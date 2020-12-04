However, the company is in the midst of a digital transformation that should improve its bottom line by as much as 1,200 basis points per truck.

Today, we take a look at a transportation and logistics concern that should benefit from the rebound in economic activity as the country continues to recover from the Covid-19 meltdown. It also has some recent insider buying. A full analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX) is the fifth-largest asset-backed truckload carrier in the U.S., boasting a fleet of ~6,500 tractors and ~13,500 trailers, including ~1,900 tractors provided by independent contractors. Its primary geographic focus is the Eastern U.S., and its company-owned tractors have an average age of 1.6 years. The company was formed in 1985, initially IPO'd in 1994, taken private by management in 2007, and subsequently re-IPO'd in 2018, raising net proceeds of $246.6 million at $16 per share. The stock trades just under $7.00 a share with a market cap slightly below $350 million.

U.S. Xpress has two classes of stock: ~33.9 million publicly-traded A shares, which confer one vote and ~15.6 million B shares, which confer five votes and are exchangeable into A shares. This arrangement provides the Fuller family, consisting of CEO Eric and Chairman of the Board Max (as well as relatives), with ~70% of the voting power in the company.

Reporting Segments:

The company disaggregates its revenue into two reporting segments: Truckload and Brokerage.

The largest contributor to Truckload in 2019 was over-the-road [OTR] trucking, consisting of short-term customer contracts without pricing or volume guarantees, direct origin-to-destination shipping, and a fuel surcharge as an offset in times of rising energy prices. It was responsible for 2019 revenue of ~$820 million, or 48% of U.S. Xpress' total. The other component of Truckload is Dedicated, which involves multi-year contracts with assigned equipment, drivers, and on-site personnel to address client needs. This sub-segment accounted for 2019 revenue of ~$630 million, or 37% of total. The balance of the contributions from Truckload consists of fuel surcharges.

The balance of the business is housed in its Brokerage segment, which allows the company to fulfill customers' freight needs when its OTR business is busy by outsourcing routes to third-party carriers and collecting remuneration for its service. Brokerage is the most volatile business, generating 2019 revenue of $185.9 million or 12% of total.

U.S. Xpress is leveraged to a few large customers, with its top ten accounting for 55.3% of its 2019 top line and its top 5 producing 40.4%. Walmart (WMT) is its largest account, responsible for 12.3% of the company's revenue in 2019.

2018 and 2019:

After spending most of its existence expanding its fleet to provide a scope of services requisite to attract major accounts (like Walmart), U.S. Xpress pivoted toward its OTR business, which tends to be more profitable. This move paid off in 2018 when OTR revenue per tractor week increased 12% from $3,500 to $3,917, propelling the company's top line to $1.86 billion - up 16% from the year prior - while income from operations swelled 176% to $78.9 million as robust demand for freight services raised 2018 Adj. EPS from a loss of $1.75 in 2017 to a gain of $1.59. With that said, its stock performed horribly, down 65% in the six plus months after its June 2018 IPO price as the industry was plagued with labor shortages, trade war complications, higher oil prices, and impending overcapacity - a function of more favorable market conditions - which was realized in 2019.

Spot pricing plunged in 2019, resulting in the U.S. Xpress' OTR revenue per tractor week falling 9.2% to $3,558, partially offset by its Dedicated subsegment, which saw a 7.8% increase in this metric to $4,007. Also impacted by the overcapacity issues was the Brokerage operation, which realized a 23.5% drop in revenue and a gross margin decline from 13.4% to 12.9%. As a result, Adj. EPS plunged 92% to $0.12 on a 5% decline in revenue to $1.71 billion. Shares of USX fell another 10%, closing the year at $5.03.

Variant:

Also, in 4Q19, the company launched a pilot program that was the initial step in transforming its fleet onto a digital platform (branded Variant), where trucks and drivers are recruited, booked, dispatched, and managed using AI. U.S. Xpress' initial focus is on the conversion of its OTR solo trucks, which experience lower utilization and higher turnover than the balance of the fleet. To date, the results have been encouraging, with newly converted digital trucks driving ~20% higher miles per week versus prior usage with a ~70% improvement in annualized driver turnover - significant in that hiring costs per driver can average up to $15,000 - and a 30% drop in preventable accidents - although that may also be a function of less traffic during the pandemic.

U.S. Xpress has converted 500 vehicles through 3Q20 and expects to add ~400 more vehicles to Variant by 1Q21. Phase 2 will follow, entailing an additional 1,200 vehicles completed by YE21. So far, about 450 net drivers of the ~500 converting to Variant were internal moves with 50 new recruits comprising the balance. Since the platform is digital, it is scalable and can support organic growth while improving the operating margin on each converted tractor by ~1,200 basis points.

