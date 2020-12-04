HBO Max and AT&T went from defense to offense in one swift move with a bold daring play that we likely won’t know the full results of for some time (if ever).

Movie theaters were understandably stunned by the news with Cinemark taking a calmer approach than AMC which made its feelings about the deal quite clear.

Investors and analysts are waiting to see how HBO Max’s chief rivals may respond in kind, specifically Netflix and Disney+ which until now were the unquestioned frontrunners in the field.

This follows the similar 'Wonder Woman 1984' strategy shift news from the other week which also caught off the entertainment industry off guard.

If you had any doubts about AT&T (T) being all-in on streaming - those should be gone.

In a game-changing move on Thursday, Warner Bros. revealed it will release its entire 2021 roster in theaters AND on HBO Max. This follows the similar Wonder Woman 1984 news from the other week and a recent report that Netflix (NFLX) was looking to acquire Godzilla vs. Kong (but blocked - seemingly for this very reason).

For investors in streaming, theaters, studios and all points in between - this may very well be THE industry story of 2020 and its implications are massive.

So what does it mean? And how will the players in the market react?

Usually, this is the part I'd say "first as always, some background." However, here I think we all know the background.

The pandemic has changed everything.

We've gone from Universal (CMCSA) creating (what is now minor by comparison) waves with its Trolls World Tour experiment to Disney strategically adjusting its release schedule to shift some projects from screen to stream and now THIS, a complete shattering of the theatrical window.

Just like that, HBO Max went from being afraid to rock the boat to kicking it into a gear it didn't even know it had! It is not an understatement to say there is no coming back from this and everyone involved knows that - even if they are saying something completely different.

So while I'm not going to give traditional background, I do need to elaborate.

Under this approach, all of Warner Bros' 2021 roster will now have a simultaneous release. That's everything from The Suicide Squad and Matrix 4 to The Little Things (with Denzel Washington) and sports drama King Richard (with Will Smith). Each title will go day-and-date on HBO Max (at no extra charge) and in theaters.

For those who follow the streaming space, the irony here is glaring.

What WB just did is what Netflix has attempted to do for years - and got brutally attacked on all sides for it. Yet while it may seem like a case of "the first one through the wall is always the bloodiest," there is a slight but important difference.

Netflix did it to be a trail-blazer and it did it purposely to challenge the traditional model.

Warner Bros. did it to survive.

And given the stakes of a national pandemic I don't use the term "survive" loosely or callously. For AT&T and the untold billions it has invested in this new streaming approach/platform they were treading water and felt something drastic had to be done.

A botched launch for HBO Max along with various COVID-related delays/costs led to a number of AT&T's divisions laying off employees, paired with an overall loss of credibility in the brand and you can see why investors were understandably getting nervous.

Netflix and Disney (DIS) were beating them time after time and they had to make a move. They wanted to gain ground and had to gain it fast, which is where we are right now. Realistically the more patient approach would be to see how WW84 did in its cross-run and then gauge from there - but clearly some felt that may not have been an option anymore.

What HBO Max/WB/AT&T is doing here is going to a "win-now" approach and showing its investors it actually has a plan- because it was clear before they really did not.

Or at least they had one but it got blown up when COVID happened.

In terms of the impact on rivals, it is Netflix and Disney that will be most affected here - Netflix perhaps more so.

Netflix has a long pipeline of content, but in many ways we've seen them become a "quantity vs. quality" service. They just need to keep up demand and that's why they are making so much themselves. Though the company likes to still make BIG splashy buys here and there - that is going to be harder now that content is being hoarded for studio-owned platforms (as we saw last week).

Conversely look at Disney.

The Mouse House is more "quality vs. quantity" as that's what has made them so successful. The limitations of the traditional model helped them build a reputation. It let them "eventize" projects - a Pixar movie was a big beat, a Star Wars film was a milestone moment and so on, all bringing in more revenue.

The real question is how will Disney respond?

What does this mean for its films? Will they follow suit? Will they ditch the "premium" model it attempted with Mulan that garnered a mixed reaction? Surely, with 17 major motion pictures coming to HBO Max next year for no additional cost, can Disney really still tack on an up-charge?

As it turns out, we may not have long to wait to find out (some of) those answers.

December 10th is Disney's annual investor day and while it was always a highly anticipated day, it's especially important now.

We know Disney has vocal members of the board and investing community that want the company to lean in and do exactly what WB did this week. The company had long resisted that because of the amount of money being left on the table by expanding the traditional window - it also knew exactly what was a "nice to release in theaters" vs. "a has to release in theaters" type project.

