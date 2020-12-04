The bankruptcy, the wildfire claims that led to that bankruptcy, plus the COVID-19 pandemic have made the picture going forward rather murky.

PG&E Corporation: Investment Thesis

Returns from investment in PG&E (PCG) shares over the last six years have been disastrous for investors. This is not surprising as the company was forced into bankruptcy by wildfire-related claims. The company has now emerged from bankruptcy, but its troubles are not all behind it. Below I discuss the clear and present dangers PG&E continues to face, and the downward pressure on EPS from dilution, arising from share issues as part of the means of exit from bankruptcy. I believe the degree of impact of these two factors is not yet fully appreciated, and thus not fully reflected in the current share price. I run PG&E data through my usual rigorous process of identifying market mispricing (both over and under pricing) of shares. The results indicate a very strong likelihood of a continuation of the negative returns of the past, buying at present share price levels and holding through end of 2022.

Clear And Present Dangers

Excerpts rom PG&E Q3-2020 10-Q filing (pp 95,96),

During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net cash provided by operating activities decreased by $23.2 billion compared to the same period in 2019. This decrease was primarily due to the payment of $18.8 billion in satisfaction of pre-petition wildfire-related claims (including claims associated with the 2018 Camp fire, the 2017 Northern California wildfires, and the 2015 Butte fire), and initial and first annual contributions made to the Wildfire Fund of $5.0 billion, with no similar payments made in 2019. Future cash flow from operating activities will be affected by various factors, including: * the timing and amount of costs in connection with the Kincade fire; * the timing and amount of costs in connection with the 2020 Zogg fire; * the timing and amounts of costs, including fines and penalties, that may be incurred in connection with current and future enforcement, litigation, and regulatory * the severity, extent and duration of the global COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Utility’s service territory, the ability of the Utility to collect on its customer invoices, the ability of the Utility’s customers to pay their utility bills in full and in a timely manner, the ability of the Utility to offset these effects, including with spending reductions and the ability of the Utility to recover from customers any losses incurred in connection with COVID-19, as well as the impact of COVID-19 on the availability or cost of financing; * the timing and amounts of annual contributions to the Wildfire Fund and if necessary, the availability of funds to pay eligible claims for liabilities arising from future wildfires; * the timing and amount of substantially increasing costs in connection with the 2019 and 2020 Wildfire Mitigation Plans that are not currently being recovered in rates * the timing and amount of premium payments related to wildfire insurance * the timing of and amount of the gain to be returned to customers from the sale of the SFGO; and * the timing and outcomes of the 2020 GRC, FERC TO18, TO19 and TO20 rate cases, 2018 and 2019 CEMA applications, WEMA application, WMCE application, future applications for cost recovery of amounts recorded to the FRMMA, CPPMA and WMPMA, future cost of capital proceedings and other ratemaking and regulatory proceedings.

Normally one can discount many of the blanket catch-all warnings in financial reports. But most, if not all of the above represent real and current risks for an investment in PG&E shares. This SA News item, "Who will pay $40B in COVID-19 debt owed to utility companies?" outlines a very real problem all utility companies are facing. That problem is only likely to grow through winter, and as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens.

A Lack Of Understanding Of Extent Of Dilution

I believe the full extent of dilution, from the capital raising to enable exit from bankruptcy has not yet become widely appreciated. PG&E has reported EPS so far this year, Q1-20 $0.89, Q2-20 $1.03 , Q3-20 0.22, and SA analysts' EPS estimates for Q4-20 is $0.29. That all adds up to $2.43 EPS for FY 2020, right? Wrong! SA analysts' consensus EPS estimate for FY 2020 is $1.60. The discrepancy is due to the fact that full-year EPS will be based on the diluted weighted average shares for full-year 2020, including the additional shares issued to enable exit from bankruptcy. And in 2021, when the additional shares are counted for the full year, the dilution will be worse again than in 2020.

Looking for share market mispricing of stocks

What I'm primarily looking for here are instances of share market mispricing of stocks due to distortions to many of the usual statistics used for screening stocks for buy/hold/sell decisions. The usual metrics do not work when the "E" in P/E is distorted by the impact of COVID-19. And if the P/E ratio is suspect, so too, then, is the PEG ratio similarly affected. I believe the answer is to start with data at the end of 2019, early 2020, pre-COVID-19 and compare to projections out to the end of 2022, when hopefully the impacts of COVID-19 will have largely dissipated. Summarized in Tables 1, 2, and 3 below are the results of compiling and analyzing the data for PG&E on this basis.

Table 1 - Detailed Financial History And Projections

Table 1 documents historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2022 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates (note estimates are shown for analysts' EPS estimates out to 2024 where available, but these are considered not as reliable). Table 1 allows modeling for target total rates of return. In the case shown above, the target set for total rate of return is 7% per year through the end of 2022 (see line 12), based on buying at the Dec. 3 closing share price level. The table shows to achieve the 7% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from Dec. 3, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2022, is 6.74% (line 41). Table 2 below summarizes relevant data flowing from the assumption of a target 7% total return.

