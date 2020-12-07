Last year, in May, I wrote about TG Therapeutics (TGTX) where I deplored their cash situation but said positive things about their two drugs, ublituximab (TG-1101) and umbralisib (TGR-1202). At that time, TGTX was a $700mn company with only about $68mn in cash and $128mn in annual burn, and they were running four phase 3 clinical trials in Marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) and follicular lymphoma (NYSE:FL), Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and high-risk CLL, and multiple sclerosis (MS). I also said that they will need at least $200mn more to stay alive, but if they do, their drugs do look very interesting.

Today TGTX is a $3bn plus company with $254mn in cash and ST equivalents as of the September quarter, and although they have a $190mn burn, as is to be expected of a company running so many late stage trials, they do have enough cash to last them for over a year. They also are trading at 52-week highs and their chart looks just like how a real biopharma success story should look:

So I will take a look at all that has happened to the company since I last covered it, and if there’s any potential upside left to its stock despite current highs. But first, a quick recap.

Recap

TGTX has two drugs. Ublituximab (TG-1101) is a novel, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a specific and unique epitope on the CD20 antigen found on mature B-lymphocytes. TG Therapeutics is also developing umbralisib (TGR-1202), an oral, once-daily inhibitor of PI3K-delta. Umbralisib uniquely inhibits CK1-epsilon, which may allow it to overcome certain tolerability issues associated with first generation PI3K-delta inhibitors.

Their current pipeline looks like this:

They now have 2 PDUFAs in 2021, on the fifteenth of February and June, for r/r MZL and r/r FL, for umbralisib monotherapy.

Umbralisib development

Right after my article last year, TGTX posted positive data from an umbralisib trial in MZL. This was the phase 2b Unity-NHL trial evaluating umbralisib in previously treated patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). MZL is a type of slow-growing NHL, and TGTX showed the following excellent data:

In 42 patients who received at least nine cycles of treatment, the overall response rate (ORR) was 52% (n=22/42), including eight complete responders. Median duration of response was not reached. The clinical benefit rate (also known as the disease control rate) (responders + stable cancer) was 88% (n=37/42). Median time to initial response was 2.7 months.

There were no major safety signals in this breakthrough-therapy designated drug’s trial. The company expected to file based on this phase 2b data alone. In January 2020, they started their rolling NDA for both MZL and FL. This was completed in June. The FDA gave an action date of Feb. 15.

The company describes the MZL/FL market as follows:

The ublituximab story

In my article, I had discussed the positive phase 2 data for ublituximab in MS, which showed 93% of patients relapse-free at week 48. In September, TGTX announced a favorable long-term safety profile in an extension study to this trial. The drug continued to be well tolerated after a median follow-up period of 124.7 weeks with no discontinuations due to adverse events.

In May this year, the MS data was updated as follows:

The responder rate was 100% in 48 patients and the annualized relapse rate at week 48 was 0.07 (average follow-up of ~47 weeks). At weeks 24 and 48, no patient had new or persisting gadolinium-enhancing lesion on any brain MRI scan (100% reduction from baseline; P=0.003).

They are currently running two fully enrolled SPA-enabled phase 3 trials in over 1,100 patients. These are the two identical ULTIMATE trials comparing ublituximab with Teriflunomide, and the primary completion dates for both are March 2021.

The company says that they are targeting topline data by December 2020.

Teriflunomide, branded and sold by Sanofi as Aubagio, had annual sales of $1.2bn last year. The MS market is highly differentiated, with some of the biggest names in medicine, like Tecfidera, Gilenya and so on, in play. Tecfidera, Gilenya, and other MS drugs sometimes, though in very rare instances, present with a safety issue known as progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML). Certain instances can be fatal. Since MS requires lifelong therapy, tolerability is a major concern for patients and doctors. People often switch to Aubagio because of this reason. If ublituximab can demonstrate efficacy-equivalence to Aubagio but a better safety profile, it has a good chance of doing well in the multi-billion dollar MS drug market.

The MS market is around $25bn and will increase to above $30bn by 2025. There are over 1 million Americans living with MS. The market is highly differentiated, as follows:

Ocrevus is an anti CD20 drug just like ublituximab, and it's also given as an infusion twice a year - one key difference is that an Ocrevus infusion takes up to four hours, while ublituximab is only about an hour. Last year, ocrevus had combined global sales of $4bn. Phase 2 studies of ublituximab have shown strong activity and manageable safety profile. The company expects $1-$2bn market opportunity for the drug in MS alone in the US.

