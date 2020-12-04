The key issue remains the longer-term transition to EVs, which Tenneco does not appear to be prepared for.

Tenneco (TEN) is a Tier-1 supplier of clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems to both auto manufacturers and aftermarket customers, including the likes of General Motors (GM) and Ford (F). While Tenneco did outperform in FQ3, the key hurdle remains its outsized exposure to legacy internal combustion engine (ICE) systems. Coupled with its highly indebted balance sheet, the company's ability to transition toward more EV-focused content appears to be challenged. Corporate actions are a step in the right direction (if they materialize) but do not address the underlying issues. Although shares the trade at a discounted c. 6x EV/EBITDA multiple, I see limited upside going forward.

FQ3 Outperformance Across the Top and Bottom Lines

Tenneco reported a relatively strong set of FQ3 results, featuring higher revenue and improved operating margins amid an uncertain macro backdrop. Although its earnings did fall short of consensus, this was largely due to unfavorable below-the-line items (mainly the higher tax rate). Nonetheless, the fact that revenue strength was broad-based across all segments was a key positive, with strong industry volumes offsetting relative underperformance in organic value-added revenue (5%pts below light vehicle production at -8% Y/Y).

Adjusted EBITDA of $388 million was also a highlight, as aggressive cost reductions led to resilient value-add margins of 11.8% (+90bps Y/Y). Of note, Powertrain and Motorparts were strong, showing Y/Y margin improvement despite lower sales. As a result, Tenneco generated $475 million in free cash flow in FQ3, on the back of strong working capital efficiency and an impressive profit flow through.

Source: Tenneco FQ3 '20 Presentation Slides

FQ4 Guidance Points Toward a Positive Near-Term Outlook

Importantly, Tenneco's FQ4 guidance is trending positively - EBITDA was guided to $345 million, materially ahead of consensus estimates (c. $290 million) based on implied revenue of $3,295 million. Notably, the FQ4 guide seems concentrated around the value-add adjusted EBITDA margin line, which stands at c. 10.5%, suggesting a continued improvement in execution. Also impressive is the fact that EBITDA margins are expanding c. 200bps Y/Y despite c. $50 million in austerity measures going away in the upcoming quarter.

The stronger FQ3 and even better FQ4 outlook point toward an above-consensus fiscal 2021 EBITDA outcome, even with the benefit of fiscal 2020 austerity measures fading in the year ahead. Furthermore, Tenneco's strong cash generation (c. $475 million of FCF in FQ3, equivalent to a significant portion of its current market cap) through the cycles has been encouraging. Assuming this continues, the company should have no issues with deleveraging in the upcoming quarters. Admittedly, FCF could normalize lower in the upcoming year as FQ3 did benefit from lower capex, but Tenneco's restructuring efforts should also help. At present, the company is on track to reap $165 million in run-rate savings for fiscal 2020 and $265 million in run-rate savings by fiscal 2021.

Significant Overhangs Cloud the Longer-Term Outlook

While the quarterly performance was positive, Tenneco shares did sell-off following the FQ3 conference call as the dual overhangs from a heavily indebted balance sheet and the lack of a concrete EV strategy weighed on the longer-term outlook. Thus far, the company has made efforts to de-lever, paying down c. $1.1 billion of its revolver (leaving c. $400 million still drawn). Yet, leverage remains elevated at a net debt/EBITDA of 5.5x, with the first major debt maturity due in April 2022.

Source: Tenneco FQ3 '20 Presentation Slides

While I have no concerns about near-term liquidity - Tenneco ended the quarter with c. $1.8 billion of liquidity (up from $1.4 billion in FQ2) - the debt load leaves the company with limited room to transition its portfolio toward EVs. At present, the company has outsized exposure to internal combustion at over 70% but no viable plan to transition to EVs. This leaves me especially concerned about Tenneco's terminal value.

Limited Strategic Options Add to Longer-Term Concerns

Disappointingly, the company appears to have a limited appetite for large strategic actions amid the uncertain macro backdrop. The fact that management's tone remains measured on the recent quarterly call despite the slightly improved conditions in FQ3 will likely disappoint investors hoping for a near-term M&A catalyst.

However, there are some positive signs - for instance, the company did disclose (in a press release after the earnings call) the disposal of its aftermarket filters business by Premium Guard for an undisclosed amount. These deals may not be material on their own but could help with deleveraging ahead. Nonetheless, the timeline for strategic action remains unclear, and if management opts to hold out for a better valuation, a material disposition might be further out than many expect.

Final Take

Overall, I am encouraged by Tenneco's FQ3 performance, but longer-term concerns remain. While the company continues to generate strong cash flow, the high leverage levels mean Tenneco will remain constrained at a crucial time when the industry is actively transitioning to EVs. With a full-fledged organic turnaround likely to take a few years at least, I am concerned about the longer-term viability of the business. Going forward, I see below market top-line growth in EV content, along with a reduction in EBITDA margin, both of which will weigh on the valuation.

Furthermore, the prospects for transformative strategic actions materializing anytime soon seems unlikely, and although macro conditions have improved, management appears no closer to selling its ICE-focused large Powertrain business. Considering the headwinds, I think the current c. 6x EV/EBITDA multiple is justified.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.