Investors should consider investing in DoorDash at its current IPO price, though should be more wary if the company rises in value immediately following its IPO.

DoorDash is growing rapidly and its profitability numbers are heading in the right direction, but it trades at a higher valuation compared to its competitors.

DoorDash has grown a great deal due to the pandemic, and not all of this growth will go away even as virus fears decline in the months to come.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) has released further details about its IPO after initially releasing public information back in early November. According to CNBC, DoorDash plans to sell 33 million shares at a price between $75 and $85 per share. The company will raise about $2.8 billion dollars and could achieve a valuation of $32 billion.

We have seen numerous tech companies go public recently such as Airbnb and Roblox, and the pandemic has drastically affected these businesses for better or for worse. DoorDash is no exception and has been one of the biggest winners from lifestyle changes created by the coronavirus. But with increasing hopes that a vaccine can soon be distributed which could put this pandemic at an end, DoorDash will face questions about whether it can sustain its current growth and financial numbers in the months and years to come.

COVID-19 and Delivery

It hardly needs explanation how DoorDash has thrived thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. In its SEC report, DoorDash states that the COVID-19 pandemic has “further accelerated” trends where adults are more likely to have restaurant food delivered compared to two years ago. As people seclude themselves inside their homes, they are relying on DoorDash to deliver groceries and meals to minimize human contact. Consequently, DoorDash reported a total of 236 million orders in the 2020 3Q, compared to just 70 million in the same timeframe in 2019.

This growth is impressive, but DoorDash warns in its SEC report that “we expect the growth rates in revenue, Total Orders, and Marketplace GOV to decline in future periods.” DoorDash’s high growth has been massively bolstered by the pandemic, which will likely become less of a threat next year thanks to vaccines. Once people think things are fine, we will see individuals eating out and stop relying on DoorDash for delivery.

But that does not mean DoorDash’s stock will collapse once the pandemic comes to an end. For starters, there will be not a single point in time where the pandemic ends. Even when a vaccine is fully distributed to the public, health experts such as Anthony Fauci have cautioned that people should continue to wear masks and take other precautionary measures throughout much of 2021. Having gotten used to delivery, it is reasonable to think people will continue relying on DoorDash for their own safety for the foreseeable future.

It should be noted that DoorDash faces other concerns besides the pandemic ending. The company had initially thought about going public in February, but faced the very real threat of government regulations against it and similar companies such as Uber (NYSE:UBER). The most prominent example was California’s recently passed AB5 law, which demanded that DoorDash treat its independent contractors like employees complete with benefits. This law threatened to cripple DoorDash’s entire business model.

But in November, voters approved Proposition 22, which exempted DoorDash and other, similar companies from the law. There is the possibility that voters and legislators may try similar regulations in the future, and DoorDash notes changes in governmental regulations will continue to remain a potential threat. But another way to think about it is that if such rules were practically repealed for DoorDash in California, it is difficult to imagine other regions eagerly following a similar path.

Finances and Valuation

That massive growth in order numbers naturally means a massive growth in revenue. DoorDash reported a revenue of over $1.9 billion in the first nine months of 2020, compared to just $587 million in the same timeframe in 2019. It should be noted that while COVID played a significant role in this growth, DoorDash also more than tripled its 2019 revenue compared to 2018. The company has a sustained record of incredibly high growth.

Tech IPOs with an incredibly high growth rate have a history of being unprofitable. While this is true in DoorDash’s case, its numbers are heading in the right direction. Net losses decreased from $534 million in the first nine months of 2019 to $149 million in 2020, and DoorDash even reported a small net profit in the 2020 2Q.

Furthermore, the company reported a positive cash flow from operations for the first time in 2020 after losing cash in previous years. Sales and marketing expenses also dropped as a percentage of overall revenue, which is another sign of a company looking to become profitable sooner rather than later. DoorDash also has a healthy balance sheet, with $1.1 billion in working capital which is defined as current assets minus current liabilities.

With these factors in mind, is this a company worth over $30 million? If we assume that DoorDash maintains its current growth rate for the rest of 2020, we can calculate that its revenue for the entire year will be over $2.8 billion. The company had $1.1 billion in cash and $1.4 billion in total liabilities as of September 30, 2020. All combined, this means that DoorDash has an EV/revenue ratio of about 10.52.

This is a higher ratio compared to DoorDash’s two main food delivery rivals, UberEats and Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB). But so far, DoorDash has managed to outperform these two rivals to seize the top spot in the food delivery industry. The question thus becomes whether investors are willing to pay top dollar for the leader, or look at a cheaper alternative.

Final Evaluation

Most people will look at DoorDash’s IPO and wonder whether the company can maintain its current growth once the pandemic draws to a close. But what we are forgetting is that even if the coronavirus had never existed, food delivery would continue to be more popular over time. DoorDash’s rapid growth from 2018 to 2019 serves as proof.

Value investors may look at DoorDash’s competitors and conclude that they may make better investments, and that may be especially so if DoorDash receives a post-IPO bounce. But at its current planned price and valuation, DoorDash should be the food delivery company of choice for investors. It has managed to gain in market share, increased its revenue more rapidly than its competitors, and has strong financial numbers unlike the constantly struggling Uber. For these reasons, investors should pay close attention to this IPO and consider investing if there is no significant initial boost in value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.