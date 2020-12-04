Loan growth will likely remain low because the demand for credit in the commercial segment will remain muted and Paycheck Protection Program loans will get forgiven.

The margin will likely continue to face pressure from the replacement and refinancing of fixed-rate loans.

Earnings of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE: CBU) will likely be unable to return to pre-pandemic levels in this year or 2021. The margin will likely decline further in the coming quarters due to pressure on yields. Additionally, normalization of mortgage banking revenues will pressurize earnings. Meanwhile, loan growth will likely be lower than usual because of lackluster commercial credit demand, forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loans, and little chance of merger and acquisition activity.

CBU has historically relied on acquisitions for growth. Overall, I’m expecting CBU to report earnings of $3.03 per share in 2020, down 6% year-over-year. Further, I’m expecting the company to report earnings of $3.01 per share in 2021. The June 2021 target price suggests a limited upside from the current market price, and the dividend yield is low; therefore, I’m adopting a neutral rating on CBU.

Maturity and Refinancing of Fixed-Rate Loans to Squeeze the Margin

CBU’s net interest margin (“NIM”) will likely continue to decline in the coming quarters as maturing fixed-rate loans will get replaced by lower-yielding loans. Further, the refinancing of fixed-rate residential mortgage loans will pressurize the average yield of the portfolio. As mentioned in the third quarter’s 10-Q filing, consumer mortgages, which consist primarily of fixed-rate residential instruments with 10-30 years in contractual term, made up 32% of total loans at the end of the last quarter.

Moreover, the management mentioned in the third quarter’s conference call that the flat yield curve is a challenge to maintaining the NIM. However, the situation has recently somewhat improved as data from the Treasury Department shows that the yield curve (green line in the chart below) has steepened.

Further, the management is targeting to deploy around $500 million to $600 million of cash into securities by the end of the fourth quarter, as mentioned in the conference call. CBU’s excess liquidity had surged in the last few quarters due to limited lending opportunities. The company’s cash balance increased to $1,836.5 million by the end of September 2020 from $205 million at the end of December 2019. The successful deployment of the excess cash into securities will increase net interest income and NIM.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I’m expecting NIM to decline by 3 basis points in the fourth quarter, from 3.12% in the third quarter of 2020. For 2021, I’m expecting the average NIM to be 12 basis points below the average NIM for 2020.

Lackluster Commercial Credit Demand, Unfeasible Environment for M&A Activity to Hurt Loan Growth

CBU’s loans will likely decline in the fourth quarter of 2020 because the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and the uncertainty related to the speed of immunization of the public will keep the demand for commercial loans lackluster. Moreover, the upcoming forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loans (“PPP”) will reduce the loan balance. As mentioned in the third quarter’s investor presentation, CBU initiated the loan forgiveness process in late September. The company had $507 million PPP loans outstanding at the end of the last quarter, representing 7% of total loans.

For 2021, I’m expecting some loan growth because the residential mortgage demand will likely remain healthy amid low mortgage rates. The management mentioned in the conference call that the pipeline for residential mortgages is currently satisfactory at $265 million.

However, the loan growth next year will likely remain below the historical average because of lackluster demand in the commercial loan segment amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The management mentioned in the conference call that the commercial loan pipeline is currently between $250 million to $300 million, which is much below the historical pipeline of close to $455 million.

Additionally, the environment currently appears unfeasible for merger and acquisitions activity with the iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA: IAT) down 14% from the start of this year. The management voiced concerns in the conference call that shareholders will be unwilling to sell their banks at market lows. CBU has depended on M&A activity for balance sheet growth in the past; therefore, a lack of M&A activity in 2021 will keep loan growth below the historical average. The following table gives a list of CBU’s acquisitions in the past five years.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I’m expecting CBU’s loans to grow by just 1.0% year-over-year in 2021, as shown in the table below.

Expecting Earnings to Decline to $3.03 per Share in 2020

The expected NIM compression will likely pressurize earnings, while a low loan growth will likely support the bottom line. Additionally, I’m expecting mortgage banking revenue to remain above normal in the coming quarters. The management mentioned in the conference call that mortgage banking premiums are currently generous in the secondary market. Therefore, I’m expecting the non-interest income to remain elevated in the coming quarters. However, mortgage banking revenue will likely decline in the second half of 2021 as refinance activity will taper off in a stable interest rate environment.

Overall, I’m expecting CBU to report earnings of around $0.84 per share in the fourth quarter, which will take full-year 2020 earnings to $3.03 per share. For 2021, I’m expecting the company to report earnings of $3.01 per share. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Due to the pandemic-related uncertainties, there is a chance that actual earnings will differ materially from estimates. However, CBU’s riskiness level currently appears satisfactory as only 2.6% of total loans were under active COVID-related forbearance at the end of the last quarter, as mentioned in the presentation.

Low Dividend Yield and Limited Price Upside Call for a Neutral Rating

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book multiple (“P/TB”) to value CBU. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 2.74 from 2014 to September 2020. The following chart shows the historical P/TB multiple.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $25.3 gives a target price of $69.1 for the mid of next year. This price target implies a 9% upside from the December 3 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

Apart from the upside, CBU is offering a low dividend yield of 2.7%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.42 per share. There is little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 55.7% for 2021, which is sustainable.

Based on the low dividend yield and limited price upside, I’m adopting a neutral rating on CBU. The company’s earnings are unlikely to return to the pre-pandemic level next year due to the expected pressure on NIM.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.