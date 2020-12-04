However, its insiders (CEO and Chief Strategy Officer) have recently sold a large chunk of shares, and that is a red alert.

I too am bullish on the company’s prospects, despite its humongous goodwill and intangible assets. It has started generating healthy operating cash flows, a good sign.

II-VI Inc. has beaten EPS estimates for three quarters in a row, and all analysts are bullish on its 2021 prospects.

Anybody who plays the stock market not as an insider is like a man buying cows in the moonlight. − Daniel Drew

Advanced engineered materials and optoelectronic components and devices maker, II-VI Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI), has been consistently beating EPS estimates in the last three quarters, and all of the 15 analysts following this stock are now predicting that it will outperform in 2021. The stock, after crossing above its previous high of about $53, is in a new bull orbit, and the charts are looking bullish despite the Day RSI (14) looking overbought at around $85 as of November 27, 2020.

Image Source: Trading View

I dug deeper into IIVI's risks, fundamentals, and insider trades, and here are the results:

The Danger of Protectionism

IIVI manufactures its products and operates sales offices across the globe - in Australia, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, and the United States (p.27).

Image Source: IIVI's SEC Disclosures

There are signs that COVID-19 can motivate nations to impose protectionist tariffs and controls, and the chances of a U.S-China trade war or cold war are high. If the scenario plays out as feared, it could hit IIVI's revenues and its bottom line. In particular, the company has disclosed to the SEC that placing Huawei on the U.S. Entity list can impact its business.

This whole "protectionism" saga has yet to play out, and the situation is uncertain.

Keeping Up with the Competition

Image Source: IIVI's SEC Disclosures

Though IIVI makes advanced materials and is a quality company, it faces fierce competition from a horde of established large- and medium-sized players (see the image above). Aside from the competition, some other technologies and products can easily substitute and compete with the company's offerings.

To stay ahead of its competitors and keep pace with its evolving customer requirements, the company invests heavily in R&D expenses. While it sounds good on paper, R&D expenses can drag down the profits going forward. In the quarter ended September 30, 2020, IIVI booked $78.2 million (10.7% of revenues - p.24) as R&D expense. The figure is not comparable to the same period in 2019 because the current expense includes $37.0 million worth of Finisar's (a recent acquisition) R&D.

Going by the current trend, it seems that the company will continue spending 10-11% of its revenues as R&D expenses on 3D sensing, 5G, Cloud, electric vehicles, and other emerging markets, identifying new opportunities, and keep building its manufacturing expertise to take on the competition (p.19) in the medium to long term.

Financials - A Bird's Eye View

In the balance sheet worth $5.47 billion as of September 30, 2020, IIVI's goodwill is $1.25 billion, and its intangible assets are worth $757 million. The goodwill represents the premium paid for its acquisitions, while the intangible assets represent technology, brand names, and customer lists (p.12).

The goodwill and intangibles work out to 37% of the company's total assets. So, the company has to move fast to capitalize on its acquisitions, trade name, technology, and customer list to build up its equity reserves. IIVI's accumulated deficit decreased by $35 million as of September 30, 2020 (see the image below), which suggests that the company is doing all the right things and moving in the right direction.

Image Source: IIVI's SEC Disclosures

IIVI also generated operating cash flows of $134 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as compared to −$25.6 million year on year, which is another bullish signal. It repaid $755 million worth of long-term debt and issued $461 million worth of common stock.

Despite the large equity dilution, investors are likely to be happy because of the improvement in operating cash flows and a reduction in accumulated loss.

Insider Trades

Image Source: Guru Focus

In November 2020, Barbarossa Giovanni, the company's Chief Strategy Officer, sold 106,620 shares at $59.62, and Mattera Vincent, its CEO sold 248,500 shares at $59.98 on November 17 and 51,350 shares at $63.18 on November 24.

Though IIVI's price has appreciated to about $66 as of November 27, 2020, the insider sales indicate that the top management figures that the current market price is fair.

Summing Up

I am bullish on IIVI's prospects despite its large goodwill and intangible assets and an accumulated deficit of $52 million as of September 2020. I believe the company will keep generating healthy operating cash flows and profits and fully exploit its goodwill and potential. I also believe that the IIVI's intense focus on R&D will help it stay on par with or above its established competitors and that it will be able to handle protectionist tariffs.

The only thing that worries me is the insider sales.

