Angel Oak Capital has been busy again; this time launching the Angel Oak Dynamic Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (DYFN) earlier this year. Ironically, last year about the same time they launched the Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS). This was my first experience with Angel Oak Capital. While being a rather small asset manager and niche, they have been busy amassing assets. Last year they just crossed the $10 billion mark. So, they certainly aren't a "fly-by-night" operation.

With FINS they were looking at giving investors access to the niche, but the stable market, of community bank debt. With the latest offering, DYFN will be designed to "identify compelling opportunities in U.S. financial sector debt."

They will "focus on high-quality credit with at least 80% of the portfolio rated invest grade, or unrated, but judged to be of investment-grade quality by Angel Oak."

Similar to Fins, this will give "access to a niche market segment." This time, the banks are a bit larger than the community. (I.e. looking at holding regional bank debt.) Still, it isn't the big Wall Steet banks that we all know and loves. That being said, from their latest holdings it does appear that these banks are publicly traded on exchanges.

Admittedly, I'm not familiar with these banks, but that is exactly what makes DYFN special. It is the diversified exposure to investing in bank debt that isn't typically found in other portfolios. They mention this as being an attractive area to invest in; "as financial sector debt has lagged the broader investment-grade rebound."

Similar to FINS, this fund was launched with a term structure. In this case, after 15 years they will be up for a vote on whether to liquidate or switch to a perpetual structure. This will be done in (what seems like an increasingly common fashion) of a tender offer for 100% of outstanding shares. Meaning that if an investor wants out at NAV at that time, they are free to do so.

It also includes that it can switch to a perpetual structure should they maintain at least $100 million in net assets after the tender offer.

Here is what shocked me though, and is the biggest downside that I currently see to an otherwise appealing investment-grade fund; is that the fund launched with only $81 million in assets.

Due to some success on NAV growth since launch, they are now up to $81.8 million in net assets at the end of September. Additionally, they also utilize leverage that brought the total managed assets to $96 million.

At this point, if there is any chance of the fund surviving past the year 2035 - they better hope the managers perform well. At the same time, being a CEF they will pay out a majority of their assets coming in. That will be working against them.

There is also the additional language of being able to extend the termination date. This is standard wording that is included to prevent the fund from going out in say, a period of time such as March 2020. They can extend this potential termination date all the way out to the end of 2036 from mid-2035.

The expense ratio is high, as we typically see with smaller and more niche funds. It comes to 1.60% - though that is with a "waiver and reimbursement." Before this waiver, it comes to 2.12%. The expense ratio including leverage at this time is unknown. When they launched the fund, they provided a Semi-Annual report for the period ending July 31st, 2020. At that time, they didn't use leverage and therefore it wasn't calculable.

Performance & Holdings

Due to the fund being so new, we don't have any data to go on just how the portfolio would have done in a crash. This can be a downside as it comes to trying to predict future downturns. I do believe it is fair to assume, that since everything crashed in March - that DYFN would not have been spared. However, the most interesting piece to this is the rebound that we don't have.

For their other fund, FINS, we do see quite a drop in the share price, but NAV doing relatively well. What is most interesting is that FINS was enjoying a premium price for a while, before the market crash.

At the same time, we have to take the FINS performance with a grain of salt. I'm not familiar with a similar CEF that invests in regional bank debt as DYFN does.

Now, we can take a quick look at how DYFN has performed thus far. (Data error is preventing being able to pull up charts - so taking data from the website through the end of October.) When looking at those numbers, we do see very little movement from the NAV total return.

However, what we do see, is a sharp drop in the fund's share price total returns. This has created a potentially enticing entry-level. This discount works out to 12.74%.

Focusing on larger exposure to the investment-grade credit quality means that it should be relatively more stable compared to other fixed-income funds out on the market. That is why I believe that FINS was an okay, but not great comparison for performance. Currently, the largest exposure is to BBB-rated debt and this is followed by unrated debt at 20.2%.

The top ten holdings represent 35.2% of their portfolio. I believe this means that they have a rather diverse portfolio. Definitely not a portfolio where one position commandeers the entire portfolio.

We can also see that they held a rather sizable position in cash. In fact, had it been listed in the top ten holdings - it would have been the largest allocation. This also provided them with potential opportunities. This was reported at the end of September, so it is also rational to believe that they may have put this to work already. It also isn't too unusual to see a newer fund launching and still holding this amount of cash. After all, it is only after a few months of launch and one would presumably appreciate that they are taking their time putting money to work.

These banks are publicly traded names. This can allow for more transparency overall in any financial cracks that might show up. Though they certainly aren't the most recognizable by a wide audience as smaller, more regional banks.

Here is how the top few banks' common equities have performed this year. Though, the positions held in DYFN are their debt offerings and not the performances of their equities above.

Additionally, while these regional banks are large enough to be publicly traded - the majority of DYFN's positions are those that would be classified as level 2 assets. These are assets that are valued based on other more reliable market prices but they aren't regularly traded bonds.

That being said, they do have some small exposure to level 3 assets when they reported. These are the assets that can potentially put doubts in what something is really worth. At around 2% of assets when they last reported, it isn't meaningful but something to watch. That does mean that the current discount for DYFN would be considered quite accurate.

Distribution

One of the most important factors of a CEF and any income investment is the distribution. When FINS originally launched, it was a variable paying fund in that every month was a different amount. However, it does appear as they have leveled this out. It appears they have learned with that fund, as DYFN has kept the same distribution for several months now.

At this monthly $0.1131 rate, it works out to a current distribution yield of 7.68%. On the NAV, due to the large discount, the fund has to produce a 6.71% yield.

At this time, the fund was too new during the release of their Semi-Annual report to get a gauge on how well it is covered. At that time, they listed only around $39,079 in net investment income. It hadn't even paid distributions at that point either. This will be something else to watch as the fund develops and finds its feet.

Conclusion

DYFN is certainly an interesting play. At this time, it does appear to be too new to get a real sense of how they will operate going forward. At the same time, it is appealing to see funds such as this one launch. Funds that get into a niche investment area that allows retail investors to take advantage of such investments they might not otherwise access. Unfortunately, it does narrow down how many conclusions we can draw from other comparable funds if they don't exist.

For those that are more adventurous, dipping in now could make sense as the discount is quite appealing. The distribution rate is certainly attractive too at these levels. I do feel as though coverage at this time will be lacking. An investment-grade portfolio being able to yield 6.71% just doesn't quite add up in today's interest rate environment. Though the minimal use of leverage can help close the gap. Typically, we would like to see 100% NII coverage for fixed-income funds. That being said, we also know a few successful trades resulting in capital gains being realized can help close a small gap as well.

