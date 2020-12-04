Meantime, as potential licensing and manufacturing agreements may be EMAN's own version of "virtual reality", its steady defense business will keep it afloat.

However, the company is capacity constrained and needs to leverage its patent portfolio in order to grow through licensing and/or manufacturing agreements.

In my first article on eMagin Corp (EMAN), I discussed the company's leading-edge and patent-protected organic light-emitting diode ("OLED") "Direct Patterning" technology and the resultant potential for the company in the augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) markets. The investment theme was that recent Department of Defense awards (an aggregate of $39.1 million) would help the capacity constrained company fund capital equipment purchases and enable it to gain exit velocity on its way toward some significant licensing and manufacturing agreements. But instead of a rocket ship, the company has been grounded because no potential AR/VR related licensing and/or manufacturing agreement has come to fruition. As a result, the company will continue to depend on its defense business to keep its head above water.

[See my previous Seeking Alpha article EMAN: Parlaying Big DoD Awards To Make AR/VR A Reality for a detailed look at the company's technology, opportunities, and finances.}

Q3 Earnings

After the previous quarter's strong earnings and developments report, EMAN's Q3 report was somewhat disappointing:

Source: Q3 10-Q

The Q3 report was interesting for a number of reasons. First, total quarterly revenue was down 7.7% yoy as both product and contract revenue were lower, yet total cost-of-revenue went up by 3.5%. As a result, gross profit declined by $800,000 (32%). Add to that a $1.8 million charge related to common stock warrant liability and the bottom line loss was $3.5 million. That equates to a per share loss of 6-cents, or 6 times one penny-a-share loss in the year-ago quarter.

The $1.8 million warrant liability charge was due to warrants issued in 2017 and 2018 and for which the company "concluded that these registered warrants require the issuance of registered securities upon exercise and do not sufficiently preclude an implied right to net cash settlement. Accordingly, these warrants were classified in the accompanying Consolidated Balance Sheet as a current liability upon issuance and will be revalued at each subsequent balance sheet date."

Source: Q3 10-Q

Great, so the warrants have gone up in "fair value". However, note that hasn't helped ordinary shareholders because the stock price has been moving lower as of late (see the stock chart at the end of the article). Also, in Q3, the company reported 210,000 warrants were exercised on a cashless basis in exchange for 118,346 shares of EMAN common stock. That's one reason the fully diluted outstanding share count rose by 17% yoy.

EMAN ended the quarter with $10.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and debt of only $0.5 million. Included in the cash balance was a PPP loan of $1.96 million which EMAN expects to be forgiven because it has maintained full employment throughout the pandemic.

Going Forward

I suppose all the financial metrics discussed so far shouldn't be much of a surprise for a small-cap company ($83 million market cap) trying to emerge from the lab and into the AR/VR "big-time" on the back of a few low-capacity specialized manufacturing machines and a strong patent portfolio in OLED display technology.

But what was disappointing was the lack of any concrete progress on technology licensing front nor on an agreement with a partner that could increase manufacturing capacity. CEO Andrew Sculley discussed the issue on the Q3 conference call:

So we have discussed with some mass production partners and I'm not saying competitor micro, OLED companies necessarily, there are other ones in the display industry that we talk to. And the way to do this is to develop proof-of-concepts, we've worked on a number of them and then to license the consumer company and with that consumer company or companies, I should say to have a mass production partner move forward with manufacturing of our technology. So the way it would look like then is we license a consumer company who has the mass production partner build the displays as sub-licensee in that respect for that consumer company and then we get royalty revenue.

A very complicated way to simply say: EMAN is looking for a consumer company that wants to license its technology and have a third party (or possibly the consumer company itself) do the mass production since EMAN currently cannot deliver mass volumes.

But again, nothing concrete was materialized during the quarter. Sculley did mention a Tier-1 licensee that "is interested in moving on with mass production of this as well." But that company apparently has not "moved" on it yet.

Investors have been conditioned for a few years now that AR/VR would become a reality in the consumer market, but the fact is neither AR or VR have gone "mainstream" yet and there have been no real high-profile announcements are developments to lead investors to think anything "big" is imminent.

Source: November Presentation

Given the lack of a significant licensing or manufacturing agreement anytime soon means EMAN will continue to rely primarily on its limited capacity and bread-n-butter defense business (see graphic above). On that front the news is better in that military display sales increased because EMAN supplies the sole-sourced ENVG-B program and it is ramping-up to volume. Also, EMAN's displays for the F-35 head mounted display helmet saw strong demand during the quarter. As a result, defense sales were up 19% yoy and should continue to be strong going forward. That said, capacity constraints will remain an issue for until the new equipment is received (thus the DoD awards for new capital equipment purchases - see below).

Some additional good news: EMAN reported a rebound in elective eye surgery equipment sales and said it recently booked over $1 million in orders for delivery beginning in April 2021.

On the technology front, EMAN completed the wafer design for an unnamed Tier-1 consumer customer at the end of Q2 and the foundry (likely in Taiwan or Korea) is now working on wafer fabrication. Those wafers will be returned to EMAN for its patent-protected leading-edge dPd processing. As a result, EMAN said contract revenue is expected to increase in Q4.

At the end of the quarter, EMAN's backlog was $10.0 million of which it expects $9.4 million will be shipped within the next 12-months. Note those numbers are down significantly from the $14.5 million/$13.2 million backlog numbers at the end of the prior quarter. However, the current backlog is up 59% yoy from the $6.3 million backlog reported in Q3FY19.

Equipment Purchases

During Q3 EMAN placed orders for new capital equipment under phase I of the plan supported by the DoD's $39.1 million awards. The new equipment will will be used to enhance reliability, increase yield and throughput, and provide a production tool for EMAN's high-brightness and patented dPd process. The first new piece of equipment is expected to arrive this month and will used as a diagnostic tool and for advanced testing in EMAN's clean room. It is expected that the new machine will enhance yield and have a positive impact on Q1 2021. Additional equipment is due to arrive Q2 2021. Other than improving yield, any manufacturing capacity expansion looks unlikely for several more quarters. Additional equipment is in the design/order phase.

Summary & Conclusion

EMAN has patent-protected technology that looks to be the best in the OLED display market and appears to have a very promising future. That said, investors may have to get used to the company muddling along until a significant licensing or manufacturing agreement is announced. Meantime the company will rely on its steady military business to keep its head above water. That being the case, I suspect the stock will continue to fluctuate between $1-$1.50/share until a bullish press release announces a meaningful change in the status-quo. I rate EMAN a "Speculative Buy" based on its very low-market cap and manufacturing capacity limitations, but also for its potential for spectacular growth should its dPd patent-protected technology turn out to be as good as advertised. Time will tell. At only $1.19/share, the risk/reward scenario seems skewed to the upside.





Disclosure: I am/we are long EMAN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.