At a little more than one times earnings, this stock is still very cheap even after the transaction.

This cash will allow for some debt reduction and the extension of the second lien loan by two years.

Sometimes, Mr. Market goes overboard when it comes to reactions to the news. Penn Virginia's (PVAC) share price was already below the per share earnings posted for the last fiscal year when the company announced a deal. Mr. Market panned the deal the minute it was announced. But acquiring acreage and cash in the current environment is nothing to be ashamed of. At some point, Mr. Market will realize the flexibility gained by this company.

Second, the transaction would add production and cash flow, and lower our cost structure through the inclusion of Juniper's approximate 4,100 acres, with no expected increase to G&A."

Source: Penn Virginia Third Quarter 2020, Earnings Conference Call Transcript.

Source: Penn Virginia Third Quarter 2020, Earnings Conference Call Slides

The 4,100 acres mentioned in the conference call could be "pure gold" to this company. The company basically paid less than $9,400 per acre using the $38.4 million price shown in the presentation. That probably is a decent price in today's very depressed market. Besides, 4,100 acres is probably too small to market effectively. Hence the bargain price.

But it was not too long ago that companies were paying $50,000 an acre for decent acreage with some managements rumored to be willing to pay as much as $3 million per drilling location in the Permian.

This acreage fits very well with the Penn Virginia acreage. In fact, this acreage is far more valuable to Penn Virginia as part of a larger acreage position than it is for the seller. The reason is that when that acreage is combined with the company acreage, oftentimes more profitable longer wells can be drilled. No longer do small acreage positions have to be accommodated. Combining smaller partials or adding a small acreage position often opens up more drilling possibilities on the combined acreage than when the two parcels were separate. In more normal times, once the coronavirus challenges fade, this acreage will likely be worth a minimum of $25,000 an acre and could be worth double that amount because it is now part of a larger acreage position.

Source: Penn Virginia Third Quarter 2020, Earnings Conference Call Slides

The location here is very much in the "oil window". Penn Virginia produces mostly oil as a result. That is the most valuable Eagle Ford acreage available in the basin. This company generally produces about 70% oil and roughly 90% liquids. That mix is fairly valuable and implies an above-average profitability.

Not only that but Eagle Ford production has always had adequate midstream capacity so the company often received a premium for its production while Permian producers scrambled for any transportation capacity available. The result of that transportation shortage was that Permian production was often sold at a discount to posted prices.

Despite the supposed cost advantages of the Permian. The rapid growth meant there was insufficient infrastructure support. The Eagle Ford premium pricing often meant that the Eagle Ford basin could easily compete with the Permian for profitability during the boom times because Permian producers were dealing with discounts and expensive transportation to get product to market.

Penn Virginia has long had a cost advantage due to the high oil content of the production. The acreage has been extremely profitable. In fact, the only reason the company reported a loss in the second quarter resulted from a non-cash impairment charge and a mark-to-market derivative loss. Otherwise, this company would have been profitable.

Source: Penn Virginia Third Quarter 2020, Earnings Press Release

Cash flow for the debt is clearly adequate. However, management is concerned about a "lower for longer" atmosphere. Therefore, the cash infusion allowed the second lien maturity to be pushed out two more years along with a significant debt repayment. That is definitely a conservative choice.

But this company has a bankruptcy in its history. Therefore, management is highly unlikely to do anything that approaches "living on the edge". That bankruptcy provided more than enough excitement for both management and the creditors. Clearly, the cash infusion sets a new tone for the market about management's attitude towards a strong balance sheet.

Mr. Market may worry about financial problems as the recent stock price dip could be demonstrating. But the time to worry was before the current cash infusion. The numbers above demonstrate an annual cash flow for the current fiscal year of around $240 million. Long-term debt is less than $600 million on the balance sheet. Therefore, the cash flow was adequate to handle the debt load.

The injection of about $150 million from Juniper should reduce debt to a little more than $400 million. That allows for weak pricing even after the hedging position expires.

Investors need to remember that the cash production costs are in the $10 BOE area. Therefore, this company does cash flow rather well during times of weak industry pricing.

Source: Penn Virginia Third Quarter 2020, Earnings Conference Call Slides

Interestingly, finding and development costs are not much more than the direct operating expenses. That implies an extremely low breakeven point for these Eagle Ford wells. In fact, this acreage may be the lowest breakeven point for all the United States oil companies I follow in unconventional areas.

Clearly, the hedging program improved the third quarter results. But those low costs also made this quarter a decent one when compared to many results reported.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website December 4, 2020.

Clearly, the market reaction borders on irrational. The stock was already at less than 2 times the trailing 12-month earnings per share as shown on the chart above. The sale of stock for both the acreage and the cash infusion did dilute shareholders. But the stock still remains a bargain for the future earnings potential.

Conclusion

But the sale of stock also strengthened the company finances in case oil prices remain low for longer than anticipated. The real deal here was the acreage acquired. That acreage will be worth many times the price paid in stock once this industry recovers to more normal times. The reason is that acreage becomes far more valuable as part of a larger holding. The larger acreage position allows for more efficient drilling of wells rather than the accommodation of having to drill on a small acreage position. The new acreage combined with the company acreage will be more profitable.

Therefore, the current stock price still represents quite a value. The company will be financially stronger. The acreage comes with some production to aid company cash flow going forward. Penn Virginia did appear to be strong enough to "make it" without this kind of stock dilution. But the management and common shareholders lowered risk in exchange for some stock dilution.

However, the dilution may not be what it appears to be. That 4,100 acres could be worth as much as $200 million during the boom times near the top of an industry recovery. That alone makes the entire deal worth doing for the shareholders. What is certain is that the acreage is worth more than the company paid for it.

The lower debt and more production mean this company will have an easier time participating in the coming recovery. The cash infusion also means that the company can now shop for bargains in this distressed market.

So many investors concentrate on dilution and cost. But this management can do quite a bit with the money to enhance company profitability. The acquired acreage is a good first step. Now, hopefully, management can find more of those deals with some production. The cash infusion lowered the company leverage enough to enable management to "go shopping" in a buyer's market. So, let us see what management does with that cash infusion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PVAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.