But not all stocks will perform. There will be a continued rotation out of the pandemic beneficiaries, especially the defensive stocks, to companies with positive operating leverage benefitting from an economic recovery here and abroad.

Who would have thought that we would be talking about the potential for an overheating economy at this juncture? Well, we are. Investors have been caught on the wrong foot, holding record levels of cash and bonds while being underweight inequities.

What has changed so quickly? Vaccines that are safe and wildly effective beyond anyone's expectation are here. The only remaining question is how quickly they can be rolled out across America and the rest of the world. We know that there will be around 70 million doses available before year-end that will build exponentially as we move through the winter into spring. It is expected that there will be enough availability here such that all of us could be vaccinated before late spring and that the whole world could potentially be vaccinated before the end of 2021. While Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) are first out of the gate, we expect to hear from J&J (JNJ) and several others in 2021 with potentially only one dose needed to be effective and/or oral delivery systems rather than shots. All of this is simply miraculous, with tremendous investment implications as we return to life as we once lived. However, there will be some permanent changes that we will need to consider when investing. For instance, some work at home will be permanent, as will increased online utilization for shopping, business, and other services that were once done in-person.

While we expect a difficult few month ahead as the number of cases and deaths rise here and abroad, yet, it is time to focus on the other side in just a few months when the weather warms, vaccines are rolled out, openings are accelerated, and pent-up demand is slowly filled. Life will partially revert to how it was before the virus but clearly with some permanent changes. Add to that multiple stimulus plans pushed by a Biden administration and finally an all-in Fed. We expect the Fed to remain all-in for at least for another 18-24 months until we think it will be on the horns of a dilemma. It will face inflation above 2% on a sustained basis with higher-than-expected unemployment, as corporations have learned to do more with less. What will the Fed do?

The stock market has had a marvelous few weeks as optimism built regarding vaccines along with a Biden win. It is generally accepted that the economy will slow during the winter, but then begin a rapid and sustainable recovery by the spring running at least through 2022, which is as far out as we are comfortable forecasting at this time. A great deal will hinge on fiscal, monetary, and trade policy decisions down the road.

We still believe that the markets have far more to run, as we expect earnings and cash flow to be much stronger than the consensus for 2021 and 2022 as we see a meaningful increase in operating margins ahead as corporations have learned a lot from the pandemic, including a sharper focus on their strategic objectives. Quite frankly, we are amazed at how much operating progress has been made already, with plans to do significantly more in the years ahead. We expect record operating margins, profits, and cash flow in 2021 and 2022, along with an accommodative Fed trying to cap rates, will lead to higher stock prices. But not all stocks will perform. There will be a continued rotation out of the pandemic beneficiaries, especially the defensive stocks, to companies with positive operating leverage benefitting from an economic recovery here and abroad. You need to maintain some exposure to technology, as the long-term fundamentals remain unparalleled, but price does determine value.

We no longer have to wonder about a potential vaccine. The news will only get better as we hear from other companies in the months ahead. Availability will only get more plentiful too. We are optimistic that distribution can be done in an orderly and effective way such that we all can get vaccinated before the summer here and worldwide before late fall. We and the world will be open for business once again!

The second most important thing to focus on as investors is a Biden administration. We have always admired Janet Yellen, so her selection as Treasury Secretary is fine by us. It supports our belief that Biden will work both sides of the aisle fostering deals to get things done, unlike Trump. Let's see if he is successful in brokering a more moderate, near-term stimulus bill at less than one trillion through Congress before year-end. That would be a positive sign and very good for all of us. It remains clear that Biden/Democrats have big spending proposals on the horizon that will support those most in need and have growth initiatives like for infrastructure. Clearly, Biden would need to control the Senate to pass extensive spending programs and tax hikes to pay for them, so we will have to wait to see the outcome of the Georgia run-off. One way or another, we expect many stimulus plans in 2021, which will only add fuel to an already recovering economy.

We are also closely watching Biden's foreign policy moves. While he will attempt to be a consensus builder on many major issues abroad, self-interest will dominate. For instance, the ECB, especially Germany, is unlikely to come down hard on China's policies, as China is their largest market. Notwithstanding, we expect global trade to pick up meaningfully in 2021 and 2022, adding to world growth and higher inflation, especially as supply constraints exist. Look at copper prices.

The Fed is in a Catch-22, as it wants to see the economy fully recover and has gone out of its way to say that it will let the economy run hot with inflation running above 2% for a sustained period. While the Fed's policy was always to preempt unwanted inflationary pressures, that is not the case now, so what happens when/if inflation raises its unwelcome head for a sustained period? Remember that there are multiple trillions of excess liquidity sloshing around in the financial system looking for a home. Stocks and industrial commodities are our asset classes of choice. Continue to sell bonds.

Investment Conclusions

Global growth is on the cusp of a sharp acceleration as we get our arms around the pandemic. Just take a look at the rapid recovery in China since their cases/deaths peaked months ago. We fully expect a synchronist global recovery that will accelerate throughout 2021 into 2022. While interest rates have bottomed for the cycle, the market will increase further, driven by higher-than-expected earnings growth, dividend increases, corporate buybacks, and lots of M&A.

We have positioned our portfolios accordingly, emphasizing global industrials and capital goods, commodities, transportation, and special situations. Our technology and new norm beneficiaries, which was the source of our significance outperformance this year, has declined to a slightly less than a market weight as we diversified into new areas. And we own no bonds.

Remember to review all the facts; pause, reflect, and consider mindset shifts; look at your asset mix with risk controls; do independent research and...

... Invest Accordingly!

