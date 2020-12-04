The company's business model proved once again resilient and well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunities that arose due to the pandemic, delivering massive growth, once again.

If you have been reading articles here on Seeking Alpha for some time, you may have stumbled upon investing ideas titled as "The more it falls, the more I buy," or something of a similar nature. Stocks can decline for various reasons, not always related to bad news or weak performance. Hence, investors may double down on such discounts, adding to their positions as their favorite equities gradually become cheaper.

However, there is another scenario. That is, one keeps on buying a stock despite shares rallying higher by the day. This is the case with StoneCo (STNE), which I have been bullish on for quite some time now.

I initially published an article in April urging investors to consider the stock's massive return potential. Since then, shares have hugely outperformed the overall market, returning more than 230%.

Despite the rally and valuation expansion, I shared a follow-up article two months ago, encouraging investors who stayed on the sidelines to not think as if they had missed the rally, as there were more gains to be made ahead. Indeed, shares have rallied by more than 27% over this short period, fueled by StoneCo's spectacular earnings earlier in October.

If you took action post-reading any of these two articles, you are probably already happy with your returns. The question that arises now, however, is whether there is more fuel to push shares higher and whether investors who already hold StoneCo or not should double down or initiate a position, respectively, at the stock's new all-time high levels.

Short answer: Yes, StoneCo remains highly investable. But first, let's dig deeper into the most recent results.

Q3- Another spectacular quarter

StoneCo's business model proved once again resilient and well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunities that arose due to the pandemic, benefiting from the increase in electronic payments, digital commerce, and the overall restoration of retail sales. Total Payment Volume (TPV) growth has been snowballing, even accelerating at a month-over-month rate. During the pandemic's initial panic reaction back in April, which has been the company's worst month year-to-date, StoneCo still managed to grow payment volumes, which is a testament to its unstoppable growth trajectory.

In the meantime, its relatively new banking segment is firing on all cylinders, unlocking further revenue streams for the company. The company grew its number of accounts by 40% compared to its previous quarter, to reach 357K accounts. Additionally, the number of transactions in StoneCo's Fintech-as-a-Service platform, including the banking services, recorded an 820% increase in the number of transactions. Therefore, we can conclude that StoneCo is not reporting great numbers that are only temporary due to the platform's early popularity, but that indeed clients are familiarising and adopting to its services tangibly, as the transactions' traction indicates. Source: Q3 Presentation

That segment alone grew revenues by 470% as a result. Again, this massive increase reflects growth compared to the previous quarter, which is just staggering.

Overall, StoneCo's growth during Q3 was spectacular, with total revenues growing by 39.2%. Financial income growth is particularly interesting since it's the company's highest-margin segment. We had discussed that this segment could be severely impacted if Brazil's CDI Interbank Rate were to increase. Thankfully, CDI has dropped from 5.5% around last year to about 2.33% as of now, reducing StoneCo's credit risks. Hence, we believe that financial income growth will continue to be resilient in the long term. StoneCo's banking is expanding rapidly, which means that the underbanked small & medium businesses will continue to find StoneCo's credit services the most frictionless way to raise funds. With StoneCo's own credit risk reduced, the company should further promote its clients to take on credit, further increasing financial income. Source: Q3 Presentation

It's also worth noting that the company's net income jumped by an even higher rate, as the company has been leveraging its ecosystem's synergies to continue expanding its net income margins. As a reminder, StoneCo's net income margins can be higher than its gross margins (which are also quite high) since financial income is added after gross profit in the income statement.

Valuation and investor returns

Looking at StoneCo's massive rally and triple-digit P/E ratio, one may reasonably think that shares are massively overvalued. However, StoneCo is one of those cases whose income growth can easily justify a hefty valuation multiple. Source: Seeking Alpha

Since the company is rapidly growing its ecosystem on a population that still has around $55 million underbanked citizens, it only makes sense that its growth has been unreal, and will likely continue to be so as StoneCo gradually penetrates this massive underbanked population. As you can see, within only 2.5 years, StoneCo's net income has expanded ten-fold. Hence valuing StoneCo based on this year's or even next year's (forward) EPS is mostly not meaningful.

Additionally, we need to take into account the fact that BRL has been depreciating against the USD. Therefore, while StoneCo's earnings may be skyrocketing, US investors may be subject to lower returns due to FX fluctuations. To be prudent, we are going to estimate StoneCo's EPS growth from its Q3 run rate, despite it suffering greatly from the FX movement. This amounts to an annual EPS of around $0.60 based on Q3's EPS of $0.15. Again, this figure would be much higher, excluding the FX's effect. Hence our estimates should be quite reserved. Additionally, we are setting our EPS growth expectations to 30% in the medium term. Not only are we assuming a deceleration in StoneCo's profitability growth while it is in fact currently accelerating, but we are also accounting for a slightly negative FX impact. Hence, in our view, our estimates are quite humble.

Plugging in our expected EPS growth rate, STNE's current stock price of $73.31, and a reasonable range of future P/E ratios, we can see shares delivering double-digit returns in the medium term, despite the prolonged rally. We also believe that the valuation multiples are likely to be much more expanded than in the 50-70s range, as shown below. PayPal (PYPL), for example, which is a mature behemoth in the sector and enjoys lesser growth, is currently trading at a P/E of 80+ since the fintech companies are set to greatly benefit over the next decade.

Source: Author

Of course, StoneCo is not a risk-free investment. The company faces competition (e.g., PagSeguro (PAGS)), while unfavorable FX movements could damage its total return potential. Additionally, while the CDI has dropped massively and is expected to remain very low during the current low-rate environment, nothing guarantees that this is going to be the case in the long term.

However, the numbers speak for themselves, and StoneCo's growth story remains resilient. Few companies have grown consistently at such rates, and with attractive expected returns ahead, I will continue to gradually add to my position. While a large chunk of the previous return surplus is likely gone, today StoneCo is still investable. To avoid trying to time the market, new investors may want to start a position and average down should shares correct, to increase their margins of safety.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STNE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.