2020:

After struggling through a tough environment in 2019, this year began with cautious optimism as the Celadon (OTCPK:CGIPQ) bankruptcy reduced capacity and put 3,200 drivers on the street, portending both to an inflection point in pricing later in the year and lower driver costs for the survivors. Then, Covid-19 arrived. U.S. Xpress was fortunate as its top Dedicated accounts are in the discount retail and grocery sectors (such as Walmart, Target (TGT), Amazon (AMZN), Kroger (KR), etc.) and did not shut down during the pandemic. As such, those volumes were not impacted. However, owing to significant capacity coming online from other dormant verticals, spot rates came under pressure again.

Despite these headwinds, the company's Truckload segment grew its top line by 3.7% for the first nine months of 2020 to $1.04 billion while its Brokerage division saw a 15.7% rise in revenue to $152.5 million. Brokerage was spurred by a 23% increase in load count but at the expense of gross margin, which fell from 15.2% for the first three quarters of 2019 to 6.1% in 2020. For this period, Adj. EPS grew 33% from $0.18 in the first nine months of 2019 to $0.24

3Q20 Results:

Before U.S. Xpress released its 3Q20 earnings on October 22, 2020, its stock had been on quite a ride, nadiring below $3 in March, only to surge above $11 as late as mid-October on the strength of a solid 2Q20 that featured a $0.33 earnings beat and a small revenue beat, highlighted by solid performance at OTR as its continuing transformation to digital manifested into significant operational improvements.

However, shares of USX were taken to the woodshed after the company reported $0.20 a share on revenue of $431.5 million, missing Street expectations by $0.02 and $13.9 million, respectively. With the rate environment improving, this report came as a surprise to investors, but with the vast majority of its business under contract, U.S. Xpress was not in a position to benefit. The suspension of its student program and fierce competition for drivers contributed to 6% fewer miles driven (sequentially) in the quarter, facilitating a 24% revaluation in the next trading session.

It does appear that the driver shortage issue is not going away anytime soon. A Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration mandate that forced carriers to vet drivers and applicants through the Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse, which went into effect in January 2020, removed ~30,000 drivers. The Covid-19 induced shutdown of most Commercial Driver License schools combined with the introduction of outsized unemployment benefits removed another ~100,000 drivers from the road. There was already a driver deficit entering 2020, meaning the total shortfall entering 2021 could be in the 150,000 to 200,000 range. CEO Eric Fuller suggested in a late September interview with Yahoo! Finance that driver pay is going to have to increase "a lot more than 20%" to get that market back into balance.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

U.S. Xpress exited 3Q20 with cash of $7.4 million and debt of $393.7 million and access to another $147.5 million of liquidity through a revolving credit facility. U.S. Xpress does not pay a dividend, nor buy back shares.

The analyst community is mixed on the outlook on U.S. Xpress, sporting two buy and two hold and sell ratings. Stifel Nicholas upgraded shares of USX in Mid-October from a hold to a buy, raising its price target from $11 to $14. Their consensus 2021 estimate calls for earnings of $1.07 on revenue of $1.9 billion. BAML did warn of short-term headwinds for those in the industry, including U.S. Xpress last week and downgraded the name to a Sell, but curiously has a $9 price target on USX, which is nicely above current trading levels. It should also be noted that a key freight indicator turned positive in October.

A board member and the CIO both used the recent weakness as a buying opportunity, collectively purchasing over 21,000 shares in the mid-6s on October 27th, 2020

Verdict:

It goes without saying that the trucking industry is highly cyclical and highly commoditized. However, it is less about overall economic activity - although that is still very important - and more about supply and demand pricing dynamics and cost inflation. With economic activity improving and tighter capacity driving spot market rates above contract rates for the first time in seven quarters, the inflection point in pricing seems to be in place. That will portend better contract negotiations for U.S. Xpress - where it expects 2021 contract rates to improve by 15-20% - and better performance at its OTR segment.

Also, the company is in the early stages of a digital transformation that should improve its operating margin by 1,200 basis points on 2,100 trucks by YE21, or 300 to 400 basis points overall. Trading at under seven times 2021 consensus earnings estimates, this looks like a cheap way to play a continued economic rebound. The stock has options against that have surprisingly good liquidity and solid premiums. Therefore, while I think this name is a nice Covid-19 recovery play as normalcy returns in 2021; I have mainly established a position in USX via covered call orders.

