Natural Gas: No, There Is No Oversupply In The Market Right Now

Actual TDDs are currently projected to trend lower until December 10 but are then projected to trend higher.

Indeed, if the latest extended-range weather forecast remains unchanged, annual storage surplus will disappear by mid-January.

In fact, there is no oversupply in the market right now and storage surpluses are actually projected to shrink.

The market is spooked by warm weather and seems to believe that there is a dangerous oversupply, which needs to be eliminated.

Price and Trading Strategy

Technically, the bears are in control. As long as the natural gas price (Jan. contract) remains below 2.553, the short-term (technical) trading bias will remain bearish. A break below 2.463, could cause a fall into the 2.450-2.405 range. A confident break above 2.553 could lead to a gain into the 2.586-2.689 range.

Fundamentally, natural gas is very cheap (vs. projected supply-demand balance and also relative to its close substitutes or alternatives – notably, coal and oil). The contrast with other markets is even more stark. U.S natural gas market seems to be the only natural gas market in the world where prices are just unable to rise (see the chart below).

Source: official sources, Bluegold Trader

Our End-of-withdrawal-Season (EOwS) storage index is now 97 bcf below market expectations and implied “expectations gap” for the next two reports is now bullish – for the first time since November 16.

Strategically, we prefer to remain on the long side of the trade because:

• “weather-neutral” SD balance is very tight vs. 2019 (around -8.6 bcf/d)

• storage “surpluses” are projected to shrink

• if the upcoming winter is cold, the prompt month futures contract has the potential to rally above $3.500 per MMBtu

• U.S. LNG is competitive (the spread between EU and US natgas prices is more than $3.00 per MMBtu)

Weather

Consumption-wise, ECMWF 00z Ensemble is neutral (vs. yesterday’s 12z results). The model has removed around 1 bcf of potential natural gas consumption over the next 15 days. Yesterday's 12z model removed some 7 bcf of potential consumption. The scale is not catastrophic and therefore it is somewhat surprising (if not downright shocking) that the market’s reaction has been so violent.

In absolute terms, projected short-range TDDs are below last year’s level (-5.9%) as well as below the norm (-10.3%). Actual total degree-days (TDDs) are currently projected to trend lower until December 10 but are then projected to trend higher.

Demand

Natural gas consumption (7-day average) is projected to increase by +6.0% over the next 7 days (from 96.2 bcf/d today to 102.0 bcf/d on December 11).

LNG feedgas flows are at 10.4 bcf/d (+0.2 bcf/d from yesterday). Yesterday’s flows were revised lower. We currently expect LNG feedgas demand to average 10.0 bcf/d in January and 10.1 bcf/d in February.

We currently expect total demand (consumption + exports) in the contiguous United States to average 123.18 bcf/d over the next three months (December-January-February), +3.46 bcf/d y-o-y.

The monthly net impact of non-degree day factors on natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector is bearish (vs. a year ago) - currently estimated at -2.2 bcf/d (primarily due to stronger wind generation and lower coal-to-gas-switching).

Supply

Dry gas production is currently estimated at 91.4 bcf/d (-0.6 bcf/d from yesterday).

We currently expect total supply (production + imports) in the contiguous United States to average 98.92 bcf/d over the next three months (December-January-February), -4.05 bcf/d y-o-y.

Storage

Today, the net impact on our storage level outlook is slightly bearish. Therefore, our storage level outlook was revised higher. Annual storage "surplus" continues to shrink (overall). Our EOwS storage index is at 1,403 bcf (97 bcf below market expectations and 410 bcf below 5-year average). The implied “expectations gap” for the next two reports is slightly bullish – for the first time since Nov. 16.

January Contract >>

Market Data (Charts And Tables)

SD Balance

Latest Figures (daily)

Source: Bluegold Trader

Forecast (weekly)

Source: Bluegold Trader

Forecast Deviations (weekly)

Source: Bluegold Trader

Demand

GFS Model (raw TDDs)

Source: Bluegold Trader

ECMWF Model (raw TDDs)

Source: Bluegold Trader

Projected TDDs: GFS vs. ECMWF

Source: Bluegold Trader

ECMWF Model: long-range vs. short-range (raw TDDs)

Source: Bluegold Trader

Projected TDDs (hybrid)

The table shows the average number of degree-days (HDDs, CDDs and TDDs) projected over the next 15 days. Each day, the latest results from the numerical weather prediction models (GFS and ECMWF 00z Ensembles) are aggregated, adjusted, and displayed in the table above. The dates indicate when the forecast was made. Therefore, the very latest results are always displayed in the last column.

Consumption

Source: Bluegold Trader

Coal-to-gas switching: 6.3 bcf/d, -1.4 bcf/d vs. 2019. The net impact of four non-degree-day factors on natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector is +1.7 bcf/d (-2.2 bcf/d y-o-y).

Low natural gas prices (relative to coal) lead to higher levels of coal-to-gas switching (and vice versa);

The lower the NG/Coal spread is > the higher is the level of coal-to-gas-switching > the greater is total consumption (specifically in the Electric Power sector) > the greater is the total demand for natural gas > the stronger is the "bullish pressure" on the EOS storage indices;

The economics of fuel-switching is an important element in natural gas trading, but mostly during the injection season (roughly, April – September).

Source: Bluegold Trader

Exports

Net exports (calculated as exports minus imports) are currently estimated at 9.6 bcf/d (+2.8 bcf/d y-o-y).

Source: Bluegold Trader

Supply

Production

We currently expect dry gas production in contiguous United States to average 90.78 bcf/d over the next three months (December-January-February), -3.88 bcf/d y-o-y.

Source: Bluegold Trader

Source: Bluegold Trader

Storage

Today, the net impact on our storage level outlook is slightly bearish. Therefore, our storage level outlook was revised higher.

EOwS storage index is at 1,403 bcf (97 bcf below market expectations).

Annual storage surplus is projected to shrink by -283 bcf by January 8.

Storage surplus vs. 5-year average is projected to shrink by -190 bcf over the same period (from +261 bcf to +71 bcf).

Next Six Reports and EOS

Source: Bluegold Trader

Indices

Source: Bluegold Trader

Forecasts

Source: Bluegold Trader

Deviations

Source: Bluegold Trader

Prices

