareholders after making the necessary capital expenditures. First, getting back to the rising debt shown earlier, the combined total of dividends and share repurchases on top of capital expenditures often pushed cash outflows above 100% as can be seen in the graph below. This signals that debt financing was needed to bridge the gap.

In terms of the current cash flow yield, capital expenditures only used up on average 28% of cash flow from operations over the past decade which leaves approximately 72% to be returned to investors in the form of dividends and share repurchases. With average cash flow from operations of $3.8 billion over the past five years, this 72% would imply free cash flow to shareholders of $2.8 billion for only a measly 1.3% free cash flow yield at the current $215 billion market capitalization. Even if we add a growth rate on top of this figure, it will still be pretty low.

Takeaway

Nike is a great company with a good growth story but at the current valuation, I am far from being interested. Even in the most aggressive analysis using higher 2019 earnings and growth figures, Nike still has very high PEG ratios of 6.8x and 8.8x based on revenue and EPS growth, respectively. It was a good run for investors from the lows of 2020 but it looks like it is time to take profits.

