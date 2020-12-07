There are only a few sectors that seem unfazed by COVID-19 and the resultant economic slowdown, and understandably, their stocks have breached historical highs in 2020. Contrary to that tenet, Visa Inc.'s (V) business is bearing the impact of constrained travel globally, and changed consumer spending patterns, but its stock has raced up by 55% since the selloff in March 2020, reaching, and continuing to hover around, a new five-year high. The pressures of 2020 notwithstanding, V is an excellent stock to own for long, but the stock has rallied too far ahead for there to be great value for investors buying now.

V's results for its FY ending September 2020 have been less than glowing. The company's revenue declined by ~5% YOY, its EPS declined by ~8% YOY. The company attributed the decline mainly to the fall in revenues from international transactions (down over 19% YoY), resulting from the reduced global travel and consequent decline in cross-border transaction volumes (down 16% YoY). Even as some countries began to open in H2 2020, the period of stress for V is far from over, evidenced by decline of about 29% YOY in cross-border transaction volumes in its Q4 FY20. Revenue from international transactions accounted for 29% (see table below), and stress on the segment will continue to impact V's topline in the near future.

V's Revenue Mix FY20 FY19 Growth / Decline in FY20 Service 44.9% 42.2% 1.1% Data processing 50.2% 45.0% 6.2% Intl. transactions 28.8% 34.0% -19.3% Other 6.6% 5.7% 9.1% Client incentives -30.5% -26.9% 8.0% Total Revenue (in $ billion) 21.8 23.0 -4.9%

It is a telling point that in H1 FY20 (October 2019-March 2020, before the impact of COVID was fully felt in financials), V's net revenues increased 10% YOY. The pressure on revenue that manifested from H2 onwards is certainly a short-term phenomenon, an outcome of the global pandemic; and the company's fundamentals are robust enough to absorb the decline without impacting long-term business prospects. Even after the decline in FY20, V's profitability is exceptional with 65% operating and 50% net margins, and its balance sheet is robust, with an annual free cash flow of $9.7 billion in FY20 and a low debt/equity of ~0.7.

The other aspects of its business, like its strong volume growth in debit card volumes, its expanding access points globally (16% growth in FY20, taking V to ~70 million merchant locations), increasing contactless penetration and virtual cards, expanded partnerships globally and healthy renewals of existing clients, and robust growth in its value-added services (VAS, 18% growth in FY20), all are favorable aspects for the long-term business outlook of the company. There is also the potential for raising its swipe fees in the US, which should also provide an upward fillip to revenue. V's acquisitions, most recently of Latin America focused software platform YellowPepper, also seem focused on diversifying its revenue mix, by becoming a 'network of networks', allowing V to better market its VAS and traditional services in different markets.

While there is expected to be some margin pressure in FY21, the company has achieved cost savings even in FY20, and expects the capex in FY21 will remain around $700 million (FY19: $736 million), which should ensure that the robustness of V's financial health will remain unchallenged.

Then there is also the company's history of dividend payouts and stock buybacks, which makes it a tremendous stock to own. The company has indicated plans to continue using its free cash flow for the purpose in FY21; it bought back shares worth ~$8 billion in FY20, and the guidance that the practice will continue even in a difficult year, reflects well on the company's earnings quality.

The stock was an obvious buy when it slid sharply in the early days of COVID, when it fell by ~28% in the period Jan-March 2020. But the stock rebounded since then, barely 3% away from the five-year high of ~$216 it touched in September. Even the US Department of Justice (DOJ) filing to block V's $5.3 billion acquisition of Plaid, citing monopolistic practice, has not affected the momentum, with the price only increasing 7% since the DOJ filing on 5 November. With a TTM P/E of 43 times, V seems too expensive to buy now.

Some of the exuberance surrounding the stock seems to be centered around the availability and distribution of COVID-19 vaccine, and the subsequent increase in consumer sentiment and spending. However, unlike UPS, where there is an expected long-term shift in consumer behavior and B2C distribution channels, optimism for V's stock seems heavily dependent on what must necessarily be seen as a non-recurring phenomenon: consumer spending went down because of the pandemic and it is now beginning to recover. There is nothing to say that the spending levels will reach newer heights on the other side of the vaccine, and that must be considered when looking at buying V.

It is likely that the stock will see a correction when the enthusiasm over increased consumer spending will normalize, and the market factors in that the strong growth expectation is buoyed in part by the low base of 2020. The company's own expectation, shared in October, for GDP recovery in the US is about 4.4% in 2021, which will moderate to ~2.9% in the following year. While the actual recovery rate will be subject to many variables, including the successful adoption of the COVID vaccine, recovery from the economic slump, both in US and globally, is unlikely to be the unwavering upward trajectory that the stock market seems to expect, as evidenced in V's price rally.

Conclusion

Apart from the timing, it is absolutely incorrect to suggest that V is not a stock to be bought or held. It is a great stock to keep if one already holds it. It is just not the best time to buy now, given how expensive it is, and there should be better points of entry when the stock market catches up with the realities of recovery.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.