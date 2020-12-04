We were initially intrigued by Regis Corp.'s (NYSE:RGS) aspiration to become a fully-franchised business model. After conducting our research, we determined RGS was actually overvalued. We observed the following key events at RGS, which contributed to our conclusion that RGS was not investable: 1) earnings forecast that we believe was unreachable and very hypothetical, 2) RGS’ proceeds per salon plummeted, 3) RGS’ organic franchise unit growth proved non-existent, 4) key executives departed from RGS, 5) RGS’ leverage levels increased, 6) sellside estimates proved wildly inaccurate/bullish, and 7) the macro environment deteriorated. However, we now believe that RGS’ equity is likely worthless. RGS’ shares had fallen from >$20/share in Q419 to ~$5/share in Q420, but have recently participated in the Russell 2000’s indiscriminate rally. With RGS’ shares currently priced at ~$10/share, we have significant conviction in our recommendation. For background, our fundamental research process has occurred over a multi-year period and includes our own primary diligence, conversations with RGS’ management, in-depth financial analysis, and more. In this brief note, we highlight the key pillars of our short thesis.

1. Even Before CV19, RGS Was Struggling - RGS has been and may continue to be a secularly challenged business. From 3Q16 to 2Q20 (Pre-CV19), RGS’ same store sales (“SSS”) declined by an average of 50 bps per quarter (or 2% annually). Traffic declines were far worse, but they were partially offset by higher priced haircuts, which is likely unsustainable in this difficult economic environment. RGS’ secular challenges will become more evident to investors once the lowest quality, company-owned salons are fully transitioned to the franchise segment. While the low-quality, company-owned salons will not appear in same-store franchise metrics for >12 months, they will appear in 2021. Their inclusion will likely act as a notable drag on the franchise segment’s same-store results. For those who doubt that recent (and remaining) company-owned salons are lower quality: notice that proceeds per transitioned company-owned salon have declined from > $100K to < $30K and RGS believes proceeds per salon will continue to fall.

2. Post-CV19 Pent-Up Demand Is Very Unlikely – RGS’ earnings call indicates pent-up demand only persisted for one week after each salon reopened. The exact quote from the Q121 earnings call is: “We saw an initial reopening surge lasting about a week post reopen…” As a value-focused salon, many RGS customers are ‘blue collar’ workers who have already returned to work. Their return to work has prevented hair growth to outrageous lengths – thereby reducing any forthcoming pent-up demand event. Meanwhile, many ‘white-collar’ workers will likely be working remotely post-CV19, which will structurally reduce haircut demand. In RGS’ Former CEO’s own words (on the August 2020 earnings call): “Most offices and headquarter buildings are still closed around the nation. And I think people are Zooming and Zoom seems to be a little more casual, and people aren't quite as well-groomed as they were when they went to an office.” Commercial real estate firm – Jones Lang LaSalle – estimates ~25% of employees may never return to the office, which will likely create a structural reduction in the amount of ‘well-groomed’ people, and thus reduce haircut demand.

3. RGS Faces A Potential Liquidity Crunch – On the most recent earnings call, RGS’ CFO explained: “We believe our largest uses of cash will occur in the first half of this year with cash utilization improving in the back half of the fiscal year.” Said differently, RGS will continue burning cash at a very elevated level ($30 mm+) in Q221 and continue to burn cash during 2H21 too. RGS’ lack of additional liquidity, at < $100 mm, should be an alarming dynamic to both RGS’ Management and shareholders. On the August earnings call, Former CEO Sawyer said, “We're not seeing the kind of recovery that we had hoped for.” If RGS’ Former CEO was not pleased with the recovery in August, it seems logical to assume that the cash flow generation may prove worse than Management expects, given that the U.S. set daily record for CV19 deaths, cases, and hospitalizations just yesterday. While vaccines are forthcoming, we think investors fail to appreciate that any deterioration in RGS’ near-term fundamentals will likely increase the probability of a liquidity crunch.

4. Sellside Analyst Lacks Credibility & Publish Factual Inaccuracies – The investment community may be less concerned about RGS’ liquidity issues due to erroneous comments by a sellside analyst. For example, a sellside analyst recently wrote, “Mgmt expects to use cash in Q2 and generate cash in 2H.” On the Q121 earnings call, RGS’ Management confirmed the sellside analyst’s comments are inaccurate by stating (as we highlighted above): “We believe our largest uses of cash will occur in the first half of this year with cash utilization improving in the back half of the fiscal year.” We encourage you to speak with RGS’ Management if you wish to further confirm Management’s expectation to burn cash during every quarter of FY21. The sellside analyst’s error should not be surprising to those who follow RGS closely. In prior estimates, this specific sellside analyst was incorrectly including non-recurring Gain on Sale proceeds in its EBITDA build. In 15 short months, this specific sellside analyst has reduced FY22 EBITDA from $63mm to $43mm and their price target from $24/share to $10/share, due to over-bullish assumptions and mismodeling RGS’ economics.

5. Key Executives Departing While New CEO Lacks Experience – After just two short years as CFO of RGS, Andrew Lacko quit in 2019 to join privately held ClubCorp. More recently, Chairman and CEO, Hugh Sawyer announced that he is retiring effective October 2020. Simply put, it is a ‘red flag’ to see both the CFO and CEO depart within one year. Just ask yourself: how many well-run businesses with optimistic outlooks have both the CFO & CEO depart? Also consider the head of RGS’ Franchise segment – Erik Bakken – is having his employment terminated later this year. Again, simple logic suggests that if the transition to a franchise model is going well, the man responsible for the franchise segment would be retained. Lastly, the most questionable change is the recent hire of new CEO Felipe Athayde. Athayde has 1) never worked in the hair care industry and 2) never been a CEO before. He was most recently the President of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, which ‘caught lightning in a bottle’ with its fried chicken sandwich. Our research indicates Athayde’s strategy is based on further pursuit of existing technology, brand, and marketing initiatives. Said differently, it seems Athayde is unlikely to drive materially positive change and he lacks the experience to manage RGS through the current crisis.

6. We Believe RGS’ Equity Is Worthless – We believe investors fail to appreciate two key dynamics: 1) RGS’ steady-state margins will remain under pressure if RGS continues covering marketing costs for franchisees; and, if RGS shifts this expense burden back to franchisees, it will cause franchisee economics to further deteriorate and 2) organic franchise unit growth has been non-existent despite franchisees facing requirements to open more salons. Both of these dynamics give us comfort that RGS’ earnings growth/recovery potential is limited. To quantify our view: RGS posted a ~$50 mm EBITDA loss in the LTM period after excluding non-recurring Gains on Sale. By June 2022, RGS will likely produce LTM results that reflect a post-vaccine world. We give RGS credit for completing its transition to a franchise model, reducing corporate overhead, and returning to ~breakeven EBITDA by FY22, which ends in June 2022. Then, after incorporating $20 mm of CapEx (which is currently running at ~$35 mm on an LTM basis) and $10 mm of Interest Expense, the implication is that RGS will continue to lose upwards of -$30 mm FCF per year. Keep in mind, while hemorrhaging $30 mm of cash PER YEAR sounds draconian, it actually represents a notable improvement from the ~$30 mm of cash RGS is currently burning PER QUARTER. Given RGS’ significant lease liabilities and growing revolver balance, we struggle to see how RGS’ equity will have any value. Simply put, it is unlikely that RGS’ business will generate cash flow anytime soon and the value of the company will continue to shift from the equity holders to the debtholders.

Disclosures

Disclosure: I am/we are short RGS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.