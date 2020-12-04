Silver’s trend is turning bullish at this point, and the next leg of the trend is likely to the upside.

SLV is an ETF which is giving access to physical silver, which means that investors don’t need to be concerned with roll yield.

As you can see in the following chart, it's been a decent week for shareholders of the iShares Silver Trust (SLV) with prices up after testing several week lows last Friday.

Source: TradingView

In my opinion, now is a strong time to buy SLV. I believe that silver prices are set to rally both technically and fundamentally, and the fund structure of SLV is favorable for shareholders versus alternatives available.

About SLV

Within the silver ETP space, SLV is one of the most straightforward options available to investors: it holds physical silver in proportion to assets under management. At present, the ETF has $13 billion under management which has it holding 548 million ounces of silver. The fund has a moderate expense ratio of 0.50% and, as mentioned, is a straightforward, no-frills method of gaining exposure to the silver markets.

This said, however, one of the key benefits of SLV versus alternatives is that it is holding physical silver. The reason why this is important to note is that within the silver ETP space, a few rival funds hold silver futures which can actually lead to a difference in performance.

The reason why it makes sense to hold physical silver instead of silver futures is due to something called futures convergence or roll yield. The basic idea behind this can be seen in the following chart.

Source: Author's calculations of COMEX data

In the above chart, I have taken the latest silver futures curve and calculated the difference between various futures contracts and the prompt price for silver. This chart shows a very clear relationship: the longer out along the futures curve you look, the greater the price of silver is in relation to where it is presently trading.

The consistency of the chart has to do with borrowing costs and storage fees for silver. Each price on the futures curve above is essentially calculated by taking the borrowing cost available to traders net any fees associated with physically storing silver and compounding the spot price by this rate (a calculation called the cost of carry).

The reason why it's important to grasp this as it relates to silver ETPs is that since each of the above prices is essentially just a reflection of borrowing costs, as time progresses, each contract above will slide down towards the spot price since borrowing costs will decline in relation to time that the capital is borrowed. In other words, if you were holding a futures contract all the way out in July of 2022 and you held this contract until expiry, you would see your futures contract decline by 2% in relation to the spot price. In other words, you would underperform silver's price movements by 2% throughout the time of your holdings.

This is a key reason why it makes sense to hold SLV versus rival funds which trade silver futures. Physical investment in silver will generally outperform the financial side due to this futures convergence/roll yield and this is a key reason why I support SLV as one of the best options available for silver traders.

Silver Markets

All this said, let's now turn our attention to the silver markets themselves to get an idea as per where prices and therefore SLV is likely headed.

Source: TradingView

At present, I believe the technical picture for silver has turned bullish once again. Earlier this week, prices rallied strongly after testing multi-week lows which signals to me that the short-term downwards trend in prices is likely over and that the next leg of the trend will be to the upside. Additionally, momentum (as measured by the MACD indicator) has turned positive, which means that investors buying now will be doing so with technical strength.

From a technical perspective, I'm bullish silver in the next 2-4 weeks. However, I believe the fundamental picture gives a longer-term perspective and is also suggestive of higher prices. One of the medium-term metrics I'm looking at for timing a silver trade is the historical seasonality seen in the commodity.

Source: Author's calculation of LMBA data

In the above chart, I have taken the past 50 years of data and calculated the historical odds that silver increased in any specific month. Put simply, we are nearing a time of the year in which the odds favor holding silver. For example, over the past 50 years, a strong 63-65% of the time has seen silver prices appreciate during January and February. In the following chart, I have calculated the percent return investors would achieve if they had simply bought and held during these two months.

Source: Author's calculation of LMBA data

Put simply, this has been a fairly consistent source of return for several decades with prices consistently strengthening during these two months and average gains offsetting losses.

What this data tells me is that investors tend to rebalance their portfolios at the start of the year, which results in fresh capital coming into markets like silver. This influx of capital results in tangible patterns of price which investors can use for profits. In this case, the data would say that investors should look to establish a position in silver sometime before January to benefit from this.

Another tendency I've been monitoring is the momentum present in silver markets. Put simply, there's a very clear trend of past performance tending to inform future changes in the prices of silver.

Source: Author's calculation of LMBA data

In the above chart, I have calculated the average future one-year percent return in silver given a past one-year performance. What this data shows is a clear tendency towards momentum. That is, investors tend to add to silver holdings after it has been performing well which tends to lead to a virtuous cycle of further gains.

At present, silver has gained nearly 40% on a year-over-year basis. Historically speaking, it is fairly rare for silver to gain this much, but when it has seen these types of appreciations, it has tended to rally strongly over the next year. For example, across my 50-year dataset, when we've seen this kind of silver strength, the next year has seen an average movement of a 32% gain. From a probability standpoint, the odds are stacked in the bulls' favor with history showing that silver gains 75% of the time in years following similar rallies to what we've seen.

Put simply, I believe the data is supportive of a silver trade at this point. The odds favor further upside and I believe that SLV is headed higher from here.

Conclusion

