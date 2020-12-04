I believe the market is pricing in a big stimulus plan from Congress, which means more gains will be difficult, even once it does get passed. Worse, we may not see stimulus until next year.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Schwab U.S. Broad Market (SCHB) fund as an investment option at its current market price. SCHB is an ETF I cover for broad market exposure, as it sports a low expense ratio and holds over 2,400 stocks. As a result, I am maintaining a neutral rating on this fund, as I becoming increasingly concerned about the market's rising valuation. We are seeing COVID-19 cases spike again, in the U.S. and in Europe, yet stocks continue to push higher. Some of this is due to an expectation of stimulus from Congress, but it is still up in the air whether that will happen by year-end. Further, investor sentiment, among U.S. and foreign investors, is at historically high levels. This makes me think a correction may be forthcoming. Finally, while employment, economic growth, and trade numbers have all improved, they are all well below pre-crisis levels. This suggests the euphoric outlook for stocks is partly unjustified.

Background

First, a little background on SCHB. It is managed by Charles Schwab, and its stated objective is "to track as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Broad Stock Market Index". Currently, SCHB is trading at $88.65/share and yields 2.20% annually. I got cautious on the broader market, and SCHB by extension, over the summer. While my personal stance was to take some profits, I noted in my review of SCHB that there were signs the market could head higher still, and indeed, it has. In fact, the last five months have greatly exceeded my expectations, with SCHB rising over 18%, as shown below:

Given all that has happened so far in 2020, I wanted to do an updated review on SCHB to see if I should change my outlook. After review, I am reluctant to increase my rating, despite a "fear of missing out" mentality. While stocks could keep moving higher, I believe we are overdue for a pullback, and I will explain why in detail below.

Calling A Top Is Almost Impossible, But There Are Signs

To begin, I want to take a look at the state of the broader equity market. As a broad market fund, SCHB holds a plethora of stocks and is a great ETF for diversifying a portfolio. However, it is also quite top-heavy and trades very similarly with the S&P 500 due to being overweight the "big 5", which are Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Microsoft (MSFT). Therefore, investors should recognize that, if they are already long the S&P 500, they won't be diversifying much by moving into SCHB. This is not to say that SCHB is a bad fund, quite the contrary, I feel it is a great option for retail investors. But my point is, investors need to recognize that "broad market", in today's climate, does not differ much from other large-cap passive options.

To illustrate what I mean, let us look at the price movement of SCHB this year, compared against the S&P 500, shown below:

As you can see, the price action and total return is almost identical between the two. This means, if one has a particular outlook on either SCHB or the S&P 500, the outlook should be similar for the other.

With this in mind, how attractive do investors feel large-cap options are right now? Gauging by recent returns, investors find them quite attractive. While this has been very rewarding up through today, the recent bullishness may be a contrarian indicator on what is to come. What I mean is, investors are piling into large-cap U.S. equities at a fast rate, and that could set us up for a sharp drop if conditions deteriorate. Importantly, a lot of the money pouring into U.S. stocks is coming from overseas right now. To be fair, this signals confidence in the U.S. economy. But the unfortunate part is that foreign investors often pile in at the wrong time. For support, consider that the last three times foreign stock buying was this high, we saw sharp corrections:

Source: Charles Schwab

My takeaway here is investors need to be careful. With such aggressive buying over the last few months, the market could very easily be running out of steam. In fairness, we have had positive news regarding a COVID-19 vaccine, and global economic growth has come back. But we are still far from "normal", yet investors have been rushing into "risk on" mode. With history showing us such behavior often ends with sharp corrections, now seems like a time to start hedging against this possibility.

Retail Investor Sentiment Is Also Concerning

Expanding on the above point, there are other contrarian signs out there, besides just foreign equity buying, that make me cautious on stocks right now. For more support, let us consider the weekly investment sentiment survey, compiled by the American Association of Individual Investors. Over this past week, investment sentiment has remained strongly bullish, and well above historical norms, as illustrated in the graphic below:

Source: American Association of Individual Investors

My point here is this is another metric that shows a mostly one-direction trade. A very low percentage of investors are "bearish", and almost half of investors are "bullish". While this sentiment could sustain the rally for a while, I view this as a time to take a reverse position. My contrarian instinct kicks in when sentiment gets too uneven, and that appears to be the case at the moment.

