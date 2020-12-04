Meanwhile, the stock is very reasonbly priced for what it is; at just 12x foward sales, it's quite a bargain.

PagerDuty has an unreasonably high number of short-sellers targetting the stock, with 16% of the stock being shorted - we should expect a lot of volatility.

Investment Thesis

PagerDuty (PD) came out of the gate back in 2019 with too much investor enthusiasm. However, of late, it has fallen from grace and largely been forgotten by investors. Right now, we are left with a largely forgotten SaaS stock, which appears to be hitting its stride once again and gaining traction.

Meanwhile, I assume that if PagerDuty grows by 22% in fiscal 2022, this implies the stock right now is priced at just 12x forward sales. This makes the stock well worth considering.

Revenue Growth Rates Came Out Strong

Source: Author's calculations; **midpoint company guidance

As you can see above, PagerDuty is no longer hitting those high 30s y/y growth rates. However, I believe that aspect is already amply priced into the stock.

Source: SA Premium Tools

Indeed, as we look ahead, analysts following the stock have become totally disenchanted with PagerDuty's near-term prospects.

Consider this, analysts had its consensus at 21% y/y growth rates for fiscal Q4 2021 (quarter ending Jan. 2021), while PagerDuty actually came out with guidance pointing towards 25% y/y at the midpoint - more than 400 basis improvement.

I suspect that given the strong traction we are now seeing that analysts may have to upwards revise their model for fiscal Q1 2022, where analysts were expecting just 19% y/y growth.

Arguably, The Most Attractive Feature of PagerDuty: Profit Margins

What most attracts me to PagerDuty has to be its very high gross profit margins.

In this most recent quarter, PagerDuty's non-GAAP gross profit margins hit 86.8%. While this is higher than the same period a year ago, where PagerDuty reported 85.2%, PagerDuty frequently has around 86% to 87% non-GAAP gross profit margins.

We can see these strong profit margins continuing to percolate through the company, with free cash flow margins reaching 8.4% compared with 5.3% in the same period a year ago.

Shorts Are Likely to Lose Their Shirts

Realistically, even if one wanted to argue that PagerDuty is likely to struggle to gain sufficient market share as it competes with the likes of Atlassian's (TEAM) Opsgenie or Splunk's (SPLK) VictorOps, I still would struggle to build any sort of short thesis here, which would validate anyone taking a short position here at this valuation.

Nevertheless, for now, the stock is still 16% shorted. Thus, the combination of reasonable results, together with a lowly valued stock, implies that there's going to be substantial short covering.

Valuation - Still Now, Reasonable Upside Potential

Let's make a few assumptions together.

We know that PagerDuty is likely to finish fiscal 2021 (next quarter) at approximately $211 million. Thus, if we were to estimate that fiscal 2022 would grow its revenues by 22%, that would imply $257 million in revenues.

Obviously, the big unknown here is PagerDuty's growth rates into fiscal 2022, but if it builds some margin of safety, and point towards a slightly decelerating growth rate, that could translate into 22% y/y growth rates for fiscal 2022.

With that in mind, if we take the guided 82 million shares outstanding, that would imply that right now its market cap is roughly $3.1 billion.

Consequently, investors are paying 12x forward sales, which is not unreasonable at all. In actuality, I can safely make the argument that there are not too many SaaS stocks out there being valued at just 12x forward sales.

Let's compare PagerDuty with Splunk. Splunk's growth rates into next year are largely expected to be roughly the same as PagerDuty. Yet, Splunk's gross profit margins were 80% as of its results earlier this week, which are lower than PagerDuty. Meanwhile, Splunk is being priced at 9x forward sales, but that includes the aggressive sell-off we just witnessed yesterday.

Otherwise, we can compare with Atlassian. Atlassian is expected to grow its revenues at closer to 25%, but that is already being priced at 18x forward sales.

The Bottom Line

However we compare and contrast PagerDuty, we can see a stock that has practically not gone anywhere in 2020.

The only difference is that right now, its shareholder base has largely become despondent and uninterested. And anyone that wanted to throw in the towel or even build a short thesis has already done so now.

In other words, I do believe that all the pessimism has already been priced in here. What we are left with is a very high gross profit margin company, that's very reasonably priced.

