Despite markedly lower inventory levels among CAT dealers, the company's inventories are still high.

There is much about Caterpillar (CAT) to attract investors. Caterpillar is a Dividend Aristocrat with 27 consecutive years of dividend increases to its credit.

The company is the largest construction and mining equipment manufacturer in the world. Now that more than half of the sales originate outside of North America, the firm can boast of a global footprint. With over 2 million pieces of equipment in operation and over a million of those operating with telematics, the firm has a client base that provides considerable recurring revenue.

Nonetheless, the company is a cyclical stock, and the pandemic creates headwinds that buffet the shares. Demand in mining and construction is depressed due to COVID, and related industries cut capex accordingly. The third-party dealers selling and servicing CAT's wares responded by slashing inventories. That trend is likely to continue, at least over the short term.

Meanwhile, CAT's revenues and profits have plummeted while the company's own inventory levels remain high.

Recent Results

There isn't much in last quarter's results that bode well for investors. Revenue dropped 23% YoY, while EPS fell 54%. If there was "good" news, it was that those stats were an improvement over the previous quarter's 31% revenue decline and 70% plummet in profits.

The order backlog decreased by $1.2 billion YoY, mirroring a similar decline in Q2. Operating profit margin declined by 5.8%. The chart below offers a snippet to compare Q319 to Q320.

Some Telling Metrics

During the Q3 Earnings Call, CEO Jim Umpleby stated CAT's dealers decreased inventory by $600 million in the quarter. This followed a $400 million drop in dealer inventories in Q2, and a total reduction in inventories of $1.8 billion year to date. Umpleby went on to forecast that dealer inventories will plummet to the tune of $2.5 billion throughout 2020.

While those numbers are of concern, the company's CFO added that Caterpillar's total inventories are greater than the norm.

As we said, we are holding more inventory than we would normally hold at CAT end for a couple of reasons… Andrew Bonfield, CFO

Bonfield went on to claim the company has high inventories in anticipation of increased demand in 2021.

Call me sceptical, at least in terms of the need for inventories at the current levels. The chart below provides data for the company's inventory levels over the last half decade.

Sources: SA and Stock Analysis on Net/Chart by Author

I must question why, in the current environment, it is desirable to maintain an inventory level equal to those of 2018 and 2019 when CAT's revenues were more than a third higher than today's levels.

Demand Forecasts

While I agree demand for Caterpillar's products will grow in 2021, I think it is unlikely we will see a robust increase, at least relative to the previously healthy markets of 2018 and 2019.

Forecasts for the mining industry are for a modest recovery in 2021 with a CAGR of 1% to 3% through 2025.

Source: Lucintel

The global construction industry is forecast to grow by 4.1% in 2021.

Increase in oil-related projects is anticipated to continue at a relatively anemic pace.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) slashed capex in 2020 from $33 billion to $23 billion.

Chevron (CVX) lowered anticipated spending from $20 billion in Q1 to $14 billion in Q2.

ConocoPhillips (COP) dropped its anticipated capex more than a third, EOG Resources (EOG) nearly in half, and the list goes on.

On the brighter side, my recent article on D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) provides stats indicating there is a dearth of housing in the US to the tune of as many as 3.3 million units. Furthermore, a variety of macrotrends and historically low interest rates are aligning to drive demand for related construction in the United States.

There is also a somewhat quiescent but looming demand for minerals and metals required for a low carbon environment.

I should add there is a potentially enormous need for CAT's products to target America's crumbling infrastructure; however, that need has been evident for years and has not been addressed. If the government acted on a scale that would restore the US infrastructure system, that would provide robust demand.

Where The Rubber Meets The Road

While I am concerned about current inventory levels and demand for CAT's products in 2021 and beyond, the primary negative I see regarding an investment in the company boils down to valuation.

There are differing metrics used to value stocks, and the following three charts provide a variety of perspectives to evaluate CAT.

Source: Macrotrends/Chart by Author

Source: Macrotrends/Chart by Author

Source: Macrotrends/Chart by Author

As you can see, CAT is overpriced according to each measurement, and in some cases, the shares are valued at more than twice the levels of the past.

Now, peruse the following two charts. These provide metrics regarding the company's historic revenues and profits.

Source: Macrotrends/Chart by Author

(Revenues in $billions. Figures are based on a Calendar quarters rather than Fiscal Year.)

Source: Macrotrends/ Chart by Author

In a community that supposedly lives by the mantra, "buy low and sell high," I am taken aback by the fact that a cyclical stock is trading near a five-year high. At the same time, revenues, net profits, and net income are declining and projected demand for its products is dwindling.

Valuation and Dividend

As I type these words, Caterpillar trades for $173.26 a share. The average 12-month price target of the 23 analysts covering the stock is $151.06. The average price target of the 5 analysts rating the stock after Q3 earnings is $164.60.

CAT has a current yield of 2.38%. The payout ratio is 75.81% and the five-year growth rate is 7.77%.

My Perspective

Caterpillar is an iconic company. Morningstar estimates $20 billion would be required to replicate Caterpillar's dealership network. Last year, the company ranked among the top 100 firms in terms of the number of patents awarded. CAT embraces innovation and emphasizes providing clients with the lowest cost of ownership.

However, my concern is not with the company's competitive position versus peers, the firm's financial position (which is reasonably strong) or the safety of the dividend.

The weak link when considering an investment in CAT is the company's current share price combined with prospects for growth in demand for its products.

Throughout this article, I've provided evidence the shares are overpriced in relation to both historical measures and when considering current revenues and metrics corresponding to profitability.

While it is reasonable to believe that the need for the company's products will improve in 2021, there is little evidence that demand will be robust.

Consequently, I rate CAT stock as a HOLD.

I believe CAT deserves a position on every investor's watch list; however, I must posit that patient investors can find a better entry point than that offered at the current valuation.

One Last Word

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no formal training in investing. All articles are my personal perspective on a given prospective investment and should not be considered as investment advice. Due diligence should be exercised and readers should engage in additional research and analysis before making their own investment decision. All relevant risks are not covered in this article. Readers should consider their own unique investment profile and consider seeking advice from an investment professional before making an investment decision.