As I said in my previous article:

In MS, in phase 2, ocrelizumab (ocrevus) was the drug against which data was compared. Ublituximab did better than ocrevus, see below:

Another ublituximab success was in r/r CLL, where, in October, the company announced that the trial, which had met the primary OS endpoint of up to two years, did not see any major safety issue at a four-year follow up. This data was from the Phase 3 GENUINE study evaluating ublituximab, combined with AbbVie's Imbruvica (ibrutinib), compared to ibrutinib alone in patients with relapsed/refractory high-risk chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

In October again, in the phase 2 UNITY-CLL trial, Umbralisib “met the primary endpoint of overall response rate (ORR) in the follicular lymphoma cohort (n=118), meeting the 40 - 50% ORR target in patients who had received at least two prior lines of therapy. No new safety signals were noted.”

Also in May, the company announced positive topline results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, UNITY-CLL, comparing unbralisib plus ublituximab (U2) to obinutuzumab plus chlorambucil in patients with previously untreated relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). The study was stopped early because the trial met a pre-specified PFS endpoint. PFS benefit seen across both previously untreated and relapsed/refractory patient populations.

This trial will have an NDA application by year-end, which will be the next major catalyst for the stock before the February PDUFA.

A rolling NDA was begun in December. This should be completed by May 2021, and if accepted, which is likely, PDUFA date will be sometime in early 2022, given the Fast Track status. It's also a designated orphan drug.

In May 2020, the company announced that its doublet therapy for CLL with ublituximab plus imbruvica “combination demonstrated significant improvement in overall response rate (ORR) compared to ibrutinib monotherapy (93% vs. 78%).” There was no major additional safety signal in the doublet arm, while “At a median follow-up of 41.9 months, median progression free survival (NYSE:PFS) was not reached in ublituximab + ibrutinib arm, and was 35.9 months in the ibrutinib monotherapy arm.”

The CLL market opportunity looks like this:

This is going to be a $10bn market by 2025 according to Evaluate Pharma. Over 60,000 US patients have been treated with a BTK inhibitor like Venetoclax, and many of these patients will need other follow up options in a post-BTK setting. BTKi’s safety issues will make more than 20% of treatment naive patients unsuitable for this class of drugs. Up to 40% of patients will discontinue BTK at 17 months median time. All these patients represent an unmet medical need which is the target market for the various therapies of TGTX based on its anti CD20 molecule.

Cash generation

In September 2019, based on these positive results, the company filed for an undisclosed amount of mixed shelf offering.

In December, the company raised $50mn through a registered direct offering. Cash at this time improved from $75mn in September to $140mn in December.

In May, they again raised around $100mn from a 6 million share offering. The offering was amended to $18 and 8.5 million shares, and cash expectation was $153mn. By June, the company had $275mn in cash.

Future predictions for 2021

In terms of cash, I think $275mn is not going to be enough for the company to run all its programs. This cash will be over by the end of 2021, and no company wants to run out of cash before looking for more. I'm expecting two more cash raises totaling $300mn in the next 18 months. Whether this will happen through dilution, or debt, or license/royalty based revenue generation remains to be seen. I would suspect dilution - but frankly, this company can gobble up another $300mn dilution and still remain investible.

I expect these dilutions to happen after the MS phase 3 data announcement, and the U2 CLL NDA; it could thus be around the same time as the February 15 PDUFA. The company has a strong and positive history of raising cash by dilution only when its stock is moving up, so this could actually be an upsized $300mn offering at the same go by February end backed up by all three catalysts put together.

Or they could break it up into two offerings, one in February and another in the third quarter after the June PDUFA. However you look at it, this company will need money - and deservedly so.

As against that, let's look at the opportunity. MS approval will happen by early 2022, and it is a $1bn-$2bn market opportunity according to the company. NHL is a $10bn market, and MZL represents about 8% of all NHL patients. So this is a $800mn market. FL is larger, at around $2.2bn. The CLL market is even larger, about $7.6bn.

Bottom line

This company, despite a cash problem last year, has executed its programs brilliantly so far, and is nearing a stage where it will become a multi-modal market stage biopharma with two major blockbuster drugs on a revenue generation mode. Much could still go wrong - trial failures especially in MS, its largest indication, or a CRL in its PDUFAs - though for the life of me I cannot figure out what could give rise to a CRL, or why such a brilliant phase 2 trial should result in a failed phase 3. But these things happen. I think the company has enough fallback options if just one thing goes wrong, but then, it will still need cash. So that bit of risk is always there especially since the stock is trading pretty high today.

However, given the strong cash position, multiple positive trials, multiple approaching PDUFAs and so on, I consider this a derisked buy at this time.

