CBRL should see revenues recover in 2021 as COVID-19 vaccines allow normal traffic to return to dine-in restaurants.

The Business of the Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. operates casual dining restaurants across 663 locations in the United States. CBRL restaurants feature “home-style country cooking” (2020 10-k) in an environment they describe as “rustic old country” design. Every store features a stone fireplace, covered patio, and antique-style furnishings. Cracker Barrel owns all of its restaurants; it does not currently franchise any locations(under the Cracker Barrel Brand) and doesn’t have any plans to start.

Cracker Barrel also owns 35 breakfast and lunch fast-casual locations that operate under the Maple Street Biscuit Banner. In addition to the 35 owned locations, it also franchises 6 additional locations. All locations are located in the US.

While the company has been consistent about opening new locations, averaging 5-10 per year since 2015, new locations represent growth of less than 1%/yr of their existing store base looking back over the same period. As you will read over the following paragraphs, growth is not a strong suit of Cracker Barrel.

A Quick Look at the Competitive Landscape

Restaurants in the casual dining space have been growing consistently for years, setting aside the recent pandemic. Below I’ve prepared a chart plotting the aggregate revenue from the primary casual dining players (*see below) against the revenue of Cracker Barrel. Cracker Barrel is on a different scale than the industry number, but you can clearly see that Cracker Barrel has been growing more slowly than the industry over the past 15 years.

*For the purposes of this chart and any other reference to the segment data in this write-up, I am compiling said data by aggregating the primary publicly traded competitors in the casual dining arena: Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI), Brinker International, Inc. (EAT), Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN), Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH), The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE), Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL), Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY), Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB), Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY), BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) and Denny's Corporation (DENN).

If you prefer numbers to pictures - since 2004 Cracker Barrel has grown its quarterly revenue by 2.0% vs. the segment at 5.0% (excluding results in 2020 due to COVID-19)

Casual Dining in the Wake of COVID-19

Vaccines have been making headlines in Q4 2020, and you have to think that we as a country, and globally for that matter, are beginning to emerge from a dark period. Vaccines are expected to be released to certain segments of the US population prior to year-end 2020 and should be widely available in the second half of 2021, per the CDC.

As the US population gets vaccinated, restaurants will likely see operating levels return to the pre-pandemic normalcy. I suspect we may even see operating levels jump to a higher baseline as a population suffering from cabin fever opts to forego in-home meals for more social restaurant options.

While casual dining restaurants were hit hard in Q2 2020, to a surprising extent they were able to adjust their businesses and begin to creep up towards pre-pandemic levels of revenue by Q3 of 2020.

As vaccines begin to become available to the public and dining room restrictions are lifted, we should continue to see both Revenue and EBIT for restaurants trend higher.

Growth Going Forward

While the pandemic wasn’t kind to Cracker Barrel (revenues fell by 45%), growth before the pandemic wasn’t particularly strong either. Over the last 6 years, the company has only opened 35 new locations, representing an increase in locations of just over 5% for that same time period. Even though it hasn’t done very well opening new locations, it has done a great job of keeping restaurants open. CBRL has closed only 3 locations over that same time period.

Growth is not an area of strength for Cracker Barrel – but margins are. If you look at the table below, highlighted in blue are the annual operating margins of Cracker Barrel compared to its most prominent competitors, through 2019. CBRL is not only among those with the highest margins in the segment, it has also been consistently growing its margins.

I doubt that we will ever see much more than inflation like growth out of Cracker Barrel. But given how profitably the company can operate there may still be value here if the stock is priced right.

Establishing a Value for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Like everyone else in the casual dining segment, CBRL sold off sharply during the pandemic, falling 60% at the market's depths. The market cap of the company fell from ~$4.1 billion at the start of the pandemic to about $2.5 billion over a few short weeks.

Since the depths of the pandemic, the stock price has recovered a lot of ground and is back to trading at a market cap of $3.4 billion.

Of course, the question is whether or not the stock attractive at its current price of $143.

To answer that, let’s look at how it’s trading relative to competitors.

Because of the pandemic, the results of 2020 are too skewed to hold much weight. It’s almost impossible to relate the effects of the pandemic to the long-term cash-generating power of Cracker Barrel and its competitors.

Because I anticipate that the casual dining industry will recover relatively quickly once a vaccine is released, I’m averaging the last 3 fiscal years of operations for each company in the segment to get a better idea of how the market is pricing securities for casual dining operators.

I’m going to be looking at three different ratios for these companies: EV/EBIT, EV/EBITDA, and EV/Revenue. I’m using these three because we are comparing a number of companies that are in different phases of their life cycle and I want to provide a broad overview of how this tiny segment of the market is being priced. Also, note that I’m using Enterprise Value multiples as opposed to price multiples. I’m doing this to offset any differences in capital structure that exist across these companies.

First, let’s look at the multiples for each of the companies.

Source: The Author, FinBox

I’m going to save you from doing the math here: If you look across these companies you end up with:

Average EV/EBIT of 24.4x Average EV/EBITDA of 13.3x, and Average EV/Revenue of 1.6x

If we take these multiples, along with the highs and lows of each, we can construct a valuation table for Cracker Barrel. Below is that table, which I have converted to share prices(from estimated EVs) for CBRL.

Source: The Author, FinBox

As I look at this table, it does feel like the market is unjustly pricing Cracker Barrel at the low end of the range for casual dining restaurants. It’s true that there’s not much growth to be had with this stock, but the cash-flow generating capability here is strong as evidenced by CBRL’s roughly 5-6% dividend yield prior to the pandemic.

The next chart summarizes growth and margins for the casual dining segment. Along with ticker symbols I’ve included the current EV/Revenue multiple that each stock is trading at. Cracker Barrel is plotted in blue.

Source: The Author, FinBox

This chart, to me, confirms that the current multiple is just too low. Something has to give, Red Robin (RRGB) and BJ’s (BJRI) trading at 1x EV/Rev combined on less than half of the margin of CBRL, and the fact that Darden (DRI) getting nearly twice the valuation of CBRL on 4% more growth just doesn’t sit right. I think a more reasonable trading range for Cracker Barrel would be 1.75x-2.0x EV/Revenue which would equate to a share price closer to $200.

Tepid Punch and Hidden Growth

I believe that the stock is trading at a multiple that is too low for two reasons:

First, it hasn’t held up during the pandemic as well as peers. If you’ll remember the first chart that we looked at in this write up, revenue for Cracker Barrel was down 45% vs. the segment at down 14%. Long-term this should not be an issue for the stock.

Second, and this is an issue I didn’t talk about in this write-up, is the fact that the market has not been particularly forgiving about CBRL’s failed investment in Punch Bowl Social. There’s no question that seeing a $133 million investment in Punch Bowl Social go to zero in 8 months was embarrassing. But the loss was a result of the pandemic and the difficulty of making decisions in the midst of extreme uncertainty. Moreover, the loss, while it does damage management’s credibility, only amounts to ~$6 per share. If you want to read a more negative take on the situation, check out Biglari Capital’s letter to Cracker Barrel shareholders.

Conclusion

Cracker Barrel is a stable cash-generating company in the casual dining segment. It had a tough 2020 as a result of weak top-line performance relative to peers and due to the failure of its investment in Punch Bowl Social. As a result of these difficulties, the market is currently pricing Cracker Barrel in line with much lower margin peers even after holding growth potential equal.

I believe that as the economy continues to recover from the damage that COVID-19 has caused revenue at Cracker Barrel will rebound, the shadow of Punch Bowl Social will fade, and the company’s trading multiples will return to more justifiable levels.