Economy Can't Stand On Its Own, Yet Stimulus Remains Elusive

My next point takes a look at the macro-environment related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resiliency of the U.S. consumer. As readers are probably aware, COVID-19 cases are spiking again across the country. While there had been a slowdown in the summer and early fall, recent holiday travel has contributed to a rapid rise in new cases, as illustrated in the graph below:

Source: NPR

This is especially concerning since the December holiday season is on its way, so travel is likely to remain elevated, and infections are unlikely to go down.

From a humanitarian and a health perspective, this is bad news. From an investment perspective, this is also not a positive development, but the one silver lining is it might prompt Congress to act, sooner and move aggressively. The market has been quite resilient over the past few weeks, despite the rise in cases, and I feel a primary reason behind that is the expectation of more stimulus out of Washington. While I do find it likely that we are going to see another spending bill, I am not as optimistic on the timing. The market has been expecting it for a while and has so far been disappointed. While there are signs that Republicans and Democrats in Congress are getting closer to a deal, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rejected a $900 billion proposal from House Democrats earlier this week, as reported by CNBC.

In that statement, Mr. McConnell did stress the need for a bill this year. But that means it could still take weeks to hash out, could be much lower than $900 billion, and could take even longer to reach the bank accounts of businesses and households.

I emphasize this point because I feel it is very important. Economic activity has fallen in 2020, but one of the bright spots since the pandemic hit has been consumer spending. Even with heavy job losses, the American consumer continued to spend aggressively on physical goods. While spending on services has not recovered, spending on goods has eclipsed prior highs. Further, the personal savings rate initially moved higher, as stimulus checks went to many households that had not lost any employment income, and consumers likely underestimated the length of time we would be impacted by this pandemic.

Fortunately, spending has remained quite high going into the holiday shopping season, but the savings rate has begun to noticeably drop, as illustrated in the graph below:

Source: JPMorgan Asset Management

This is probably due to the exhaustion of stimulus, with unemployment and stimulus checks drying up. The takeaway here should be, without more help from Congress, consumer spending is set to come down. Personal savings can dip a little bit lower before that happens, but eventually, households are going to be forced to tighten the purse strings. If that happens, it will dent one of the biggest tailwinds in the market today, which is robust consumer spending.

SCHB Very Dependent On Largest Tech Firms

My final point goes back to SCHB specifically, with a look at the underlying holdings. As I noted, SCHB may be considered a "broad" fund, but it is still top-heavy. With some of the largest tech names dominating large-cap indexes, it should not be surprising that the Information Technology sector represents over 27% of total fund assets for SCHB, as shown below:

Source: Charles Schwab

Now, this is not inherently "good" or "bad", but it is an attribute investors need to appreciate when evaluating whether to own this fund. Clearly, this has been a winning play for years, but that comes with trade-offs. One trade-off, in particular, is the valuation of the fund. As many tech stocks have high P/E ratios, so too does SCHB, with a current P/E above 26:

Source: Charles Schwab

Clearly, this sector has been a long-term winner, but, again, investors may want to get more cautious going into 2021. Aside from the frothy valuation of many of the sector's stocks, there are important headwinds to be aware of.

One in particular is potential tax rate changes on the federal level. This is something President-elect Biden made a priority of on the campaign trail, offering up proposals to raise the corporate tax rate to 28% (the current rate is 21%). While we are a long way off from seeing this become a reality, if the Senate ends up in Democratic control, it may come about sooner than investors expect. While this is important for all U.S. corporations, it is especially relevant for Information Technology because this sector was one of the biggest beneficiaries of 2017 corporate tax reform. Since that reform, the effective tax rate for the sector has dropped significantly, as shown below:

Source: S&P Global

The takeaway here is that this sector would be a big loser if statutory rates rise back to pre-reform levels. With the effective rate dropping by 10-11% in the last two years, this has been a big windfall for Tech companies. If we see rates rise again, it will surely impact profits and stock valuations. Given the sector's heavy weighting in SCHB, this is something to keep a close eye on.

Bottom Line

SCHB continues to be a good option for broad market exposure. The fund sports a very cheap expense ratio, holds thousands of stocks, and will benefit from a COVID-19 vaccine and/or more stimulus spending from Washington. Despite this, there are too many headwinds for me to give it a "bullish" rating. The market's run seems overbought, in my view, based on historical averages tied to foreign stock buying and investor sentiment. Further, the Tech sector is very critical to SCHB, and this is an area that could be targeted by tax reform from a new administration. As a result, I am keeping a neutral outlook on SCHB and recommend investors approach positions selectively at this time.