Targeting a 7% Return

Table 2 - Targeting a 7% return

Table 2 provides comparative data for PG&E, assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7%, from buying at closing share price on Dec. 3, 2020, and holding through end of 2022. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates per SA Premium.

Comments on Table 2 are as follows:

Part 1 - Consensus EPS (Case 1.1) (lines 1 to 12)

Part 1 shows the amounts the share price would need to increase to achieve a 7% rate of return through end of 2022.

Part 2 - Required change in P/E ratio to achieve Target 7% return (lines 21 to 23)

Part 2 shows the amount the P/E ratio would need to increase or decrease by, from buy date to end of 2022, to achieve the share price level at the end of 2022 necessary to achieve the targeted 7% return. For PG&E, the P/E ratio at buy date must increase by a massive 188% through end of 2022 for the 7% return to be achieved. Requiring such a massive increase in the P/E ratio would normally be regarded as a negative. However, due to the distortions of earnings and sentiment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to judge whether the change in P/E ratio is a positive or the result of a distorted starting point. To overcome this difficulty, in Part 3, I review the necessary change in P/E ratio from a different, pre-COVID-19 starting point.

Part 3 - Projected change in P/E ratios from 2019 to 2022 (lines 31 to 46)

In Part 3, I start with the share price at Dec. 31, 2019, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on earnings and market sentiment. The end point is projected share price at end of 2022, when it's assumed the market and earnings are no longer materially impacted by the pandemic. For PG&E, the share price needs to increase by $3.56 from $10.87 at Dec. 31, 2019, to $14.43 at end of 2022, and as detailed in Part 1, at $14.43, the targeted 7% rate of return would be achieved. For PG&E , there are a number of givens in our assumptions. Using these givens, the change in the share price from Dec. 31, 2019, to end of 2022, can be expressed as mathematical formulae as follows:

(A) Change in share price, due to effect of EPS growth rate, equals share price at beginning multiplied by (1 plus average yearly EPS growth rate) to the power of number of years invested.

= $10.87*(1-34.2%)^3 = $3.10

(B) Change in share price due to change in P/E ratio equals share price adjusted for EPS growth rate multiplied by (1 plus/minus percentage change in P/E ratio).

= $3.10*(1+365.7%) = $14.43

The decrease of $7.77 ($10.87 minus $3.10) is due to the decline in EPS. It's the share price decrease that could be expected if the P/E ratio stayed constant. The increase of $11.33 ($14.43 minus $3.10) is the increase required from expansion of the P/E multiple, in order for a 7% per year return to be achieved, buying at the current share price.

Next, rather than targeting a specific rate of return, I look at historical P/E ratios to see the potential impact on returns of a reversion to these levels of P/E ratio. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

Changes in Share Price

Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock-specific.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.

PG&E's Projected Returns Based On Select Historical P/E Ratios Through End Of 2022

Table 3 below provides additional scenarios projecting potential returns based on select historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus, low and high EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through end of 2022.

Table 3 - Summary of relevant projections PG&E

Table 3 provides comparative data for buying at closing share price on Dec. 3, 2020, and holding through the end of 2022. There's a total of nine valuation scenarios, comprised of three EPS estimates (consensus, low and high) across three different P/E ratio estimates. Comments on contents of Table 3 follow.

Consensus, low and high EPS estimates

All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus, low and high estimates per SA Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates ranging from low to most likely, to high based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. This is particularly so in respect of well-established businesses such as PG&E. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important. It's prudent to manage risk by knowing the potential worst-case scenarios from whatever cause.

Alternative P/E ratios utilized in scenarios

The actual P/E ratios at share buy date based on actual non-GAAP EPS for Sept. 30, 2020, TTM. In the case of PG&E, I consider this P/E ratio is not useful as the TTM EPS does not fully reflect the longer term dilutive effect of shares issued in 2020. A modified average P/E ratio based on 16 quarter-end P/E ratios from Q4 2016 to Q3 2020 plus current P/E ratio in Q4 2020. The average of these P/E ratios has been modified to exclude the three highest and three lowest P/E ratios to remove outliers that might otherwise distort the result. A median P/E ratio calculated using the same data set used for calculating the modified average P/E ratio. Of course, the median is the same whether or not the three highest and lowest P/E ratios are excluded. The actual P/E ratio at Feb. 21, 2020, share price, based on FY 2019 non-GAAP EPS. The logic here is the market peaked around Feb. 21, 2020, before any significant impact from COVID-19 became apparent, and after FY 2019 results had been released. This makes the P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020, reflective of most recent data before distortion of P/E ratios by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Note - while valid for most stocks, for PG&E, the P/E ratio of 4.56 at Feb. 21, 2020 does not appear representative of a normal level of P/E ratio for this company. This abnormality is due the share price reflecting the impact of wildfire claims, while the EPS is based on historical FY 2019 results.