That logic, while sound, will be called into question, even though it was working.

Disney was catching up to Netflix at a fast clip and with Apple TV still finding its legs and Amazon distracted by its core e-retail business, the only real rival was HBO Max - a company that has shot itself in the foot more times than many investors can count.

And by the way, this could also be another example of that - because while short term this will gain them subscribers, long term it may also cost them even more in lost revenue AND damaged relationships with theaters.

And that takes us to theaters.

When Warner Bros. did this with WW84, theaters were surprisingly complimentary because it meant they would get new content. To them, getting it concurrently was better than not getting it at all and with a COVID vaccine imminent they saw this as a potential lifeline…plus it was just one film.

This is a full year.

Yet the same conditions apply - the HBO Max window is only for a month and then the projects will move onto other paid-SVOD services like Amazon and iTunes following that time, but the theaters will retain the movies.

Here's the one condition that may not apply and it's a big one.

Warner Bros. was giving theaters a share of the revenue generated for WW84 - that may no longer be the case.

This is also part of why Warner Bros. made this call now versus later. The revenue return was part of the studio's making good on the contracts with the theaters to air its films, it was a buy-out of sorts. Going this early means any new deals with theaters will look much different and that cut-in amount is not assured.

That's an odd decision given WarnerMedia claims this is a one-year stopgap deal and the idea is go back to the traditional model in 2022.

Here's how Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group put it:

"With this unique one-year plan, we can support our partners in exhibition with a steady pipeline of world-class films, while also giving moviegoers who may not have access to theaters or aren't quite ready to go back to the movies the chance to see our amazing 2021 films. We see it as a win-win for film lovers and exhibitors, and we're extremely grateful to our filmmaking partners for working with us on this innovative response to these circumstances."

Sarnoff is a smart and talented executive who is being put in an unenviable position. She knows this is opening Pandora's Box and once it is opened it may never be able to be shut. Putting the genie back in the bottle is at best wish thinking.

It's also clear though that while the motivation for this deal was building HBO Max's subscriber count, other factors did weigh in - namely relieving a potential logjam of films in queue that would hurt them financially to hold back.

That "hurt" though will transfer to theaters who have so far run the gauntlet in responses.

First out of the gate was Cinemark (CNK) which took the same approach we'd expect from them - slow and steady.

"In light of the current operating environment, we are making near-term booking decisions on a film-by-film basis. At this time, Warner Bros. has not provided any details for the hybrid distribution model of their 2021 films."

It's also the most sane and sensible statement they could have made. The last line is telling - Warner has not provided any details yet and until they do, circling the wagons may not be helpful. Although that seems to be AMC's (AMC) favorite approach because soon after its CEO came out with a statement and let's just say he (understandably) wasn't happy.

"Clearly, Warner Media intends to sacrifice a considerable portion of the profitability of its movie studio division, and that of its production partners and filmmakers, to subsidize its HBO Max start up. As for AMC, we will do all in our power to ensure that Warner does not do so at our expense. We will aggressively pursue economic terms that preserve our business. We have already commenced an immediate and urgent dialogue with the leadership of Warner on this subject."

Investors though - for lack of a better phase - has seen this movie before. They've seen AMC go nuclear in the past and make threats they claimed were not hollow - but were.

(Credit: Universal)

Of course, this is the same chain that threatened to never screen Universal titles again and then turned around, cut a bizarre deal with them that gives their films a theatrical "out" after just 17 days.

Remember, Netflix was rebuffed when it offered an "out" at 22 days.

You can't blame the theaters for being angry, it's a direct shot at them and on top of that they are also potentially being cut out of the benefits. It's the equivalent of seeing light at the end of the tunnel but then finding out it's an oncoming train.

And as expected shortly after the news, exhibitor stocks slipped - hard.

The other company that we are waiting to hear from is Roku (ROKU). The other week it had been reported a deal was imminent, but so far, we haven't seen that happen (at press time). All of a sudden though Roku's massive leverage is gone and it's shifted to AT&T. With an Amazon Fire Stick deal secured and HBO Max now on that service, it puts a lot of pressure on Roku to make a similar arrangement.

This is also just the start - investors can expect a number of domino effect deals to begin coming out in the days/weeks ahead. What HBO Max and AT&T just did was go from defense to offense in one swift move. It is a bold daring play that we won't know the full results of for some time (if ever), but it will certainly make exploring the streaming landscape in 2021 even more fascinating.

