Recently, the stock has had a sharp rally. Is it too late to get in?

Apple and Tesla are key customers moving forward, the latter being a customer for STM's silicon-carbide-based inverters for its EVs.

Growth was solid across all three business segments, particularly so in AMS - the Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) reported strong revenue growth in Q3 as the company's business had a strong bounce-back from pandemic-related demand destruction in Q2. Business was relatively strong across all three business units, with the Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group showing particular strength with revenue up 60% sequentially from Q2. Apple (AAPL) is a 10%+ customer and Tesla (TSLA) uses STM's silicon-carbide-based inverters in the Model 3 EV. As a result, STM's stock has had a strong rally. Is it still attractive here?

Earnings

The Q3 EPS Report released in late October was bullish as revenue grew across all three segments, with the AMS group showing particular strength as compared to Q2:

The strength in AMS was likely due primarily to STM's content in Apple's new 5G iPhones - likely providing LIDAR and time-of-flight camera technology.

However, note that the Microcontrollers & Digital IC Segment demonstrated the best yoy growth - up 18.6%.

Overall gross margin was 36.0% while operating margin was 12.3%. Net income was $242 million or $0.26/share. The company currently pays a $0.168/share dividend and yields 0.4%.

Going Forward

As mentioned earlier, Apple is a 10%+ customer and no-doubt recent bullish estimates for its 5G smartphones have helped goose the shares of STM. Meantime, perhaps a lesser known investment thesis is developing for STM's emerging silicon-carbide business in the EV market. CEO Jean-Marc Chery spoke about the opportunity on the Q3 conference call:

In car electrification, we had again a number of new design wins for silicon carbide MOSFETs in application such on-board charger for electrical vehicles. We also won a number of sockets with complementary technologies, such as our MDmesh MOSFETs for a battery management system, low-voltage transistor in an integrated belt starter generator, VIPower products for our body electrification platform and with ultrafast and silicon carbide diodes. Overall, our silicon carbide engagements with customers has increased again during the quarter. As of today, we are engaged with 60 customers in 68 ongoing programs. We are extending our reach with electrical vehicle carmakers, with important production starts in Asia during the quarter. You will hear more during the ADG session of our Capital Markets Day on November 6.

The company expected to achieve $300 million in annual silicon-carbide related sales this year, but due to the pandemic effects in the 1H will fall short of that goal. However, note that Chery said, "Now what is, let's say, great, is our current run rate and current demand is, let's say, well-aligned with this $300 million, let's say, revenue target."

It has previously been reported that Tesla is using STM's silicon-carbide based silicon for the main inverter in the Model 3. This niche has a good chance of growing into a $1 billion annual business in 2-3 years as EV volumes ramp up. On-board chargers for EVs are a great opportunity for STM going forward.

The AMS Segment should also continue to power earnings going forward:

Source: AMS Investor Update Presentation

STM has some impressive market positions:

#1 with a 50% Market Share in Motion MEMS in Automotive Telematics

#1 in Time-of-Flight Sensors

However, STM also has some rather low-margin business lines. Note that its Q3 operating margin of 12.3% was significantly below NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) non-GAAP operating margin of 25.8% in Q3. As a result, STM's free cash flow generation isn't near peers. In fact, in Q3 FCF was a negative $25 million due to special charges. However, even if those acquisition and accounting charges are backed out (an aggregate of $109 million), FCF would have been only $84 million. Trailing 12-month FCF was $577 million, or only an estimated $0.63/share.

Risks

The stock has had quite a run:

As can be seen, STM has significantly outperformed peers like NXP Semiconductors and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) over the past year. The current valuations are:

Company P/E Yield STMicro 139.9x 0.4% NXP Semi N/A 0.94% Texas Instruments 30.7x 2.50%

Obviously STM and NXPI have both had bottom-line "issues" over the past 12 months and it would appear that TXN is the cream of the crop (see Texas Instruments: Shareholder Friendly While Dishing Out The Chips) with a 2.5% yield and superior FCF generation: $1.59 billion of FCF in Q2, or an estimated $1.71/share, and $1.3 billion in FCF in Q3.

Part of the concern with STM, one of Europe's largest semiconductor companies with arguably the broadest portfolio, is that the company is partly owned by the French and Italian governments. The concern here is one of efficiency and margins vis-a-vis concerns about government influence with employee-related issues. That may be one reason STM's margins lag its peers.

Summary & Conclusions

ST Microelectronics has several very positive catalysts moving forward: notably a supplier to both Apple and Tesla and a growing silicon carbide business in EVs. However, there is not a clear line of sight into margin improvement as compared to a peer like Texas Instruments, which appears to be a better value after a strong run-up in shares of STM. That said, I like STM's businesses and would be a buyer on a significant pullback, perhaps to the ~$35/share level.