Reliability of EPS estimates (line 17)

Line 17 shows the range between high and low EPS estimates. The wider the range, the greater disagreement there is between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic analysts, which tends to suggest greater uncertainty in the estimates. There are eleven analysts covering PG&E through end of 2022. In my experience, a range of 2.1 percentage points difference in EPS growth estimates among analysts is a fairly small difference, suggesting reliability in the forecasts. Unfortunately, that means little likelihood of justification of present PG&E share price through faster than expected EPS growth.

Projected Returns (lines 18 to 39)

Lines 25, 32 and 39 show, at a range of historical P/E ratio levels, PG&E is conservatively indicated to return between negative (14.1)% and negative (18.2)% average per year through the end of 2022. The negative (14.1)% return is based on analysts' high EPS estimates and the negative (18.2)% on their low EPS estimates, with a negative (16.3)% return based on consensus estimates. Those are the lowest of the returns under the consensus, low and high EPS scenarios. As indicated above, for PG&E, the P/E ratios at Dec. 31, 2019, and Feb. 21, 2020, appear to be aberrations. Excluding these, at the high end of the projected returns for PG&E, the indicative returns range from negative (11.7)% to negative (15.9)%, with consensus negative (14.0)%. The indicated returns are of course totally unacceptable. The only way positive returns could be achieved is for EPS at end of 2022 to far exceed analysts' estimates, or to buy at a far lower share price.

Review Of Historical Performance For PG&E

PG&E: Historical Shareholder Returns

In Table 4 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for PG&E shareholders investing in the company over the last six years.

Table 4

Table 4 shows returns have been fairly disastrous for eight different investors buying shares in PG&E over the last six years. This is not surprising for a company emerging from bankruptcy. The rates of return in Table 4 are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to fourth quarter 2020. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Checking PG&E's "Equity Bucket"

Table 5.1 PG&E Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Table 5.1 shows PG&E has increased net assets used in operations by $22,892 million over the last 3.75 years. The increase was funded by $2,872 million in equity and $20,020 million in net debt. The $2,872 million increase in shareholders' equity over the last 3.75 years is analyzed in Table 5.2 below.

Table 5.2 PG&E Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find companies report earnings that should flow into and increase shareholders' equity. But often the increase in shareholders' equity does not materialize. Also, there can be distributions out of equity that do not benefit shareholders. Hence, the term "leaky equity bucket."

Explanatory comments on Table 3.2 for the period Jan. 1, 2017, to March 31, 2020:

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the 3.75-year period totals to $7,932 million, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $13.74.

The company shows variable net income and EPS growth over the period, with 9.8% growth for FY2018 and negligible growth for FY2017 and 2019.

The non-GAAP net income excludes $22,311 million of items regarded as unusual or of a non-recurring nature in order to better show the underlying profitability of PG&E. These, of course relate primarily to the wildfire claims and related costs.

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments in respect to buildings, plant, and other facilities located overseas and changes in valuation of assets in the pension fund - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in a following period. Nevertheless, they do impact on the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time. For PG&E, these items were $28 million positive and not material.

There were share issues to employees, and these were not a significant expense item. The amounts recorded in the income statement and in shareholders' equity, for equity awards to staff, totaled $164 million ($0.30 EPS effect) over the 3.75-year period. The market value of these shares was unable to be estimated due to a lack of clear disclosure on numbers of shares issued to staff.

By the time we take the above mentioned items into account, we find, over the 3.75 year period, the reported non-GAAP EPS of $13.74 ($7,932 million) changes from an addition to equity from operations, to a $14,187 million reduction in shareholders' funds.

The $14,187 million reduction in funds from operations is increased to a deficit of $14,988 million due $801 million paid in dividends in 2016, before dividend payments ceased. A total of $17,159 million of new capital was raised in 2020 as part of the exit from bankruptcy. Together with capital raisings of $701 million in 2016 to 2018, this brought total capital raised for the 3.75 year period to $17,860 million. The $17,860 million raised, less the $14,988 million reduction in funds from operations and dividends, resulted in a net increase in equity of $2,872 million as discussed above.

PG&E: Summary and Conclusions

Based on analysts' estimates of future earnings, the stock appears highly likely to provide negative returns, buying at present share price levels. Given that analysts' EPS estimates are likely fairly reliable for this utility, either P/E ratios would have to increase significantly over historical averages for PG&E, or the share price would need to decrease considerably to achieve satisfactory returns. There does not appear to be any likelihood of a catalyst to cause P/E ratios to increase substantially, leaving the conclusion the shares are currently very much over priced.

